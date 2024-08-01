AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GOFC 2024 to Be Held in Suzhou in November 2024

PRNewswire August 1, 2024

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Global Optical Fiber and Cable Conference, or GOFC 2024, is scheduled to be co-hosted by the APC Association and Hengtong Group from November 6th to 8th at the Suzhou International Expo Center, Jiangsu province, China.

Hengtong Group cordially invites you to join us to exchange insights into the latest industrial development, advance industry transformation, and drive technological innovation.

Hengtong Group cordially invites you to this industry feast! GOFC2024 Suzhou • Suzhou International Expo Center Hall G, November 6-8

Under the theme “Intelligent Fibers Create Boundless Future”, GOFC 2024 will cover industry trends and cutting-edge technologies in areas such as AI, computing power, optical fibers and cables, next generation optical communication, and optical devices.

Over 600 guests, including leaders, experts, and executives from nearly 300 research institutions, industry organizations, and enterprises from more than 30 countries are expected to come together for this event.

At the same time, the “2024 18th ODC Global | China Optical Communication Development and Competitiveness Forum” and the “2024 18th Global | China Optical Communication Most Competitive Enterprises Top 10 Awards Ceremony” will be held along. These events will provide a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the competitiveness trends and industrial ecosystem of optical communication enterprises. They will also spark dynamic discussions and analysis on the development of optical communication technology and market trends of the relevant industries.

As a yearly international conference for the global optical fiber and cable industry, the Global Optical Fiber & Cable Conference is jointly hosted by the Asian-Pacific Optical Fibre & Cable Industry Association (APCIA) and leading industry companies in rotation. The aim of the conference is to promote the development of the global fiber optic cable industry, establish and maintain a healthy global fiber optic cable industry ecosystem, and promote international business cooperation and exchanges related to the fiber optic cable industry. The conference also aims to facilitate product R&D, business development, and academic exchange in global fiber optic communication and related fields.

SOURCE Hengtong Group

