Global Icon Malala Yousafzai to Headline APACMed’s MedTech Forum in Singapore

PRNewswire July 29, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — APACMed is thrilled to announce that Nobel Laureate and global icon Malala Yousafzai will take centre stage at this year’s MedTech Forum, taking place on September 5th and 6th at the Suntec Convention Centre. This highly anticipated event focuses squarely on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it’s revolutionising the entire healthcare landscape.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9281351-malala-yousafzai-apacmed-singapore-medtech/

Malala Yousafzai - Global Icon

Malala Yousafzai, renowned for her courageous advocacy for education and women’s rights, will join an impressive lineup of game changers, including Tom Lawry (unconventional thought leader), Matthew Luhn (master storyteller), Dr Brent James (healthcare systems innovator) and Associate Professor Tam C. Nguyen (AI research specialist). This global lineup of speakers will address how AI is future-prooﬁng healthcare, transitioning from digital to intelligent systems that promise more personalised and effective patient care.

Matthew Luhn - Master Story Teller

Dr. Brent James - Healthcare Systems Innovator

Tom Lawry - Unconventional Thought Leader

“To celebrate our 10th Anniversary, we wanted our forum to be truly innovative,” said Harjit Gill, APACMed CEO. “Patient outcomes are affected by many factors – mental, physical and social – which is why we’re bringing together different perspectives from a diverse braintrust of speakers. It’s more holistic and very much in tune with the ‘whole person approach’ to the patient journey in a new era of intelligent healthcare.”

Key features of this year’s MedTech Forum include:

  • Dialogue Dens: Themed discussions that dive deep into the role of AI in transforming healthcare, providing a platform for sharing best practices and innovative ideas.
  • Marketplace: A showcase of cutting-edge technologies and solutions from leading innovators, giving attendees ﬁrsthand access to the latest advancements in healthcare technology.

This year’s forum is set to be a milestone event, offering unprecedented opportunities for learning, networking, and exploring how AI can unlock new frontiers in healthcare.

With Malala Yousafzai joining the ranks of distinguished speakers, the event is poised to inspire and challenge attendees to envision a future where intelligent healthcare systems drive signiﬁcant improvements in patient outcomes.

For more information on the APACMed MedTech Forum, including registration details and the full agenda, please visit medtechforum.asia 

#MedTechForumAsia, #GameChangers, #FutureProoﬁngHealthcare, #AI- HealthcareRevolution

MedTech Forum 2023

MedTech Forum 2023 - Lance Little, Head of Region, Roche | Harjit Gill, CEO APACMed | John Collings, Chairman APACMed

About APACMed and APACMed’s MedTech Forum

APACMed (Asia Paciﬁc Medical Technology Association) is the leading industry association representing the medical technology industry in the Asia-Paciﬁc region. Our mission is to advance the quality and access of healthcare through innovation and collaboration, driving the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to improve patient outcomes. MedTech Forum is the largest health and medical technology industry conference in Asia-Paciﬁc and a key event since 2014.

For sponsorship and other enquiries please contact info@wom.earth

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/global-icon-malala-yousafzai-to-headline-apacmeds-medtech-forum-in-singapore-302208359.html

SOURCE Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed); MedTech Forum 2024

