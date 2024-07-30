AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Clarivate Introduces New OFF-X ™ Platform for Preclinical and Clinical Safety Intelligence

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

Empowering biopharma with enhanced safety insights to anticipate risks and unlock new competitive advantages

LONDON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of the new OFF-X™ platform. The enhanced solution offers a seamless user experience and unique translational insights. It delivers crucial drug and target safety intelligence to proactively identify risks. Fully integrated with Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence™, OFF-X™ provides a comprehensive, one-stop resource for safety information, streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency which ultimately delivers a competitive edge.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

The new platform features an upgraded technology stack and enhanced functionality while retaining its core capabilities. These improvements include an 80% reduction in loading times for targets, drugs, drug combinations and adverse events. The platform now offers faster search capabilities, a clearer visual design, full-screen visualization and additional analytic tools.

Justin Hubbard, Vice President, Product Management, Life Sciences and Healthcare at Clarivate, said:  “The launch of the new OFF-X™ platform underscores our dedication to providing actionable, comprehensive solutions in life sciences and healthcare. OFF-X revolutionizes access to safety information across all drug R&D and post-marketing phases, with speed and customization. By combining our safety intelligence with advanced analytics, we empower clients to accelerate the delivery of safe, effective and commercially successful treatments to patients.”

OFF-X empowers users to monitor and anticipate toxicology and safety signals, mitigate safety liabilities and de-risk assets across all phases of drug R&D and post-marketing, bolstering confident development and investment decisions.

Learn more about OFF-X here.

About OFF-X™

OFF-X is the new translational safety intelligence platform that facilitates integrated preclinical toxicity data, clinical and pharmacovigilance adverse event data, visualizations and preclinical safety analytics. Updated daily, the platform incorporates wide-ranging analytics and visualizations, as well as comprehensive range of safety information sources and datasets, including a range of over 15,000 targets and more than 39,000 drugs & biologics, populated with almost 3 million expertly curated safety alerts associated to 14,000 adverse events and toxicity endpoints.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:
Luna Ivkovic,
External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare
newsroom@clarivate.com 

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.