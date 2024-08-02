AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Judicial Insolvency Network held its 5th Conference in Singapore on 12 and 13 June 2024

PRNewswire August 2, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Formed in October 2016, the Judicial Insolvency Network (JIN) is a network of insolvency judges from across the world. It serves as a platform for sustained and continuous engagement for the furtherance of the following objectives: to provide judicial thought leadership, develop best practices and facilitate communication and cooperation amongst national courts in cross-border insolvency and restructuring matters.

JIN comprises insolvency judges from Australia, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Canada, the Cayman Islands, England and Wales, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States. The members from the Singapore Courts are two of the founding members, Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice Aedit Abdullah.

The 5th Conference was held in Singapore on 12 and 13 June and was hosted by the Supreme Court of Singapore. The 5th Conference also saw a record attendance of 32 participants.

Since the inaugural meeting of the JIN in Singapore in October 2016, the network has continued to promote the adoption of the JIN Guidelines to address the key aspects of and the modalities for communication and cooperation amongst courts, insolvency representatives and other parties involved in cross-border insolvency proceedings. The overarching aim of the JIN Guidelines was the preservation of enterprise value and the reduction of legal costs. To date, 18 jurisdictions around the world have adopted the JIN Guidelines.

The JIN recognised that some judges may prefer, as a prelude to JIN membership, to first observe and experience the JIN’s deliberations. Adoption of the JIN Guidelines is not a prerequisite to membership in the JIN and, conversely, a court which does not have representation in the JIN may also adopt the JIN Guidelines. It is in this context that the JIN had worked towards and obtained the attendance of Bahrain, China, India, the Netherlands and a number of South-east Asian courts, and that the presence of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand signalled a strong foundation for the development of judicial cooperation in cross-border insolvency and restructuring matters in the region.

There were a number of topics discussed that were central to the theme of cross-border insolvency and restructuring, such as a survey of landmark international insolvency judgments in the past three years, focusing on matters that have invoked the JIN Guidelines and Modalities.

Visit News and speeches (judiciary.gov.sg) for more details.

SOURCE Supreme Court of Singapore

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.