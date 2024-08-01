WorkJam Announces $20 Million Investment from Export Development Canada to Expand International Operations

Company Will Use New Funding to Accelerate Its Business Momentum in the EMEA Region

MONTREAL and LONDON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, has announced it has received a $20 million investment from Export Development Canada (EDC) to expand its international operations. WorkJam will use the new funding to accelerate its growth momentum in the EMEA region, where the company has recently added Marks & Spencer (M&S) and Metro Digital to its client roster.

“With labour dynamics shifting across the globe, particularly in the UK and European markets, many companies in these regions are looking to equip their hourly employees with digital tools that ensure compliance while also driving productivity, retention and overall workplace satisfaction,” said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. “This new investment will enable us to continue on our strong growth trajectory in the EMEA region and we’re extremely grateful for EDC’s confidence and support as we fulfill our mission to empower frontline workers globally.”

“We expect to significantly accelerate our momentum and help companies across Europe empower their frontline workforce with the right digital tools,” said Mark Williams, Managing Director EMEA at WorkJam. “WorkJam makes scheduling for the frontline workforce easy, delivering the agility needed by businesses faced with adapting to the rise and fall in labour demand we’re seeing in the volatile economic climate,” Williams continued.

As Canada’s export credit agency, EDC helps Canadian companies of all sizes grow internationally with a strong focus on accelerating the international growth of medium-sized businesses. The organisation provides capital, trade knowledge, insurance and global connections to support and develop sustainable trade between Canada and the world, enhancing the country’s competitiveness in the global marketplace.

WorkJam’s customers include multiple Fortune 500 companies across the retail, travel and hospitality, manufacturing and logistics, and healthcare industries. Over half of the company’s enterprise customers operate internationally and rely on WorkJam’s robust compliance framework and in-line translation support in 50 languages to digitise workflows and connect their frontline workforces in different geographies. Millions of frontline employees across more than 50 countries already use WorkJam’s digital platform for scheduling, learning, task management, two-way communication, workflow automation and more.

“WorkJam is a global leader in frontline workforce orchestration and a Canadian technology success story,” said Guillermo Freire, EDC’s Senior Vice-President, Mid-Market Group. “We are proud to support this high-growth, medium-sized business as it continues to scale up and accelerate its international growth. WorkJam is helping enterprises across the globe digitise their non-desk workforces to increase efficiency and profitability while improving the daily work experience of tens of millions of frontline employees.”

WorkJam’s platform combines scheduling capabilities, an open shift marketplace, task management capabilities, bi-directional communication, mobile learning, surveys and more. The company’s unified set of mobile or desktop-based modules can be deployed separately or together in as few as five days.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionise the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in 50 languages with inline translations, the app helps organisations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca.

