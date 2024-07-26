AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hisense Ignites Sporting Passion with Big Screen Viewing from Paris

PRNewswire July 26, 2024

QINGDAO, China, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the world’s biggest sporting occasion gets underway, Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and appliances is igniting sporting passions direct from Paris with its ‘Big Game, Big Screen’ campaign.

Hisense ignites sporting passion with ‘Big Game, Big Screen’ campaign (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Highlight of Hisense’s ongoing global promotional campaign is the awe-inspiring 100-inch U7 ULED TV, transforming any living room into the ultimate viewing arena and bringing all the excitement of elite athletic endeavor into the home on the big screen, thanks to ULED TV 100-inch display technology.

Hisense ranked global No.1 for 100-inch TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024, and is on track to winning-over dedicated sports fans in embracing the 100-inch TV era with the industry’s largest size of LED TVs.

Settle in to enjoy all the world’s best athletic and sports action this August with 100-inch immersive viewing experiences across a wide-range of Hisense TV product lines offering the very latest in picture and audio technologies. 

A podium-winning stand out TV in the Hisense product series is the U7 Mini-LED ULED which features a native 120Hz refresh rate and AI Sports Mode that removes “noises” using a dynamic algorithm tailored to moving objects, creating vibrant, crystal-clear sports action viewing.

Hisense state-of-the-art LED backlight control and color management technologies ensure the brightest sharpest pictures, while the Hisense Hi-View Engine elevates and enhances overall picture quality with authentic color, brilliant contrast, clear motion, and distinct details.

Designed to ensure an unparalleled immersive experience the U7 ULED TV will transform your sports viewing to gold-medal standards. Thanks to Hisense and 100-inch viewing, major sporting experiences will never be quite the same.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

SOURCE Hisense

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

