AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

GameChange Solar Emerges as Third Largest Global and U.S. PV Tracker Company with 12% Global Market Share and 26% U.S. Market Share

PRNewswire July 29, 2024

NORWALK, Conn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar has solidified its position as a key player in the global solar industry, with new milestones in 2023. Globally, the company increased its market share from 10% in 2022 to 12% in 2023, jumping from fourth position to become the third-largest global PV tracker manufacturer with growth of 55% according to the Global Solar PV Tracker market Share report for 2023 published in July 2024 by Wood Mackenzie.

GameChange Solar - Logo

In the U.S., GameChange remained the third-largest provider of solar trackers and gained 6 percentage points of market share, growing from 20% to 26%. This achievement marks a significant leap for the company, which achieved 41% growth in the U.S. in 2023. Together, the top three U.S. tracker companies account for nearly 90% of the tracker shipments in the U.S.

GameChange Solar continues to expand its global footprint, securing its position as the second-largest supplier to the Indian market with a 24% market share, the third-largest supplier in the African market with a 25% market share, and the fifth-largest tracker supplier in Asia Pacific with a 9% market share.

“The two main reasons for our growth are our customer focus and continuous innovation,” said Phillip Vyhanek, the company’s president and COO. “We are laser-focused on solving our customers’ challenges and bringing them high value in everything we do, from the tracker product to their entire experience, including planning, engineering, installation, site support, and long-term customer service.”

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 32 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, please visit GameChange Solar.

Contact: 
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

SOURCE GameChange Solar

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.