Acclime unveils new commercial leadership structure for next phase of growth

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Acclime, providing businesses with corporate, governance and advisory services globally, is proud to announce a new regional commercial leadership structure which sets the foundation for the next stage of growth for the company. This move underscores Acclime’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and regional expertise across its expansive network to enable multi-service line delivery for our clients at every stage of their business lifecycle.

The new regional management structure will enhance responsiveness, streamline decision-making processes and improve service delivery and engagement. Moving away from a country-level leadership provides a greater focus on regional market opportunities and challenges. It will also strengthen leadership to drive strategic growth initiatives. The Regional Managing Directors will each report directly to the Acclime Group CEO, Mr Izzy Silva, as well as work collectively on strategy.

Acclime’s Commercial Leadership Team:

Vinod Kumar, Partner and Regional Managing Director, Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia. 30 years of experience in the region working for companies such as EY, PWC and TMF with core competencies in M&A, Accounting and Tax strategy, management, and strategic planning.

Alfred Gan – Regional Managing Director for Mainland China & Taiwan. 15 years of experience in professional services for companies such as GLG and HSBC, with core capabilities in strategic consulting, management and cross-region expansion for both global corporate and financial investors.

Miguel Latorre – Regional Managing Director for Hong Kong, 20 years of experience in the region, including the founding of Global Expandia and working with VISTRA. Core competencies include strategy, management, strategic planning, and international expansion.

Sujay Sen Gupta – Partner and Regional Managing Director for India and UAE. Over 30 years in business strategy, growth consulting, corporate governance, compliance and advisory at Board level, servicing many Fortune 1000 firms. Has worked on advisory and implementation projects for multilateral agencies like the World Bank, ADB and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Randolph van der Burgh – Randolph van der Burgh – Partner and Regional Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand. Over 35 years of experience in managed funds, corporate finance, M&A, group restructuring, and international tax planning, with roles at EY, VCFO Group, and as a venture capital investor.

Eric Chen – Managing Partner of Acclime Advisory Services and Head of Tax Services. Over 20 years of experience in tax and business consulting, including roles at Ernst & Young and RSM Hong Kong, with expertise in investment structure, tax planning, and establishing foreign enterprises in the PRC.

Thomas Chan – Regional Managing Director for Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Philippines. 22 years of experience in the region working for the big 4 with core competencies in strategy and market entry, tax structuring and mergers and acquisition.

Izzy Silva, Group CEO of Acclime, expressed his confidence in the new structure: “The appointment of our new Commercial Leadership Team marks another forward-looking milestone for Acclime. These leaders bring decades of experience in complex markets and with multinational clients. By consolidating regional management, we are harnessing our vast in-house expertise and optimising our system of efficient and effective decision making. This will empower our leaders to take ownership and be decisive in driving our strategic goals across our regions. Our ‘One Acclime’ vision will be further strengthened by these key appointments, ultimately benefiting our clients.”

About Acclime

Acclime provides businesses with corporate, governance, and advisory services. It operates in 14 countries, employing over 1,400 dedicated professionals. The firm offers a comprehensive range of professional services and business advisory to help clients navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their goals at all stages of the business lifecycle. Learn more about Acclime at www.acclime.com or follow on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/acclime-unveils-new-commercial-leadership-structure-for-next-phase-of-growth-302207319.html

SOURCE Acclime