ANGEL’s Water Purification Tech Won 5 Awards at Silicon Valley International Invention Festival 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ANGEL, a global leader in water purification technology, proudly received five awards at the Silicon Valley International Invention Festival (SVIIF) 2024. The world-renowned SVIIF promotes state-of-the-art inventions worldwide and celebrates innovators and inventors with awards of excellence. ANGEL’s four innovations stood out at the highly competitive event among thousands of inventions, earning two Gold Medals, two Silver Medals, and one World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) National Award.

At the SVIIF, ANGEL’s water purification technologies garnered significant accolades. ANGEL’s APCM antimicrobial membrane material was granted a Gold Medal. It can rapidly adsorb bacteria and other microorganisms and effectively inactivate them by destroying the bacterial structure. Removing 99.99% of ESKAPE pathogens, it provides safe and healthy water for households. Notably, WIPO has also honored ANGEL for outstanding achievements in intellectual property. This marks ANGEL’s first world-class recognition from a prestigious UN agency.

In addition, the self-developed patented ANGEL novel RO membrane elements won a Silver Medal. The membrane removes particles as tiny as 0.0001 microns, and has an overall capacity of 64,000L, delivering premium water for up to 8 years without degradation. This technology also received the Gold Award of 2022 International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, and the Gold Award of 2023 Asia International Innovative Invention Exhibition.

ANGEL’s innovative products also grabbed the spotlight at the SVIIF. The Space Master Series Whole House Water Solution, ANGEL’s flagship product, garnered great acclaim from both the Jury and visitors. The Space Master Series comprises the Gold-Medal-winning Whole House Mini Water Softener and the Silver-Medal-winning Whole House High Flow Water Purifier M7 Home 800.

Bestowed with a Gold Medal, the ANGEL Whole House Mini Water Softener is equipped with a dual high-efficiency softening system, increasing the water flow path by approximately 2.2 times and enhancing skin moisturization by 38.39%. Its patented flat water distribution system ensures complete 360°spray coverage, delivering a soft water flow rate of up to 1.5 m³/h, sufficient for dual-bathroom use. Equipped with IoT capabilities and a patented AI intelligent multi-way valve, the product monitors machine status in real time, automatically customizes regeneration cycles, and effectively reduces the water softener’s volume.

The Silver Medal winner ANGEL High Flow Water Purifier M7 Home 800 features an innovative dual ACF2000 composite filter and the patented ANGEL novel RO membrane elements, providing both purified water and direct drinking water for the households. With the patented split design, the product can be flexibly installed without restrictions, meeting the needs for clean water in multiple scenarios such as washing, rinsing, and direct drinking throughout the house. “It’s amazing to see how ANGEL’s offerings in purified water are significantly enhancing the quality of everyday life,” shared one visitor.

Driving industry progress through technological innovation, ANGEL continues to lead the water purification industry. As a global leader in water purification technology, ANGEL will continue to provide premium products and services, creating a healthy and wonderful life for consumers worldwide.

