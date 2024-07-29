DUA LIPA FRONTS NEW YSL BEAUTY LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES CAMPAIGN

The iconic LIBRE fragrance family from YSL Beauty welcomes a blazing new addition this season. Prepare for LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES, a captivating scent inspired by the resilient beauty of the desert lily and embodying a spirit of fearless femininity.

PARIS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — YSL Beauty is thrilled to announce the launch of LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES, a captivating new fragrance that embodies the brand’s signature blend of edgy femininity and unrestrained passion. This latest addition to the iconic LIBRE collection draws inspiration from the desert lily, a flower celebrated for its resilience and ability to thrive in the most unforgiving landscapes.

Master Perfumers Anne Flipo and Carlos Benaïm have reimagined the LIBRE structure with a new floral sensuality, the hottest way. A unique desert lily accord blends with a sunkissed coco palm flower accord crafted exclusively for YSL Beauty. These warm and spicy floral accords add a captivating new dimension to the fragrance, intertwining with a radiant heart of tuberose and orange blossom absolute. The result is a scent as bold and fearless as the woman who wears it.

Fronting the fragrance is YSL Beauty global ambassador Dua Lipa, an icon recognized for her own brand of bold femininity and unwavering self-expression. Set against the stark beauty of the Moroccan desert, the accompanying campaign captures the essence of blazing your own trail and embracing a spirit of fiery independence. The first campaign visual is revealed today, featuring Dua Lipa holding a desert lily against the backdrop of a fiery sunset. The full campaign video is set to be revealed on August 15th.

LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES will be available in the US from July 30th onwards, both in store and online at yslbeautyus.com.

ABOUT YSL BEAUTY

YSL Beauty gives body and soul to a style. Completely liberated, it asserts itself as a collection of icons, with each creation driven by boldness, youth and the avant-garde. In the wake of Saint Laurent, who showcased the spirit of the times for nearly 40 years, YSL Beauty continues its unbridled love affair with women to create, shape and develop modernity. No compromise. Your own rules. Now.

http://www.yslbeauty.com

https://www.instagram.com/yslbeauty/

Media Contact : Laura STEFFANUT; laura.steffanut@loreal.com

SOURCE YSL Beauty