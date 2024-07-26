AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
InfoComm India 2024 -The Largest Edition of the Pro AV Exhibition to Date – Returns 3-5 September at Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) Mumbai, India

PRNewswire July 27, 2024

MUMBAI, India, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — InfoComm India, India’s foremost professional audiovisual (Pro AV) exhibition, is set to return to Mumbai from 3-5 September 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC). This year, InfoComm India 2024 expands beyond Pavilions 1 to 3 at JWCC, incorporating Jasmine Hall (at Level 3) for an even larger showcase of innovative solutions. It will showcase over 250 brands from more than 10 countries, including 35 first-time exhibitors. InfoComm India 2024 will be held. Registration is now open for professionals and businesses looking to deepen their Pro AV expertise.

Visitors can discover a plethora of solutions ranging from the latest in digital signage, to intelligent video conference systems, from artificial intelligence (AI) in LED virtual production to naked eye 3D displays, smart classroom solutions, interactive immersive projection mapping and more catering to a wide range of sectors such as education, finance, live events, urban development & smart cities. The exhibition will showcase top-tier products and innovations from renowned global brands and emerging industry players, including AERO, BENQ, Crestron, Harman, QSYS, Barco, AET, Samsung, and PeopleLink, along with WACOM, DVSI, Neotouch, Yotech Infocom, Onfinity Technologies and 30 more who are exhibiting for the first time at InfoComm India

With an expanded show floor space at Jasmine Hall, visitors can look forward to even more innovators in the Pro AV and technology space including TOYO, 4 Squares Corporation, Altex, Black Box and Wah Lee to name a few. AVIXA will also be making its presence felt at Jasmine Hall with interactive and knowledge-packed seminars hosted at its booth throughout the three days.

The 2024 InfoComm India Summit will offer over 48 free-to-attend seminars across 14 specialized tracks led by over 50 industry leaders as speakers. A glimpse of the exciting lineup of sessions includes a kick-off overview “Navigating New Horizons: Insights and Innovations Shaping India’s Pro AV Landscape” led by David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, AVIXA , ‘Live Events & Experiential Planning’ exploring Pro AV application for live events, as well as industry-focused sessions dedicated to smart cities, hospitality, and education sectors like “Future of Learning Spaces”, “Securing the Future: Cybersecurity Strategies, Economics, and Risk Management”, Digital Signage in the AI-age which explores real-world strategies using AI, VR, and digital platforms for immersive experiences.

India’s digital transformation is truly inspiring,” said June Ko, Executive Director of InfoComm India. “We see a vibrant energy and a thirst for innovation across the country. InfoComm India 2024 is our way of bringing together the brilliant minds and passionate hearts that are shaping this new era of technology in India. We envision InfoComm India as the premier destination for the Pro AV community to exchange ideas, foster partnerships, and collectively drive the industry forward.”

Connection is at the heart of InfoComm India 2024. A host of networking opportunities are designed to connect attendees with industry experts, thought leaders, and peers. They include the Breakfast Networking Hour at Luminary Lounge (Jasmine Hall) on 2 and 3 September, 9.30am to 10.00am; Flashtrack seminars and networking events at AVIXA booth; daily New Technology and Products Show Floor Tours and more.

For full details on exhibitors, products, summit agenda, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.infocomm-india.com

To access more press information of InfoComm India 2024, please visit: Digital Press Office Kit

For more information, please contact:

Rest of the World

Angie Eng
Marketing Director

InfoCommAsiaPteLtd
angieeng@infocommasia.com

India

Sooraj Dhawan

Director

Falcon Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

sooraj@falconfirst.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/infocomm-india-2024-the-largest-edition-of-the-pro-av-exhibition-to-date—returns-3-5-september-at-jio-world-convention-centre-jwcc-mumbai-india-302207988.html

SOURCE InfoComm India

