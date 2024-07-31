AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

QNET’s Bernhard H. Mayer Unveils Alto Ceramic Collection: A Symphony of Luxury and Versatility

PRNewswire July 31, 2024

HONG KONG, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bernhard H. Mayer, QNET’s prestigious luxury brand, has launched its newest Swiss-made timepiece collection, Alto Ceramic. This exquisite series harmoniously blends innovative design with everyday elegance, setting a new standard in versatile luxury.

Alto Ceramic Collection by Bernhard H. Mayer

Striking the Perfect Balance
Inspired by the timeless contrast of piano keys, the Alto Ceramic Collection is available in classic black and white. The watches feature a high-polish ceramic case and bracelet, offering a lustrous finish that’s both scratch-resistant and hypoallergenic. This careful material selection underscores Bernhard H. Mayer’s commitment to both aesthetics and wearer comfort.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, emphasized the collection’s adaptability: “Alto Ceramic embodies our vision of contemporary luxury. These timepieces effortlessly transition from day to night, meeting the demands of today’s dynamic lifestyles while maintaining an air of sophistication.”

Precision in Every Detail
The Alto Ceramic Collection showcases meticulous craftsmanship:

  • Ceramic case and bracelet with folding clasp buckle
  • Wave-patterned dial with luminous white indexes
  • Sapphire crystal featuring anti-reflective coating
  • Reliable Swiss Quartz movement
  • Available in 36mm and 42mm diameters

Kuna says, “‘Hit the Right Note’ isn’t just a tagline—it’s a promise. The Alto Ceramic Collection’s minimalist design and high-quality construction make it suitable for any occasion, from business meetings to formal events.”

A Sustainable Approach to Luxury
In line with growing environmental concerns, the Alto Ceramic Collection utilizes ceramic materials known for their durability and eco-friendly properties. This choice aligns with research from the American Ceramic Society, highlighting ceramic’s superiority in watchmaking due to its biocompatibility and resistance to wear and corrosion.

Visit www.qnet.net for more information on the Alto Ceramic Collection and other Bernhard H. Mayer products.

ABOUT QNET  
QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.  

Since 1998, QNET’s innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages. 

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company’s commitment to excellence.

Media Contact:
media@qnet.net

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/qnets-bernhard-h-mayer-unveils-alto-ceramic-collection-a-symphony-of-luxury-and-versatility-302210813.html

SOURCE QNET

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.