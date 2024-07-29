AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: Dairy giant Mengniu unveils thematic TVC to cheer for Chinese athletes at Paris Olympics

PRNewswire July 29, 2024

BEIJING, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese dairy giant Mengniu released on July 26 a thematic TV commercial (TVC) to cheer for Chinese athletes striving for the best performance at the Paris Olympics.

Unveiled together with Zhang Yimou’s team, the TVC highlights presenting Chinese people’s determination to surpass themselves, a quality that also shaped today’s Mengniu from a purely regional dairy business in China.

In the past 25 years, the Chinese dairy firm spared no effort to sharpen itself and blossomed into the now conglomerate that ranks among the top eight dairy giants around the globe, with products of nine categories certified by EU-standard SGS.

Similar to the Olympic spirit upheld by every athlete in the world, keeping challenging and excelling itself with resolve and intense effort remained a long-lasting pursuit of Mengniu.

Enabled by science, technologies and innovation, the Chinese dairy firm fully leveraged the self-surpassing corporate values in crafting a high-standard quality management system and solving bottleneck problems.

For instance, Mengniu managed to develop probiotics suitable for the physical fitness of Chinese people, winning a second prize in national sci-tech progress award. It also put into operation a digital smart factory in northwestern China whose human resources efficiency ratio exceeds its global peers.

Apart from greening deserts to craft organic milk sources over the past decades, Mengniu founded 30 green factories across China and an internationally certified “zero carbon” factory to further surpass itself as a staunch practitioner of sustainable development.

While forging ahead in the dairy industry, Mengniu joined the Worldwide TOP Programme of International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2019 to share Chinese people’s pursuit of being better and stronger with global athletes and consumers.

This year, Mengniu will host activities with IOC to showcase how ordinary people honor the Olympic spirit and will bring as usual a group of Chinese youngsters to Paris to light up their dreams for winning glory for the country.

When Chinese athletes are competing at the Paris Olympics, Mengniu’s TVC is expected to add new impetus to their dream-pursuing together with the global spectators of the Games.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341330.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

