AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Kexing Biopharm’s Albumin-bound Paclitaxel Granted EU Market Approval

PRNewswire July 31, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On July 28 2024, Kexing Biopharm announced European Commission approval of Apexelsin®, the generic drug to Bristol Myers Squibb’s and Celgene’s Abraxane®(Nab-paclitaxel). Apexelsin® is developed by WhiteOak Pharmaceutical B.V. and Kexing Biopharm is in charge of the commercialization of this product out of US.

Nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel offers significant advantages for clinical use, providing improved safety and higher patient compliance, compared to solvent-based paclitaxel and liposomal paclitaxel. It is widely accepted in the clinical setting and holds crucial value in oncology. Furthermore, the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines recommend it as a first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as a second-line option for breast cancer. Breast cancer is one of the common cancer types in women in the EU region, and there is a large market space for breast cancer treatment drugs.

In recent years, the Chinese pharmaceutical industry has embarked on a significant expansion into international markets. But actually, Kexing Biopharm began its international ventures 20 years ago with its core products. In recent years, the company has introduced more than a dozen high-quality Chinese medications to emerging markets, improving accessibility to medicines for local patients.

The approval of albumin-bound paclitaxel by the EU will enhance the company’s competitiveness in the international pharmaceutical market. It also signifies that Kexing Biopharm, in addition to its long-established presence in emerging markets, is expanding its commercialization efforts into the European market. The EU market represents an important milestone in the company’s overseas commercialization strategy. To date, Kexing Biopharm is proceeding with the registration of Apexelsin® in dozens of emerging market out of Europe. With the successful launch of this product in the EU, Kexing Biopharm will further expand its global sales reach, serving more patients and healthcare providers.

SOURCE Kexing Biopharm

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.