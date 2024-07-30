AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Latest Updates on the 7th China International Import Expo Unveiled

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With less than 100 days to go, the curtains have been drawn on the latest updates for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is set to be held from November 5th to 10th, 2024, Shanghai. Preparations for the event are on track, with substantial progress already achieved.

Over 50 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in this year’s Comprehensive Country Exhibition. Notably, Norway, Benin, Burundi, and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) will make their debut at the event. The Comprehensive Country Exhibition will integrate important time points such as the year of bilateral diplomatic relations, year of culture and tourism, and year of people-to-people exchanges to showcase the achievements of bilateral cooperation between China and other countries.

Enterprise & Business Exhibition will feature six major exhibition areas: Food and Agricultural Products, Automobiles, Technology Equipment, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, and Trade in Service, while continuing its commitment to the Innovation Incubation Zone. To date, the total booked exhibition space has exceeded 360,000 square meters. The organization of trade missions and professional visitors is progressing rapidly, with an expected increase in the number of professional visitors at the 7th CIIE.

This year’s Hongqiao International Economic Forum will feature the main forum and various related sub-forums under the theme of “High-Standard Opening up for Universally Beneficial and Inclusive Economic Globalization.” These events will include the launch of the “World Openness Report 2024” and an international seminar focused on discussing the findings of the report. To enhance interactions during the forum, efforts will also be made to hold pre-ceremony exchange activities, which are known as CIIE & HQF Gala.

The application for the supporting events of the 7th CIIE, which has been open since June 19, will conclude on August 31. People-to-people exchange activities for this year’s expo have invited relevant institutions from both domestic and international arenas to organize cultural performances around major bilateral and multilateral themes, aiming to demonstrate the fruitful results of friendly exchanges between China and other countries.

Furthermore, a new round of the “CIIE Stories” collection was launched globally. Individuals or organizations who have participated CIIE before are encouraged to submit through the official email ciiestories@ciie.org or via the official website to share their “CIIE Voices.”

With so many showing interest in the trade fair, be sure to secure your spot at CIIE:

Sign up as an exhibitor:
https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en 

Sign up as a professional visitor:
Registration-China International Import Expo Bureau

 

Contact: Ms. Cui Yan
Tel.: 0086-21-968888
Email: exhibition@ciie.org  

SOURCE China International Import Expo (CIIE)

