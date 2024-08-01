AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

FLEXSYS TO INCREASE PRICES FOR INSOLUBLE SULFUR, 6PPD AND 4-ADPA PRODUCTS WORLDWIDE

PRNewswire August 1, 2024

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Flexsys, announced it will increase prices for all Insoluble Sulfur, 6PPD and 4-ADPA products sold worldwide, effective for all shipments on or after September 1, 2024, or as customer contracts allow. The price increase will be up to 12% depending on product and world region.

This price increase will help offset the effects of continued inflationary pressures on the business.

Furthermore, Flexsys is making significant investments in the innovation of a Next Generation Antidegradant as a replacement for 6PPD to respond to customers’ requests for a more sustainable Antidegradant for tires of the future.

Collectively, these actions will enable Flexsys to continue to supply its customers with industry-leading products while continuing to provide world-class levels of quality, service, and reliability that Flexsys is renowned for.

About Flexsys

Flexsys is the world’s leading producer of high-quality rubber chemicals and solutions, including Crystex vulcanizing agents, Santoflex antidegradants, and Duralink HTS post-vulcanization stabilizers. Flexsys operations span four continents, with seven manufacturing facilities and two technology centers.

For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com

PDF Version

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/flexsys-to-increase-prices-for-insoluble-sulfur-6ppd-and-4-adpa-products-worldwide-302211690.html

SOURCE Flexsys

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.