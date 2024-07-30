AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cyble as Innovation Leader in Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cyble has been named the Leader in The Frost Radar™ Cyber Threat Intelligence 2024 by renowned industry experts Frost & Sullivan, marking a significant milestone in the global cybersecurity landscape. This recognition highlights Cyble’s exceptional capabilities and strategic impact within the CTI industry to support clients with varying CTI requirements.

Cyble has been named the Leader in The Frost Radar™ Cyber Threat Intelligence 2024

The Frost Radar™ is a renowned benchmarking system designed to spur action among companies by analyzing their performance across various criteria. Cyble’s inclusion in this esteemed quadrant underscores its innovative products, growth, and significant contributions to enhancing cyber threat intelligence.

Cyble’s success is anchored in its scalable and efficient threat intelligence capabilities, supporting businesses across various sectors globally by: 

  • Positioning as a premier SaaS security vendor, providing comprehensive threat intelligence solutions.
  • Maintaining a commitment to high-quality data, enabling effective threat intelligence operationalization on its proprietary platform.
  • Offering a user-friendly intelligence platform, easily navigable by potential clients.
  • Investing in ongoing research and development (R&D) initiatives, securing a competitive edge.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the Frost Radar™ for Cyber Threat Intelligence, 2024,” said Beenu Arora, CEO of Cyble. “This accolade underscores our relentless drive for innovation and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. As cyber threats evolve, so do we—constantly enhancing our threat intelligence solutions to stay one step ahead and deliver unparalleled protection for our clients.”

Frost & Sullivan’s analysis recognizes Cyble as a top innovator in the cyber threat intelligence market, highlighting its significant growth potential and strategic initiatives, including the Cyble Partner Network (CPN) and products like Cyble Hawk and Odin by Cyble. The report emphasizes Cyble’s impressive growth trajectory and future opportunities, positioning the company as a major player ready for further development and investment.

For more information, please visit: https://cyble.com/frost-radar-cyber-threat-intelligence-radar-2024/ 

About Cyble

Cyble is a leading provider of cyber threat intelligence solutions, dedicated to delivering actionable insights and advanced threat detection for organizations globally. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Cyble empowers businesses to proactively manage and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Media Contact:
Cyble Inc
enquiries@cyble.com
+1 888 673 2067 

Cyble Inc

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/frost–sullivan-recognizes-cyble-as-innovation-leader-in-global-cyber-threat-intelligence-market-302209609.html

SOURCE Cyble Inc.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

