AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Exponential increase of global travellers to APAC revealed, as Collinson International’s Priority Pass reports 71% increase in airport experiences visits during first six months of 2024 (vs same period in 2023)

PRNewswire August 1, 2024
  • Priority Pass’ Asia Pacific-based airport lounges and travel experiences saw a collective 71% increase in visits made by global travellers between January to June this year, versus the same period last year. This is more than double the increase in visits (30%) made by global travellers to other regions’ airport lounges and travel experiences in the Priority Pass network.
  • Countries in Asia Pacific that experienced the highest number of visits to airport experiences from global travellers during the first six months of 2024 are Thailand, India, China, Singapore, and South Korea.
  • Over the last 12 months, Collinson International has more than doubled their repertoire of dining, refreshment and relaxation experiences at airports in Asia Pacific to cater to strong travel demand.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to the latest lounge data from Collinson International, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of Priority Pass, countries in Asia Pacific have seen an exponential growth in global demand for airport lounges and travel experiences in the first half of 2024.

Comparing visits from January to June 2024 with the same period last year, Collinson International has seen a 71% increase in visits from global travellers to their network of Asia Pacific airport lounges and travel experiences. This is significantly higher than the 30% increase in visits made by global travellers to airport lounges and travel experiences outside Asia Pacific. Travel is back in full swing globally this year, with the Priority Pass airport lounge and travel experiences data helping to confirm several industry forecasts that projected Asia Pacific would lead this growth among the regions by contributing to more than half of the global net gain in passenger numbers by 2043.

In terms of visits to airport lounges and travel experiences in Asia Pacific by travellers globally, Thailand emerged top of the list for the first six months of 2024; ahead of countries like India, mainland China, Singapore, and South Korea. This top position was influenced by Thailand’s national blueprint for tourism development that launched last year. Notably, mainland China rejoined the top ranks this year, having been absent from the list last year as the country continues to make travel more accessible for international travellers since its reopening post-pandemic.

Airport lounges and travel experiences in Asia Pacific are also experiencing strong traction among visitors from within the region. Comparing visits from January to June this year versus the same period last year, Collinson International reports a 73% increase in visits from Asia Pacific travellers to Asia Pacific airport lounges and travel experiences. While airport lounges remain a top preference for travellers in relation to travel benefits, travel experiences offered at airports – including spas, sleep pods and restaurants – are increasingly prioritised by Asia Pacific travellers, as seen from the 144% growth in visits. This is compared to the 70% growth in visits to airport lounges by Asia Pacific travellers.

Catering to the rapid recovery of travel and to the evolving needs of travellers, Collinson International has expanded its network of airport lounges and travel experiences in Asia Pacific by 15% over the last 12 months, in turn doubling its inventory of dining, refreshment and relaxation options at airports across Asia Pacific. Today, there are close to 650 airport lounges and travel experiences within Collinson International’s Priority Pass network in Asia Pacific, of which more than 100 of them are travel experiences.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President at Collinson International, said, “The Asia Pacific region is known for its vibrant travel and tourism landscape. The industry has continually raised the bar when it comes to meeting the increasingly sophisticated and ever-evolving expectations of travellers. Acknowledging the dynamic landscape we are in, we have worked with our industry partners to significantly grow and diversify our Asia Pacific network of airport lounges and travel experiences. We look forward to continuing to do so, in line with our ongoing desire to elevate every journey into something special.”

One of Collinson International’s latest additions is Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport, a new-to-market brand developed by strategic partners Airport Dimensions, SSP and Travel Food Services. Collinson International has also expanded its network of airport lounges in mainland China (with its recent enhanced partnership with China Eastern Airlines, introducing 24 new additions to its network), Bangladesh (MTB Air lounge in Jashore and Skylounge in Chattogram), Cambodia (Angkor Lounge in Siem Reap Angkor International Terminal), and Thailand (Satellite Terminal in Bangkok and Krabi International), in addition to introducing new airport experiences into its Asia Pacific inventory.

These include holistic travel experiences offered by dining and wellness establishments in the region, such as the Soo Ceylon Cafe and Tea Lounge at Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport, as well as massages at TranSpa and local cuisine options at Asian Street Kitchen at Singapore Changi Airport. Priority Pass Members and LoungeKey cardholders can also benefit from Collinson International’s arrangement with sukiyaki restaurant Yakisuki Yanma at Narita Airport in Japan, as well as enjoying access to new experiences in Kuala Lumpur International Airport; such as the Capsule Transit Max, which provides gym and steam bath facilities for travellers to relieve their fatigue before take-off, and the self-walk Fast Lane service, accessible to Sky Suite Airport Lounge visitors and registered guests.

These experiences all make up the more than 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences globally that Priority Pass Members and LoungeKey cardholders can enjoy when they next travel.

About Collinson International

Collinson International is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence. We work with the world’s leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson International is the operator of Priority Pass, the world’s original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,600 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in 725 airports in 145 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special. 

               

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/exponential-increase-of-global-travellers-to-apac-revealed-as-collinson-internationals-priority-pass-reports-71-increase-in-airport-experiences-visits-during-first-six-months-of-2024-vs-same-period-in-2023-302212026.html

SOURCE Collinson Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.