The Ultimate Wellness Destination for Families with Unforgettable Experiences at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali

BALI, Indonesia, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali, set amidst the breathtaking greenery of Ubud, is the ultimate wellness destination, combining premium hospitality with rich Balinese culture. Conveniently located near Ubud’s main attractions such as Ubud Central, Ubud Monkey Forest, and Tegalalang, this family-friendly resort offers spacious 120 rooms designed to provide the perfect escape for families alike.

Nestled in the heart of Bali, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali is dedicated to offering unparalleled wellness experiences. The mission is to create a place where guests can rejuvenate their mind, body, and spirit, all while immersed in the vibrant traditions of Bali. The resort’s signature program, Westin Family, ensures that every member of the family has an unforgettable stay. Children can enjoy the Westin Kids Club and kids pool, while daily family activities such as daily yoga, canang sari making, Balinese prayers, and Balinese dance classes offer a taste of local culture and wellness practices.

Beyond the resort’s premium space, families can explore “The Farm,” an expansive area where they can enjoy breakfast with stunning rice paddy views, learn about local flora and fauna, and participate in engaging activities like egg picking, cow feeding, and fishing. One of the most unique experiences is witnessing the sacred water ritual, known locally as Melukat, where families can cleanse their spirits in the holy waters.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali also upholds strong sustainable practices, ensuring that their operations are environmentally conscious and that they contribute positively to the local community and ecosystem. From farm-to-table dining to eco-friendly initiatives, the resort is committed to sustainability in every aspect of their operations.

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali is not just a place to stay; it’s a place to experience the true essence of Balinese culture and wellness, making it the perfect destination for families seeking both relaxation and adventure.

