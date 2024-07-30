AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Winners Circle partners with Racing Club to empower fans with horse ownership opportunities

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

HONG KONG, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Winners Circle has partnered with Racing Club to expand the scope of the rewards available to its members to include the opportunity to own a share of a racehorse.

Founded by Racing League and powered by Zilliqa, The Winners Circle is set to redefine fan engagement in horse racing, offering meaningful and engaging experiences to members across the world using the power of blockchain technology.

Racing Club is a racehorse ownership syndicate that offers unrivalled opportunities to own and race racehorses at the highest level. Through Racing Club, buyers can purchase shares of racehorses and enjoy exclusive benefits along with a share of the total prize winnings.

This partnership has already begun to provide new reward opportunities for racing fans. The Winners Circle hosted a “spin the wheel” engagement opportunity at the Racing League fixture on Thursday, July 25th in Great Yarmouth, UK, giving fans at the racetrack the chance to win racehorse syndicate shares in partnership with Racing Club. Fans will also be able to purchase syndicate shares through The Winners Circle App.

Through its partnership with Racing Club, The Winners Circle will grow the range of benefits available to the holders of its $HRSE fan utility token to include discounts on shares in Racing Club horses, as well as the opportunity to win shares in real-world horses through their performance in its prediction game.

This announcement exemplifies the innovative approach to fan engagement taken by The Winners Circle, which combines the physical and digital worlds to incentivise virtual engagement with real-world rewards and vice versa. The Winners Circle sets itself apart as a Web3-enabled platform that not only gives racing fans unprecedented opportunities for rewards but also lets them tap directly into the excitement and thrills of the racetrack.

The $HRSE token is the passport to The Winners Circle ecosystem, unlocking innovative rewards and experiences for horse racing fans. These include the ability to earn $HRSE tokens in The Winners Circle prediction game, discounts on merchandise, exclusive access to events, and more. Members of The Winners Circle can also use their $HRSE tokens to vote on the real-world decisions taken by their favourite team in the Racing League 2024 season.

The Winners Circle and Racing Club will continue to build on their partnership going forward, exploring new initiatives that combine the tokenisation of real-world assets with the racehorse ownership syndicate model.

Commenting on the announcement, Tom Fleetham, the director of The Winners Circle, said:

“We are excited to partner with Racing Club to bring a new dimension to the rewards available to our members. By offering discounts on real-world horse ownership opportunities through the $HRSE token, we are creating a unique blend of digital and physical engagement that will enhance the fan experience like never before.”

Also speaking on the announcement, Racing Club Director Richard Jaques, said:

“Our partnership with The Winners Circle is a fantastic opportunity to bring the thrill of horse ownership to a wider audience. Our philosophy of making racehorse ownership accessible to all aligns strongly with the fan-first approach of The Winners Circle, and we can’t wait to see where this collaboration takes us in the future.”

About The Winners Circle

The Winners Circle is an inclusive fan-based community with racing at its core. It intertwines the thrill of horse racing with the potential of the Zilliqa blockchain. The project was founded by Racing League – the horse racing team-based competition that features some of the world’s most recognizable jockeys and trainers.

About Racing Club

Racing Club runs racehorse syndicates  dedicated to providing a top-class racehorse ownership experience that allows anyone to experience the excitement and rewards without the high costs and complexities. Members enjoy exclusive access to their racehorses and benefits including personalised updates on their horses’ progress and the ability to earn a share of their horse’s winnings.

SOURCE The Winners Circle

