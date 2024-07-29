Everise and Sanas Exclusively Partner to Transform Customer Experience With Real-Time AI Speech Understanding Technology

Partnership is exclusive within the healthcare BPO industry

PLANTATION, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Everise, a leader in transforming customer service for global healthcare companies, today announced its exclusive partnership with Sanas, a global leader in real-time speech and accent conversion technology. The partnership provides Everise exclusive access to Sanas’ services in the healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider domain, enhancing customer satisfaction, productivity, and cost efficiencies in the competitive industry.

Everise and Sanas are jointly committed to harnessing innovation to elevate customer satisfaction, to create a bias-free ecosystem for customer service agents around the globe. The strategic collaboration will integrate Sanas’ proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered real-time speech understanding technology into Everise’s suite of customer experience solutions, and is intended to bring both companies one step further in transforming the way healthcare businesses communicate with their customers, enhancing clarity, understanding, and overall satisfaction.

Both teams have embarked in the initial stages of their partnership and are deeply engaged in implementing the technology seamlessly into operations. Initial results have been promising, demonstrating enhanced customer satisfaction levels at an early stage.

“We are excited to partner with Sanas to bring their state-of-the-art technology exclusively to our clients in the healthcare services sector. Everise is committed to transforming customer experiences through innovation. Integrating Sanas’ technology into our solutions will enable us to achieve greater customer satisfaction, connecting people better and delivering a truly global and inclusive customer experience no matter where the customer, or client, is located,” shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Everise to deliver exceptional and inclusive customer experiences in the world of healthcare. With our mission, vision and purpose, we have patented a real-time speech understanding technology which is our first foray into making live communications more inclusive for a globally distributed workforce. This ties directly into Everise’s operations globally and opens new opportunities,” shared Maxim Serebryakov, CEO, Sanas.

Everise is a leading global healthcare services outsourcing company which was established in 2016 and has since grown to a workforce of 20,000 spanning eight markets. Throughout its operations, Everise has prioritized building a people-focused culture where happy employees drive customer experiences that consistently exceed expectations. Over the years, the company has earned multiple industry awards, recognizing its leadership, dedication to innovation, and its people-centric workplace.

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world’s first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented generative AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas holds a patent for its Real-Time Accent Translation technology and also powers background noise elimination. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Maxim Serebryakov, CTO Shawn Zhang, and COO Sharath Keshava Narayana. To learn more, visit Sanas.ai.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. Backed by Brookfield and Warburg Pincus, the company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world’s leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 20,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world’s best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com .

