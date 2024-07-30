AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Earn Free Tokens with KuCoin’s Latest Offering: GemSlot

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting new product GemSlot, designed to reward users with tokens while they engage with the latest projects on KuCoin. This innovative feature allows users to participate in various tasks to redeem tokens, bringing a new level of engagement and reward to the KuCoin community.

GemSlot serves as a space for users to discover hidden crypto gems by participating in various tasks and earning valuable rewards, such as new project tokens upon completion. The more users engage, the more they earn. Participating in GemSlot offers numerous benefits, making it a highly attractive opportunity for users. Through tasks such as friend referrals, staking, and project-specific activities, users can enjoy a fun and rewarding experience. The flexibility of the participation process allows users to join and win big at any time during the campaign period, providing convenience and enhancing user engagement, while maximizing their earning potential.

KuCoin is committed to providing innovative features and products with the guarantee of ensuring the highest levels of security and transparency. For detailed information on the tasks and rewards, please visit the GemSlot page.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 34 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 6 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as “One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024” by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the “2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List”. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/earn-free-tokens-with-kucoins-latest-offering-gemslot-302209339.html

SOURCE KuCoin

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.