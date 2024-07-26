Vantage Australia Explores HealthTech’s Future in the Latest Episode of The Vantage View

SYDNEY, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets (“Vantage”) is delighted to announce the release of the fifth episode of The Vantage View , “The Future of HealthTech”. The Vantage View video series is produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios and offers insightful financial analysis and perspectives.

This latest episode features Arnaud Bauer, Partner at L.E.K. Consulting, and delves into the transformative potential of healthcare technology as well as its promising investment opportunities.

Bauer starts by discussing the rapid growth in healthcare data production, stating, “By 2025, the world is expected to produce 15,000 exabytes of healthcare data annually, versus only 2000 in 2020.” According to the research by L.E.K. Consulting, the healthcare industry alone accounts for approximately 30% of the world’s data volume. Additionally, the global healthcare data analytics market is projected to reach $1.5 to $2 billion by 2030.

Highlighting the potential of investment opportunities within the markets, Bauer explains, “Healthcare data is increasingly used by pharma and medtech companies to bring new innovations to market, monitor products with available evidence data, and is now being leveraged by tech and AI companies. The breadth and depth of data, its longitudinality, and the quality of underlying data are key factors driving its value.”

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia, adds, “We’re thrilled to bring this episode to our audience, focusing on the exciting field of HealthTech. We aim to shed light on an evolving sector that holds immense promise. By exploring these opportunities, we hope to help investors understand the vast potential that lies at the intersection of healthcare and technology.”

Previous episodes of The Vantage View have explored topics like A.I., the space economy, the circular economy, and sustainable mobility, featuring insights from leaders such as Dr. Ayesha Khanna, Simon Gwozdz, Dr. Seeram Ramakrishna, and Andrey Berdichevskiy.

Tune into the latest episode of The Vantage View to explore the dynamic world of HealthTech and its investment possibilities.

