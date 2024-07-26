AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Empowers Traders with New USDC Campaign Following EU Approval

PRNewswire July 26, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced a new campaign in response to USDC becoming the first stablecoin to be approved by the EU. The campaign, which starts on July 24th at 10AM UTC and runs until August 22nd, is designed to engage new and existing users through events and rewards.

This 30-day campaign features an array of promotions, including airdrops, lucky draws, and attractive APR on USDC staking opportunities. “USDC’s approval by the EU is not just a regulatory win; it’s a step forward in securing a stable and reliable digital economy,” said Joan Han, sales and marketing director at Bybit. “Our campaign is tailored to give extra opportunities to clients who use USC and encourages a deeper understanding and utilization of this pivotal asset.”

New users to Bybit get exclusive perks such as a 10 USDC airdrop upon purchasing 100 USDC through various means, including P2P and Fiat Deposit. Additionally, the campaign offers multiple lucky draw events with 30,000 USDC in rewards. Participants can increase their chances of winning by engaging in various deposit activities.

Bybit has set up a trading challenge for traders aiming to leverage their holdings. Participants must make a net deposit of at least 200 USDC and trade a minimum of 1,000 USDC in spot pairs or futures contracts. Successful traders stand to share a grand prize pool of 60,000 USDC.

Lastly, Bybit introduces a USDC staking and saving event, providing special offers for the first three days for new users, boosting the portfolios of those new to crypto savings.

As Bybit continues to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, this campaign underscores its commitment to fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem around regulated stablecoins such as USDC.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

