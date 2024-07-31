AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
VIVOTEK VORTEX Helps Century-Old Matsuo Sake Brewery To Maximize Operational Efficiency

PRNewswire July 31, 2024

TAIPEI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Matsuo Sake Brewery in Arita Town, Saga Prefecture, is one of the historic breweries in Japan. Since its founding by the seventh generation head, Matsuo Sake Brewery has been producing sake in the Arita region, blessed with clear water and abundant nature for over 150 years. In the pursuit of operational excellence, Matsuo Sake Brewery embarked on transformation journey on physical security by utilizing VIVOTEK’s cloud-based security service VORTEX. This improvement initiative aims not only to enhance security measures but also to streamline workflows and maximize operational efficiency, all in pursuit of sustainable improvements for the brewery.

Challenges
Before utilizing VORTEX, Matsuo Sake Brewery face some hurdles, and hoped to maximize product safety.

  • Security Risks within the Winery: Concerns existed about security risks such as unauthorized access and theft, particularly regarding the protection of valuable wine inventory. Measures were needed to prevent external intrusion and unauthorized access.
  • Real-Time monitoring: In numerous instances, remote monitoring and real-time video retrieval prove challenging, if not entirely unattainable. This lack of real-time access significantly hampers the ability to promptly respond to site conditions.
  • Challenges in Proper Resource Utilization: Insufficient information regarding the proper allocation and utilization of resources, including personnel and equipment, hindered efficient resource utilization.

Reasons for VORTEX Integration
VORTEX can provide comprehensive monitoring capabilities with high-definition video and audio feeds, allowing administrators to remotely monitor the operation of the brewery without interruption. The ability to access live and recorded video footage from smartphones empowers managers to monitor operations from anywhere, at any time, facilitating swift decision-making. Leveraging VORTEX’s advanced AI features enhances security measures such as intrusion detection and attribute search, while also improving operational efficiency.

By utilizing VORTEX, Matsuo Sake Brewery streamlines workflows, reducing operational complexities and enhancing productivity. Real-time insights provided by VORTEX empower administrators to make informed decisions promptly, enabling proactive responses to operational challenges. Optimization of resource utilization and streamlined workflows contribute to cost savings, enhancing the brewery’s profitability and sustainability. VORTEX’s advanced security features, including intrusion detection and real-time alerts, minimizing security risks and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Results and Customer Feedback
The implementation of VORTEX at Matsuo Sake Brewery maximized operational efficiency and optimized workflows. By addressing key challenges and leveraging advanced technology solutions, the brewery enhanced productivity and cost-effectiveness while strengthening security measures. This initiative established a robust foundation for future growth and success in the competitive brewing industry.

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.

