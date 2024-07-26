AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trina Storage Achieves Tier 1 Status for Three Consecutive Quarters by BloombergNEF

PRNewswire July 26, 2024

MUNICH, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Storage, a leading provider of integrated energy storage solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Tier 1 energy storage supplier by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BloombergNEF) for three consecutive quarters. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Trina Storage’s comprehensive capabilities and its active contributions to the global energy transition.

BNEF’s Tier 1 status is awarded to manufacturers that meet rigorous standards for product performance, bankability, and customer satisfaction. Trina Storage’s strong financial health, cutting-edge technology, and extensive project portfolio have positioned it as a trusted leader in the energy storage industry.

Innovative Solutions Driving Success

Trina Storage’s success is built on its comprehensive approach to energy storage, providing solutions from cell to pack to container. The company’s vertically integrated manufacturing process ensures high-quality control and consistency, while its expertise in system design and engineering commissioning delivers optimized, turnkey energy storage systems tailored to customer needs.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Trina Storage remains at the forefront of the energy storage industry through continuous innovation and a strong focus on sustainability. A significant contributor to this success is the Elementa 2 – Trina Storage’s latest innovation in energy storage technology. Elementa 2, the new generation, cutting-edge battery storage system equipped with in-house Trina Storage cells, offers enhanced performance with a cycle life of up to 12,000 cycles, higher energy density, and improved safety features, helping customers achieve greater efficiency, stability, and sustainability in their energy usage.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer by BNEF for three consecutive quarters,” said Helena Li, Executive President of Trina Solar. “This achievement reflects our relentless dedication to providing superior energy storage solutions that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability. It also validates the hard work and innovation of our team, as well as the trust and support of our customers and partners worldwide.”

Looking Ahead

As Trina Storage continues to expand its global footprint, the company remains committed to its mission of driving the clean energy revolution. With a strong pipeline of innovative projects and a growing portfolio of satisfied customers, Trina Storage is well-positioned to maintain its Tier 1 status and lead the energy storage market into a sustainable future.

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trina Solar established in 2015, is a global leader in energy storage products and solutions, dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-competitive storage and to provide Solar For Everyone by expanding solar generation at scale. Leveraging over 27 years of expertise in solar manufacturing, we offer cost-effective and flexible storage solutions to meet the diverse needs of our global customers.

More information is available on the Trina Storage website, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Trina Storage

