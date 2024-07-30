Industrial Enterprises Will Generate 4.4 Zettabytes of Data by 2030 – But Only a Shocking 5% Is Properly Utilized Due to Fragmented Data Siloes

ABI Research launches its Hybrid Cloud & 5G Markets research service to emphasize the importance of data integration and help digitization suppliers understand key enterprise requirements, driving their revenue opportunities

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — By 2030, the global manufacturing industry will generate 4.4 zettabytes of data, surpassing this year’s collection by more than double. This vast data stream originates from diverse sources such as IoT sensors, CNC systems, ERP systems, automated identification readers, and MES. Effective utilization and seamless integration of this data are crucial for sustaining competitiveness, driving innovation, and harnessing AI-driven solutions within manufacturing. Yet, a significant gap persists: many enterprises and digitalization providers lack the requisite expertise to fully leverage data for optimizing manufacturing processes, resulting in substantial revenue losses of hundreds of millions of dollars.

In response, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has just launched its Hybrid Cloud & 5G Markets research service. This service will help providers attract and serve customers by offering vital research on enterprise use cases, connectivity, and digitization requirements for hybrid cloud and 5G solutions.

“The Hybrid Cloud & 5G Markets service will deliver comprehensive research into enterprise connectivity, data generation, and cloud adoption strategies to empower telco industry players, chipset manufacturers, cloud service providers, and data integration vendors to attract and service customers effectively throughout their digitization journey. A vital part of this research service will be a detailed forecast of the amount and nature of data generated on enterprise sites across the globe. While a vast amount of data is generated in the wake of Industry 4.0, that data is currently stored in its own silos and, therefore, not utilized properly. Suppliers must thoroughly understand the data they aim to integrate to create a demand for data integration solutions—known as ‘Data Fabrics’. This understanding fuels broader digitalization efforts,” explains Leo Gergs, Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

Hybrid Cloud & 5G Markets research service coverage areas include:

Key data generators by enterprise vertical

Data integration requirements for industrial deployments

Enterprises’ hybrid cloud deployment strategies

Main cloud/computing challenges & bottlenecks for enterprises

5G’s impact on global economic growth

5G’s impact on productivity by vertical

Private cellular implementation strategies

Private cellular use cases & existing deployments by vertical and region

5G network slicing use cases by vertical

“ABI Research’s new Hybrid Cloud & 5G Markets service bridges technology solution providers and end-market companies, driving innovation by offering insights into enterprise needs and fostering informed decision-making. Simultaneously, it empowers end-users by aligning strategies, guiding decisions, and optimizing resource allocation to facilitate digital transformation,” Gergs concludes.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

