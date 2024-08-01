Advanced Info Service Selects Oracle Alloy to Build Thailand’s First Locally Owned and Operated Hyperscale Cloud

Advanced Info Service (AIS) Cloud will offer more than 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and help organizations address relevant regulatory and data sovereignty requirements

AUSTIN, Texas and BANGKOK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced Info Service (AIS), one of Thailand’s largest mobile network operators, today announced plans to deploy Oracle Alloy and launch AIS Cloud, the country’s first locally owned and operated hyperscale cloud. Oracle Alloy will provide AIS’ customers and all enterprises in Thailand, including the public sector, access to more than 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services, including the latest artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Oracle is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering AI and a full suite of 100+ cloud services across dedicated, public, and hybrid cloud environments, anywhere in the world.

AIS has established a proven track record of providing mobile network services to more than 45 million subscribers across Thailand. To build on this success and capitalize on the business opportunities, scale, and performance of the cloud, while innovating at the speed of hyperscale cloud providers, AIS selected Oracle Alloy. AIS Cloud will help AIS’ customers address data residency and sovereignty requirements such as Thailand’s Personal Data Protection (PDPA) Act and the Cybersecurity Act. AIS Cloud will be the only hyperscale cloud in Thailand, providing business resilience with in-country disaster recovery capabilities.

“For over 34 years, AIS has continuously developed digital technology infrastructure to provide customers in Thailand with a superior digital experience,” said Somchai Lertsutiwong, chief executive officer, AIS. “This is coupled with leveraging our network’s potential by collaborating with various partners to connect and support public and private sector organizations in achieving effective digital transformation. This enhances the capability and elevates the ability to create business growth, leading to sustainable competitive advantages for the country.”

“Cloud technology plays a pivotal role in supporting the IT infrastructure modernization and innovation for organizations in Thailand, and Oracle Alloy has made it possible for AIS to become a locally owned and operated hyperscale cloud provider in the country,” Somchai Lertsutiwong added. “This strategic collaboration between Oracle and AIS will not only accelerate AIS’ transformation from a ‘Telco to a Techco’ but also unlock the immense potential for digital transformation and AI innovation for all organizations. AIS Cloud, powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, will be key to transforming the core operations of businesses to capitalize on the market opportunities and create differentiation to take on the competition. This will significantly contribute to increasing the competitive advantage of Thai organizations, attracting investments, and supporting Thailand’s economic engine for sustainable growth.”

AIS Cloud will be deployed in two AIS data centres located in Thailand and will be operated by AIS who will deliver cloud services to its customers including local support, providing them with a local cloud solution to meet regulatory requirements. Customer information will also be housed within Thailand to help customers address data sovereignty and regulatory requirements across industries. With Oracle Alloy, AIS will be able to extend 100+ OCI services to public and private sector organizations, as well as its managed service partners. This will allow customers to repatriate their existing cloud environments from overseas back to Thailand or move and modernize from on-premises to AIS Cloud deployed in AIS data centres in Thailand.

“Providing our partners and customers with more choice has always been our priority,” said Garrett Ilg, executive vice president and general manager, Japan & Asia Pacific, Oracle. “Thailand is a strategic market for Oracle and the Oracle Alloy collaboration with AIS will serve as an industry gamechanger for the country. It empowers AIS to become a hyperscale cloud provider, enabling them to build new services faster while delivering sovereign cloud and AI capabilities for its Thai customers. With its local expertise and deep market knowledge, AIS is strongly positioned to deliver tailored customer experiences by addressing specific customer needs related to where the workloads reside and how their cloud is operated.”

“IDC forecasts spending on sovereign cloud to increase at 31.5 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in APEJ,” said Daphne Chung, Research Director, Cloud Services and Software Research, IDC Asia/Pacific. “The APEJ Cloud Survey 2023 showed that 19 percent of APEJ organizations expect to increase their spending on sovereign cloud in the near future as a component of organizations’ hybrid cloud strategy driven by compliance and regulations as well as the need for greater operational resiliency.”

