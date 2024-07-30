AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

From Malaysia to the World: iTeamWorld’s Trailblazing Journey Secures Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia

PRNewswire July 30, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Founded by Dato’ Kelvyn Lim, iTeamWorld is a trailblazing force in the realm of international network e-commerce. Originating in Malaysia, iTeamWorld has rapidly expanded its presence to over 15 countries, amassing a membership exceeding 300,000 worldwide in just 6-7 years thanks to its business model of tapping into the enormous demands of Health and Wellness through a mobile app. With a vision to transform lives through entrepreneurship, Dato’ Kelvyn Lim has nurtured a community of over a hundred “Millionpreneurs” through the iTeam Business model and platform.

The company’s core values indicate that entrepreneurship stands as a potent instrument for societal advancement, and iTeamWorld is steadfastly addressing two pressing challenges. Firstly, the mounting health concerns stemming from global aging and the emergence of diseases among younger generations, despite medical progress. iTeamWorld champions “Preventive Science”, advocating for lifestyle changes and education. Secondly, the pervasive issue of inadequate income in a world marked by inflation and economic uncertainty. Through its MSI (Multiple Sources of Income) strategy, iTeamWorld empowers aspiring entrepreneurs with platforms and guidance.

Recognizing the importance of innovation in empowering entrepreneurs and serving global customers, the company launched IBS (iTeam Business School) in 2020. This digital entrepreneurship institution operates 24/7, offering a wide array of training modules, case studies, and tools that proved invaluable during pandemic lockdowns. This initiative sparked a remarkable 500% growth over two years, marking a significant milestone for iTeamWorld.

The company was recently honored with the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Malaysia. The accolade is a testament to iTeamWorld’s commitment to innovation, resilience, and its transformative impact on the global e-commerce landscape.

Moving forward, iTeamWorld plans to enhance its support system using AI innovations while expanding into Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Japan, and Indonesia. Multilingual capabilities will play a crucial role in this expansion strategy, ensuring sustained growth and impact across diverse markets.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/from-malaysia-to-the-world-iteamworlds-trailblazing-journey-secures-fast-enterprise-award-at-the-asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-2024-malaysia-302209688.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.