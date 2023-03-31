AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

DXC Technology Helps Whitehaven Coal Transit Workforce and Integrate Mining Technology Platforms

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

Rollout of SAP’s Enterprise Resource Platform successfully completed in record six months

SYDNEY, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has successfully implemented technology systems for two recently acquired Whitehaven Coal (ASX: WHC) mine sites, Daunia and Blackwater, allowing Whitehaven to double its size in record time.

DXC Technology Helps Whitehaven Coal Transit Workforce and Integrate Mining Technology Platforms

DXC completed the roll-out of an SAP S/4Hana ERP system at the new mine sites – aimed at modernizing the HR, Finance, Procurement, and Payroll functions within six months. DXC managed the full implementation process to transition and integrate with new systems, as well as providing business analysis, organizational change management and security services. The transition and integration of existing and new systems for the mines was fully operational by 1 April 2024. 

“DXC’s solutions were at the heart of Whitehaven’s critical business integration,” said Seelan Nayagam, President Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, DXC Technology. “By leveraging our deep technology experience, we successfully helped Whitehaven double its size and transition a workforce of more than 2,000 and systems running over 150 applications, with minimal disruption to production.” 

Whitehaven Coal is a leading Australian coal producer, helping to power developed and emerging economies in Asia and supplying metallurgical coal that is a critical component in steel making.

“Key to the success of this journey has been Whitehaven’s acknowledgement of technology as a critical factor underpinning its business integration. Bringing DXC into the fold early to perform a feasibility study for the technology requirements of the acquisition was the first step, coupled with Whitehaven’s leadership and vision to drive genuine engagement across the business, ensuring readiness to best utilise technology as an enabler,” added Nayagam.

Forward Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

CONTACT: Sheila Dhillon, Director, Corporate Communications, DXC Technology, sdhillon@dxc.com;Roger Sachs, CFA,VP of Investor Relations, +1-201 259-0801, roger.sachs@dxc.com

 

DXC Technology Helps Whitehaven Coal Transit Workforce and Integrate Mining Technology Platforms

 

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.