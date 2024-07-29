AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

CSafe launches reusable Silverpod pallet shipper to help pharma companies save on disposal costs and hit sustainability targets

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

New pallet improves cost and operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact; includes real-time visibility with cloud connectivity

Key features include:

  • Made of fully reusable components and recyclable PCM (phase change material) refrigerants
  • New integrated real-time tracking device tracks GPS location, temperature, shock and tilt
  • Rental model reduces disposal costs and inconvenience, supported by CSafe’s recycle-reuse program
  • Available to pharmaceutical businesses and freight forwarders worldwide

MONROE, Ohio, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CSafe, the provider of active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has announced the launch of a new reusable pallet shipper – the Silverpod MAX RE – with a host of updated features. The new and improved product will help pharmaceutical customers around the world save on disposal costs, meet their sustainability targets and improve logistical transparency during the shipping journey.

Silverpod MAX RE

CSafe has taken its globally recognized, single-use Silverpod MAX passive pallet shipper and enhanced it for reuse to create Silverpod MAX RE – a highly durable PCM pallet shipper made entirely of reusable components. This product directly assists the industry in hitting newly-imposed and increasingly stringent sustainability targets, contributing to a more sustainable shipping industry.

New features also include a built-in TracSafe RLT data logger for tracking the location of the shipment, which integrates with CSafe Connect (CSafe’s integrated digital supply chain ecosystem). This enables customers to get real-time visibility of their shipments throughout the entire journey. It also monitors payload temperature, external ambient temperature, shock, tilt and GPS location.

The new shipper, which offers 120+ hours of qualified thermal protection, is made from durable exterior panels with extended edge and corner cap protection that can be used time and time again. It’s supplied via a rental model where CSafe fully manages the life cycle and return of the product, eliminating disposal costs and inconvenience for the customer. The product is supplied flat-packed for the most cost-effective delivery, storage and assembly.

Patrick Schafer, CSafe CEO, said: “Reusability and quality are a major focus for pharmaceutical businesses needing to meet their sustainability targets, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them. With the Silverpod MAX RE, we’ve turned one of our best-loved flagship shippers into a fully sustainable product, while maintaining the high quality and best-in-class technology that CSafe is known for.”

For more information, visit https://csafeglobal.com/bulk-air-cargo/silverpod-max-re/#tech-specs

About CSafe
CSafe offers the pharmaceutical cold chain a broad suite of thermal shipping solutions worldwide. With a “patient-first” focus, deep expertise and commitment to innovation, CSafe matches your requirements to the best solution for your needs. Offering nearly any size, duration and temperature – CSafe is at the heart of your cold chain. csafeglobal.com

Press contact
Dominic Alston, Ballou PR
dominic.alston@balloupr.com
csafe@balloupr.com

CSafe

 

SOURCE CSafe

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.