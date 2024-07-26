Syrius Technology Showcases its Innovative Picking Solutions at CeMAT Australia 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 International Logistics Technology Exhibition (CeMAT Australia 2024) concluded at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, highlighting the latest advancements in logistics technology. Syrius Technology, a global leader in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), made a significant impact with its showcase of multiple AMRs and flexible “order-to-person” picking solutions. The exhibition demonstrated Syrius Technology’s innovation, robust R&D capabilities, forward-thinking vision, and international competitiveness to enterprises and users worldwide.

Picking is a critical component of the warehousing and logistics process, directly influencing operational efficiency and overall costs. Syrius Technology’s “order-to-person” flexible picking solution is designed for high flexibility and easy deployment, catering to diverse multi-item and multi-scenario requirements. This solution is adaptable to both B2B and B2C business models across various industries, significantly enhancing efficiency for small, medium, and mixed small-to-medium items, as well as medium-to-large items. By leveraging human-machine collaboration and zone picking, Syrius Technology’s solution comprehensively reduces costs and boosts efficiency across the warehouse.

Syrius Technology’s AMR “relay picking” model facilitates “one person to multiple machines” and “multiple machines to multiple people” human-machine collaborative picking. This approach significantly reduces unnecessary walking for pickers and lowers labor intensity. At the exhibition, the FlexPorter series AMR and FlexSwift Max AMR demonstrated advanced package label picking for medium items and piece picking and restocking solutions for small-to-medium items, drawing considerable attention and inquiries from attendees. Equipped with advanced sensing, decision-making, and navigation systems, Syrius Technology’s AMRs can adeptly handle various complex environments. Remarkably, these solutions can be deployed within two weeks without requiring modifications to existing warehouses.

CeMAT Australia 2024 marked Syrius Technology’s debut in the Australian market. Leveraging its strong reputation built in overseas markets, the company attracted visitors and buyers from around the globe for discussions and exchanges. Syrius Technology’s high-quality products and innovative concepts garnered high recognition from international customers. Looking ahead, Syrius Technology aims to establish a strong foothold in the Australian market with its professional and reliable products, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive services. The company is poised to continually earn trust and reputation through successful customer projects.

