AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Steve Mackenzie, Chief Innovation Officer at Momentus Technologies, Wins Prestigious IAVM 2024 Education & Service Award

PRNewswire August 1, 2024

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Momentus Technologies, a renowned leader in venue and event management software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, is proud to announce that Steve Mackenzie, our esteemed Chief Innovation Officer, has been honored with the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) 2024 Education & Service Award at VenueConnect 2024.

The IAVM Education & Service Award is presented to individuals who demonstrate exceptional professionalism and commitment to advancing the field of venue management. It recognizes those who excel in community outreach, educational opportunities, mentorship and internships, contributing significantly to both the industry and the community.

“We are incredibly proud of Steve Mackenzie for receiving the IAVM 2024 Education & Service Award,” said Alex Alexandrov, CEO, Momentus Technologies. “Steve’s dedication to innovation, education and community service sets a high standard for all of us at Momentus Technologies. His tireless efforts and visionary leadership have not only advanced our company but have also made a significant impact on the entire industry. This recognition is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence and his passion for fostering growth and knowledge within the venue management field.”

At Momentus Technologies, Mackenzie works closely with customers and partners to educate them on industry best practices, gain a deeper understanding of the evolving market landscape, and enhance the company’s offerings. With 38 years of experience in the hospitality and events industry, 29 of which have been focused on the technology side, Steve brings unparalleled expertise and dedication to his role.

Before joining Momentus Technologies, Steve served as president at EventBooking. Steve’s remarkable career has been recognized with numerous awards and honors. In 2022, he was awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award at the Event Tech Live Awards and inducted into its Hall of Fame. He is also a Certified Venue Executive through IAVM, holds many volunteer roles within the industry, and serves as an adjunct professor at Florida International University.

Momentus Technologies congratulates Steve Mackenzie on this well-deserved recognition and is proud to have him as a leader and innovator within our organization.

For more information about Momentus Technologies, please visit www.gomomentus.com.

About Momentus Technologies
Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 60,000 users in more than 57 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate venues, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. The company’s employees work across the globe in Momentus offices and remotely. To learn more, visit gomomentus.com.

Contact

North America Public Relations: Rebecca Meckstroth rebecca.meckstroth@gomomentus.com

EMEA and APAC Public Relations: Miriam Hageboeck miriam.hageboeck@gomomentus.com

General Information: info@gomomentus.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/steve-mackenzie-chief-innovation-officer-at-momentus-technologies-wins-prestigious-iavm-2024-education–service-award-302208991.html

SOURCE Momentus Technologies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.