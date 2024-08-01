3CLogic Achieves Advanced Platform Status in the ServiceNow Partner Program

3CLogic setting new standards for unified experiences while delivering meaningful impact and ROI to ServiceNow customers leveraging Customer Workflows, ITSM, and/or Employee Workflows.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 3CLogic , the leading Conversational AI and contact center solution provider for ServiceNow, proudly announces its achievement as the first and only current AI-powered Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) provider to reach Advanced Platform status within ServiceNow’s Build Partner Program. The status positions 3CLogic as the highest-ranked contact center provider for ServiceNow and underscores the vendors’ unique commitment to delivering ServiceNow-native AI and CCaaS solutions across ServiceNow’s Customer, IT, and Employee workflow offerings.

“Achieving the ServiceNow Advanced Platform status is a significant milestone for 3CLogic, and I am incredibly proud of our team and the value we bring to our shared customers,” states Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic. “This recognition validates our innovative strategy and commitment to complement the ServiceNow platform and our customers’ investment in it. We are excited to continue our joint collaboration as we work to transform both customer and employee experiences while maximizing the impact we can deliver together.”

3CLogic’s continued ServiceNow success has led to the rapid adoption of its solutions by leading organizations across industries and on a global scale . As one of the highest reviewed and ranked integration apps on the ServiceNow Store , its ServiceNow-centric contact center offerings have enabled organizations to lower operational costs, enable intelligent voice self-service, optimize agent productivity, and improve CX and EX outcomes.

“Achieving the Advanced Platform tier of the ServiceNow Build program is fantastic for 3CLogic,” says Binoy Gosalia, vice president, global partnerships & channels at ServiceNow. “Their dedication to levelling up across all our partnership measures of Competencies, Capabilities and Customers is a testament to 3CLogic’s commitment to the ServiceNow ecosystem and the value they deliver to our joint customers. We look forward to continued success together.”

With global offerings for ServiceNow IT Service Management , Customer Workflows , and HR Service Delivery , 3CLogic will be showcasing its latest solutions at the upcoming ServiceNow Summits in Chicago, IL , on August 28, 2024, and Atlanta, GA , on September 10, 2024.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI capabilities purpose-built to enhance today’s leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world’s leading brands, its solutions empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics – all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

