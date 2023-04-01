AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MOOLAHGO ACHIEVED RECORD-BREAKING RESULTS IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2024

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Moolahgo, a leading fintech company, is proud to announce yet another year of outstanding results, maintaining its unbroken streak of year-on-year growth.

In its most recent financial year 2024 (1 Apr 2023 to 31 Mar 2024), Moolahgo reported a 50% increase in transaction value and revenue, driven by a substantial 75% rise in customer numbers compared to the previous fiscal year. This growth reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to technological innovation and excellence in service delivery to both businesses and consumers.

For its business customer segment, Moolahgo caters to small and medium-sized enterprises in Singapore, as well as corporates and financial institutions internationally. It offers specialized FX and cross-border payment solutions tailored for business in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Indonesia, the region’s largest economy.

A key factor in Moolahgo’s success is its early adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, Moolahgo has distinguished itself in the competitive payments landscape. This innovative approach earned the company the prestigious Global Fintech Award for AI at the 2023 Singapore Fintech Festival. Building on this recognition, Moolahgo is further investing in AI to enhance its B2B product offerings, aiming to boost business efficiency and deliver unparalleled value to clients.

With this momentum, Moolahgo is well-positioned to sustain its impressive growth trajectory throughout fiscal year 2025, even amid prevailing global economic uncertainties.

John Hakim, CEO of Moolahgo, remarked, “We are delighted with the substantial growth we’ve achieved over the past year, including a doubling in transaction value processed. Our growth strategy emphasizes profitability rather than a ‘growth at all costs’ mentality, ensuring long-term value for our stakeholders. The Global Fintech Award for AI last year is a testament to our team’s dedication and innovation. Looking ahead, we are eager to continue leveraging new technologies to provide innovative solutions that drive success for our clients.”

About Moolahgo

Moolahgo is a leading neobank in Southeast Asia dedicated to revolutionizing financial transactions through innovative technology solutions. With a focus on AI-driven products, Moolahgo provides businesses and individuals with efficient, secure, and seamless financial services.

For more information about Moolahgo and our latest developments, please visit our website at www.moolahgo.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/moolahgo-achieved-record-breaking-results-in-financial-year-2024-302209216.html

SOURCE MoolahGo

