AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

DUA LIPA FRONTS NEW YSL BEAUTY LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES CAMPAIGN

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

The iconic LIBRE fragrance family from YSL Beauty welcomes a blazing new addition this season. Prepare for LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES, a captivating scent inspired by the resilient beauty of the desert lily and embodying a spirit of fearless femininity.

PARIS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — YSL Beauty is thrilled to announce the launch of LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES, a captivating new fragrance that embodies the brand’s signature blend of edgy femininity and unrestrained passion. This latest addition to the iconic LIBRE collection draws inspiration from the desert lily, a flower celebrated for its resilience and ability to thrive in the most unforgiving landscapes.

Dua Lipa for Libre Flowers & Flames by YSL Beauty

Master Perfumers Anne Flipo and Carlos Benaïm have reimagined the LIBRE structure with a new floral sensuality, the hottest way. A unique desert lily accord blends with a sunkissed coco palm flower accord crafted exclusively for YSL Beauty. These warm and spicy floral accords add a captivating new dimension to the fragrance, intertwining with a radiant heart of tuberose and orange blossom absolute. The result is a scent as bold and fearless as the woman who wears it.

Fronting the fragrance is YSL Beauty global ambassador Dua Lipa, an icon recognized for her own brand of bold femininity and unwavering self-expression. Set against the stark beauty of the Moroccan desert, the accompanying campaign captures the essence of blazing your own trail and embracing a spirit of fiery independence. The first campaign visual is revealed today, featuring Dua Lipa holding a desert lily against the backdrop of a fiery sunset. The full campaign video is set to be revealed on August 15th.

LIBRE FLOWERS & FLAMES will be available in the US from July 30th onwards, both in store and online at yslbeautyus.com.

ABOUT YSL BEAUTY 

YSL Beauty gives body and soul to a style. Completely liberated, it asserts itself as a collection of icons, with each creation driven by boldness, youth and the avant-garde. In the wake of Saint Laurent, who showcased the spirit of the times for nearly 40 years, YSL Beauty continues its unbridled love affair with women to create, shape and develop modernity. No compromise. Your own rules. Now.  

http://www.yslbeauty.com
https://www.instagram.com/yslbeauty/

Media Contact : Laura STEFFANUT; laura.steffanut@loreal.com 

YSL Beauty Libre Flowers & Flames

SOURCE YSL Beauty

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.