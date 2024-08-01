AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Frost & Sullivan Institute Commends Visionary Companies with the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for Commitment to Sustainability and Growth Excellence

PRNewswire August 1, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute is excited to unveil the 2024 Enlightened Leadership Best Practices Recognition winners from Middle East, Africa and Europe. These outstanding organizations have masterfully blended growth with their commitment to global stewardship. These exceptional companies, through their dedication to ‘innovating to zero’ to address critical challenges such as carbon emissions, inclusivity in the workforce, women’s empowerment, and diversity, have set a new standard for responsible growth and have had a transformative impact on a global scale.

"In today’s interconnected world, these awardees stand as models of corporate excellence, seamlessly integrating their growth ambitions with a genuine dedication to driving global progress. Their innovative strategies elevate their industries and highlight the profound link between business success and global well-being, paving the way for future milestones in social and environmental progress.,” remarked Asha Sridar, Manager of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The selection process for these prestigious awards involves a rigorous evaluation using our proprietary eight-step methodology. This includes in-depth research, comprehensive analysis, and benchmarking against critical performance indicators such as growth excellence, ‘innovating to zero’ initiatives, and advancements in the customer value chain. Our global think tank examines how these companies contribute to the global economy and the future of our planet.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Their exceptional contributions will be honored at a prestigious awards ceremony hosted in association with the Strategic Consortium of Intelligence People (SCIP) in Barcelona later this year. These companies serve as inspiring examples of how business success can be aligned with the well-being of our planet and its people.

Recipients:

Arabian Internet & Communications Services Co

 ASBISC Enterprises PLC.

DP World

Gold Fields Limited

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (PLC)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Ma’aden

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Sibanye-Stillwater

SolarEdge

A2A S.p.A

AB IGNITIS GRUPE

Acea Spa

AF Gruppen

AFRY AB

Agsm Verona S.p.A

 Aker BP

Allegro

ALTANA PHARMA AG

ams-OSRAM AG

ASL Aviation Holdings

ASM International N.V.

ASML

AstraZeneca

T&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft INC

AUTO1 Group

Beijer Ref AB

BioNTech SE

BKW

Breedon Group plc

Capgemini

Cellnex

Centrica plc

ČEZ, a. s.

CMA CGM Group

ACCIONA ENERGÍA

CSL

Daikin

Deliveroo plc

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Bivechana Gautam
Email: Bivechana.gautam@frost.com 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

