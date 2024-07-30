AS Watson Group Triumphs with 36 Stevie® Awards in the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2024

HONG KONG, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AS Watson Group, the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer, has achieved an impressive 36 Stevie® Awards and been named the Overall Winner and received the Grand Stevie Award in the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards® 2024. These accolades span multiple categories, including 11 Gold, 10 Silver, and 13 Bronze awards. The Awards is a prestigious recognition programme that recognises business innovation across Asia-Pacific region.

Among the 36 awards spanning multiple categories, AS Watson Group’s recognition as the recipient of the prestigious Grand Stevie Award is a testament to the company’s dedication to driving business innovation across the Asia-Pacific region. This achievement is underpinned by AS Watson Group’s extensive 16,500+ O+O (Offline plus Online) store network, which serves as the core customer touchpoints, along with 130,000 colleagues worldwide. Seamlessly integrated with over 120 digital platforms, this O+O ecosystem is further bolstered by the company’s base of 170 million loyal members, fostering deep customer connectivity.

Watsons, the flagship health and beauty brand of AS Watson Group, has run the “The New Beautiful” and received 4 prestigious awards, reflecting its determination to redefine the concept of beauty and prioritise the overall well-being of its customers through the “Dare to Be” initiative, which encompasses their body, mind, and soul.

Additionally, the “Go Green with Watsons” region-wide environmental campaign has garnered 5 recognitions, successfully promoting sustainable behavior change among customers through carbon-neutral events and innovative gamification features within the Watsons app. Watsons has also been lauded for its achievements in providing engaging O+O shopping experiences, innovative GetActive events and concerts, as well as its dedication to sustainability, exemplified by its participation in Operation Smile. These accomplishments have been highly rated by the esteemed Stevie Asia-Pacific judges.

Here are the 36 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards won by AS Watson Group:

AS Watson Group

Grand Stevie Award

Most Innovative Communications Team of the Year – Gold

Award for Innovative Management in Retail – Gold

Award for Innovation in Internal Communications Videos – Gold

Award for Innovation in Organisational Image Videos – Gold

Innovative Achievement in International Expansion – Silver

Thought Leader of The Year – Silver

Award for Innovation in Community Relations – Bronze

Award for Innovation in Sponsorships – Bronze

Watsons International

People’s Choice Stevie Awards

Award for Excellence in Innovation in Consumer Product & Service Industries – Gold

Innovative Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion – Gold

Award for Innovation in Shopping or E-commerce Apps – Gold

Project of the Year in the Area of Nature & Biological Diversity – Silver

Award for Innovation in the Use of Video – Silver

Award for Innovation in Media Relations – Bronze

Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility – Bronze

Award for Sustainability & Climate Protection Services – Bronze

Climate Protection and Sustainability Campaign of the Year – Bronze

Watsons’ market – Mainland China

Award for the Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service – Gold

Award for Innovation in Business-to-Business Services – Silver

Award for Innovation in Content Marketing – Bronze

Watsons’ market – Hong Kong

Award or Innovation in Consumer Electronics & Information Technology – Gold

Award for the Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service – Silver

Award for Innovation in Health & Wellness – Silver

Award for Innovation in Consumer Electronics & Information Technology – Bronze

Watsons’ market – Malaysia

Award for Innovation in Consumer Events – Silver

Award for Innovation in Cross-Media Marketing – Bronze

Watsons’ market – Philippines

Award for Innovation in the Use of Social Media – Gold

Award for Innovation in Community Relations – Silver

Award for Innovation in the Use of Viral Media/Word of Mouth – Bronze

Award for Innovation in Branded Entertainment – Bronze

Award for Innovation in Entertainment Events – Bronze

Watsons’ market – Thailand

Award for Innovation in Cross-Media Marketing – Bronze

Watsons’ market – Taiwan

Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility – Silver

Watsons Water

Award for Sustainability & Climate Protection Services – Gold

Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards are the only awards program to recognise business innovation throughout the Asia-Pacific region. In 2024, The 11th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards received more than 1,000 nominations in 25 markets about innovative achievements were considered by the judges.

Details about Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at https://asia.stevieawards.com/2024-stevie-winners.

