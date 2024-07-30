From Malaysia to the World: iTeamWorld’s Trailblazing Journey Secures Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Founded by Dato’ Kelvyn Lim, iTeamWorld is a trailblazing force in the realm of international network e-commerce. Originating in Malaysia, iTeamWorld has rapidly expanded its presence to over 15 countries, amassing a membership exceeding 300,000 worldwide in just 6-7 years thanks to its business model of tapping into the enormous demands of Health and Wellness through a mobile app. With a vision to transform lives through entrepreneurship, Dato’ Kelvyn Lim has nurtured a community of over a hundred “Millionpreneurs” through the iTeam Business model and platform.

The company’s core values indicate that entrepreneurship stands as a potent instrument for societal advancement, and iTeamWorld is steadfastly addressing two pressing challenges. Firstly, the mounting health concerns stemming from global aging and the emergence of diseases among younger generations, despite medical progress. iTeamWorld champions “Preventive Science”, advocating for lifestyle changes and education. Secondly, the pervasive issue of inadequate income in a world marked by inflation and economic uncertainty. Through its MSI (Multiple Sources of Income) strategy, iTeamWorld empowers aspiring entrepreneurs with platforms and guidance.

Recognizing the importance of innovation in empowering entrepreneurs and serving global customers, the company launched IBS (iTeam Business School) in 2020. This digital entrepreneurship institution operates 24/7, offering a wide array of training modules, case studies, and tools that proved invaluable during pandemic lockdowns. This initiative sparked a remarkable 500% growth over two years, marking a significant milestone for iTeamWorld.

The company was recently honored with the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Malaysia. The accolade is a testament to iTeamWorld’s commitment to innovation, resilience, and its transformative impact on the global e-commerce landscape.

Moving forward, iTeamWorld plans to enhance its support system using AI innovations while expanding into Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Japan, and Indonesia. Multilingual capabilities will play a crucial role in this expansion strategy, ensuring sustained growth and impact across diverse markets.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

