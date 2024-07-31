One Model, One Solver: Altair and LG Electronics Develop All-in-One Analysis Solution to Significantly Extend Product Lifespans

Complex fatigue analysis reduced development time for vehicle infotainment components by more than 20%

TROY, Mich., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, and LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company (LG VS Company) have collaborated to develop analysis solutions aimed at extending product lifespans. LG Electronics reduced the development time for their vehicle infotainment components by over 20% with the help of Altair® OptiStruct® – an optimization-enabled structural analysis software and key product in the Altair® HyperWorks® design and simulation platform.

Previously, LG Electronics relied on multiple software tools and models for fatigue damage evaluation during product development, leading to prolonged analysis times and complex model management. To streamline this process, Altair and LG Electronics have developed a multiphysics-based, integrated fatigue analysis solution.

“Our collaboration with LG Electronics enhances the prediction of its products’ safety and durability and accelerates advancements in various manufacturing industries, including electronic components,” said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. “This effort further validates Altair’s leadership in electronics, helping our customers solve their toughest challenges and take ideas from concept to production faster than ever.”

Leveraging its experience in mass-producing, next-generation vehicle infotainment components, LG Electronics provided various cases to enhance the software’s accuracy and reliability through learning and development. This collaboration allows users to identify and rectify potential issues at the design stage, significantly extending product lifespans. Furthermore, the integrated analysis process analyzes stress and strain in various environments for optimal designs, improving product durability and performance.

“Developing safe, high-quality automotive components for our OEM customers involves numerous tests, analyses, and verification processes,” said Sangyong Lee, head of the LG Electronics VS division research lab. “This collaboration combines LG Electronics’ expertise with Altair’s AI-powered engineering technology, enhancing our competitiveness as a solution provider.”

Building on more than 25 years of innovation, OptiStruct is a proven, modern structural solver with comprehensive, accurate, and scalable solutions for linear and nonlinear analyses across statics and dynamics, vibrations, acoustics, fatigue, heat transfer, and multiphysics disciplines. It is used globally at industry-leading companies to drive design with optimization and validate structural performance. For the past two decades, OptiStruct topology optimization has driven the lightweight and structurally efficient designs of products you see and use every day. OptiStruct offers many other structural optimization methods and a broad range of essential manufacturing constraints for traditional processes, composites, and additive manufacturing.

For more information about Altair HyperWorks visit https://altair.com/altair-hyperworks.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Bridget Hagan Stephen Palmtag +1.216.769.2658 +1.669.328.9111 corp-newsroom@altair.com ir@altair.com Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa Altair Korea Charlotte Hartmann Iseul Jeong +49 7031 6208 0 +82.70.4050.9210 emea-newsroom@altair.com iseul@altair.com

SOURCE Altair