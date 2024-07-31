New policies and leading tech achievements to be unveiled at big data expo in Guiyang in August

BEIJING, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024 “Big Data Expo”), hosted by the National Data Bureau and organized by the Guizhou Provincial People’s Government, will take place from August 28 to 30 in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, said Shen Zhulin, Deputy Head of the National Data Administration(NDA) at the press conference in Beijing on July 30.

Shen added that under the theme “Digital Intelligence Coexistence: Creating a New Future for High-Quality Development of the Digital Economy,” the expo aims to offer a comprehensive and multi-dimensional display of the latest developments, achievements, and trends in both domestic and international data industry. With a focus on “High-Quality Development of the Digital Economy” throughout, this expo has six major sections: digital industrialization, industrial digitalization, data valorization, digital governance, new digital infrastructure, and data security. In terms of results release, the expo will see the release of several new policies and the recognition of leading technological achievements. Additionally, this year’s Big Data Expo will fully leverage its role as an international exchange and cooperation platform for openness and resource aggregation, with a variety of activities including the Big Data Expo Night Talk, Night of Data, Corporate Special Events, and Big Data Observation and Experience.

Cai Chaolin also introduced the preparations for the Big Data Expo 2024. According to the introduction, since its inception in 2015, the Big Data Expo, under the care and guidance of relevant national ministries and commissions, has evolved into a benchmark for global big data development and an authoritative international platform for industry exchange and cooperation. The Big Data Expo represents Guizhou’s “digital appointment” with the world and its “development appointment” with the future. The preparations for the Big Data Expo 2024 focus on the following aspects: The diversity of exhibitions, comprehensively showcasing the latest trends in digital innovation; Professional authority, establishing the Expo as a leading indicator of leading big data development; The central role of enterprises, allowing them to take center stage at the Expo; Service refinement, fully improving the efficiency of the event and participant experience.

Shen Zhulin, Deputy Head of the NDA; Cai Chaolin, Vice Governor of the Guizhou Provincial People’s Government; Ma Ningyu, Mayor of the Guiyang Municipal People’s Government; and Jing Yaping, Director of the Guizhou Big Data Development Administration, attended the press conference and answered questions from media reporters. Wang Xudong, spokesperson for the NDA and Director of the General Office of the NDA, presided over the event.

SOURCE Huanqiu.com