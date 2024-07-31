The Pride and History of Korean Music Festivals: Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2024 X KB Kookmin Card Starshop (hereafter “Pentaport”) will be held from August 2 to 4 at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park in Incheon, South Korea.

Celebrating its 19th anniversary, Pentaport has maintained its prestige as Korea’s largest outdoor rock festival since its inception in 2006.

Headlining this year’s festival are Jack White, the leader of The White Stripes and a pioneer of the garage rock revival, and TURNSTILE, currently one of the hottest bands in the United States. Korean rock band Jannabi, who first appeared at Pentaport as “Penta Super Rookie” in 2014, will also take the stage as a headliner this year.

Other notable performers include DAY6, a K-POP band with significant popularity across Asia, and Ride, the shoegaze band featuring Andy Bell of Oasis. The lineup also includes Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth, Brazil’s iconic metal band Sepultura, Girl in Red, Se So Neon, Silica Gel, Glen Check, Broken Valentine, Lee Seung Yoon, Goonamguayeoridingstella, toe, QWER, Touched, and Creepy Nuts.

Pentaport has consistently grown and is now recognized as a leading global festival. This year’s festival features top headliners and a meticulously curated lineup of mid-tier acts, along with convenient facilities and diverse amenities, ensuring an unparalleled experience for attendees.

Pentaport has stood strong, serving as a model for many others. In 2023, it attracted an impressive 150,000 attendees, cementing its status as Asia’s premier rock festival and drawing fans from around the world.

Since 2013, Pentaport has featured a dedicated festival stage, providing an optimal setting for performances. Its strategic location ensures convenient access via public transportation and highways, with ample temporary parking available for those arriving by car. The camping zone, a highlight of the festival, offers a clean and comfortable experience, with safety prioritized by a 24-hour security team on site.

Pentaport is also renowned for its food offerings, such as its signature kimchi cold noodles, which have become viral sensations on social media.

Meanwhile, Pentaport has been selected as part of the “Global Festival” initiative by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Korea and the Korea Tourism Organization. As a result, it will receive government support for international marketing over the next three years, aiming to expand its global reach and serve as a showcase for Korean artists.

