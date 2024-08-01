AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CRScube Expands Global Presence with New Office in the UK

PRNewswire August 1, 2024

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CRScube Inc. (CEO Stanley Kim), a leading clinical trial software solutions company, proudly announces the opening of its new office in London, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. Building on a foundation of unparalleled success in Asia, this strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the European and US markets.

CRScube’s solutions have been utilized in over 5,000 clinical trials internationally over the past 14 years. It is the leader in Electronic Data Capture (EDC) solution in Korea, and it has established a robust presence across Asia. The company’s relentless dedication to excellence and innovation has not only solidified its reputation but also driven significant growth, making it a trusted name in the Clinical Trials industry.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint into the UK,” said Stanley Kim, CEO of CRScube. “Our success in Asia has laid a strong foundation, and we are excited to bring our innovative solutions to sponsors and CROs in Europe and the US.”

To boost its global competitiveness, CRScube recently recruited two seasoned professionals, Juan Munoz-Pujol, Chief Strategy & Development Officer (CSDO), and Sylvain Berthelot, VP of Strategy and Marketing. “Our London office is a critical step in our international growth strategy,” added Juan Munoz-Pujol, CSDO. “This expansion allows us to better serve our clients in Europe and the US, providing localized support while leveraging our global expertise.”

With offices in Japan, Korea, China, Europe and the United States, CRScube continues developing its global vision: driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to the Clinical Trials industry worldwide.

About CRScube

CRScube is on a mission to make clinical trials accessible to everyone. We provide a cloud-native eClinical platform that is easy to build and easy to use, increasing efficiency during both study start-up and execution. We are passionate about making clinical trials more affordable to run, without missing out on innovation.

Website: https://www.crscube.io/

SOURCE CRScube Inc.

