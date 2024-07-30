AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Experience Next-level Gaming with Hisense PX3-PRO: The World’s First ‘Designed for Xbox’ Ultra Short Throw Projector

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

QINGDAO, China, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense announced its Laser Cinema PX3-PRO is certified as ‘Designed for Xbox Limited Series’, which is the world’s first Designed for Xbox ultra short throw projector, ensuring the very best Xbox gaming experience possible.

Ensuring premium experiences with seamless compatibility, plug-and-play convenience and customized features specifically tailored for Xbox gameplay, ‘Designed for Xbox Limited Series’ certification of the PX3-PRO guarantees gamers an unparalleled gaming experience in an eye-friendly, true-to-life color and immersive gaming environment.

Delve into highly immersive gaming action with the PX3-PRO’s adjustable 80~150-inch 4K display, certified for Dolby Vision and IMAX enhanced for top-notch picture quality. With a refresh rate of up to 240Hz with High Refresh Rate technology, it delivers a faster, smoother gaming experience perfect for quick ‘shoot-them-up’ thrills and other fast-paced action games.

With the big picture experience of the PX3-PRO, imagine splitting your viewing into parallel screens for marathon two-gamer weekend fun. For those extreme hardcore gaming experiences, processing response times of under 6 micro-seconds are enhanced by MEMC technology, ensuring buttery smooth, lag and blur-free fast-action gaming. The Auto-Low Latency Model also detects when you’ve fired up your gaming console and automatically optimizes projector settings.

Epic-levels of sound deliver your senses deep into your gaming environment via built-in 50-watt front-firing Harman Kardon speakers. Combined with Dolby Atmos, the premium audio engages viewers in sound that fully immerses the player within their favorite gaming scenarios.

Enjoy even lengthy periods of gaming in a visually rich experience without eye strain. With zero harmful blue light emissions and reflective imaging technology, PX3-PRO sets the stage for comfortable binge-watching sessions and integrates comfort into viewing experience.

With its ultra short throw design, the PX3-PRO offers versatility across the widest variety of room and screen setups. Tailor your personal game-play scenario and get set to revolutionize all the thrills and spills of your gaming experiences.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

SOURCE Hisense

