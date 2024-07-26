Indonesia Co-Branding Forum (WICF) II 2024: Collaboration by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy with 184 Multi-Industry Brands

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A business gathering was conducted by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Tourism and Creative Economy Agency (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf) with 130 brands to explore potential collaborations to boost tourism and the creative economy. Launched in 2017, this program serves as a platform for cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and the industry. Currently, 184 brands are participating as Wonderful Indonesia Co-branding partners, with 25 brands having signed the MoU and Business Agreement during this event.

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, attended the event at the Ritz Carlton Mega Kuningan on July 26, 2024. During the event, Sandiaga Uno conveyed his gratitude to all partners who have played a significant role in advancing tourism and the creative economy. “Co-branding is truly a flagship program of Wonderful Indonesia that has been active since 2017. This program is well-recognized, fosters collaboration, and sees a growing number of partners,” mentioned Sandiaga Uno.

Blue Bird has been a co-branding partner since 2018, with Adrianto Djokosoetono referring to the brand presence of “Wonderful Indonesia” in his transportation services. Dama Kara and Bandung Resto also engaged with the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy on stage and stated that joining co-branding Wonderful Indonesia has given them confidence as a micro business.

On this occasion, Sandiaga also launched an e-Magazine featuring profiles of partners and their sustainability initiatives. As a staunch advocate for green creative tourism, Sandiaga appreciates these initiatives.

The Deputy for Marketing at the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, highlighted the mutual benefits of co-branding collaboration for both the Ministry and its partners. She mentioned the extensive collaboration platform encompassing offline and online media. Additionally, she shared testimonials from co-branding partners such as Finna Crackers, Sambal Uleg, and Hydro Coco, who appreciated the program for enhancing the value, credibility, and reliability of their products featuring the Wonderful Indonesia logo.

Collaboration between partners in the Wonderful Indonesia Co-branding partnership program is not only about logo placement but also realized in various joint activities. According to Titus Haridjati, Director of Communications Marketing, several successful programs with partners include Berkah (Extra Cheap Sales Fair during the last Eid), School Holiday activations with the theme Travel Responsibly, and upcoming activations for Indonesia Independence Day, MotoGP, and 11.11 Flash Sale.

As Wonderful Indonesia Co-branding Award’s winner, Grab and Tiket.com, who also co-branding partners since 2018, acknowledge the numerous benefits they have gained from their collaboration. These two digital brands have participated in various marketing development initiatives, including those initiated by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and other partners. “Both Grab and Wonderful Indonesia share a commitment to sustainable tourism. “We are honored to contribute to the programs of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy,” stated Arryo Harman, Head of Strategic Projects at Grab Indonesia.

