AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Vivien Lin Leads New BingX Labs to Support Promising Crypto Projects

PRNewswire August 1, 2024

VILNIUS,  Lithuania, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of BingX Labs. BingX Labs is dedicated to finding high-potential projects and assisting them in deploying their tokens effectively. The lab will offer a range of services including market-making, technical support, and strategic consulting. BingX staff will act as consultants for external clients, ensuring robust support for project development. This consultancy will leverage BingX’s extensive experience and technical prowess to help clients achieve their strategic goals efficiently.

Headed by Vivien Lin, who also serves as the Chief Product Officer of BingX, BingX Labs aims to provide comprehensive resources and expertise to help new ventures thrive, managing the exchange’s product innovation while simultaneously driving strategic direction and support for promising blockchain projects. “Our mission at BingX Labs is to bring quality Web3 projects to a supportive and knowledgeable community. The diverse user base of BingX and our market insights can significantly benefit Web3 projects, providing them with global exposure. We are committed to using our internal and external resources to help these projects become successful. We also aim to provide quality assets to our users, which is a scarce resource in the current market”, said Vivien.

BingX Labs is particularly interested in projects that exhibit strong marketing, user acquisition potential, and innovative technical solutions. The lab is open to collaborating with successful and experienced Web3 teams and supporting industry-leading projects which demonstrate significant potential and market traction. Utilizing the increased trading volume and a larger community from the BingX exchange, BingX Labs is committed to supporting projects from their early stages and helping them succeed in the capital market. This commitment is reflected in BingX’s strategic initiatives to enhance its platform and broaden its service offerings.

The creation of BingX Labs signifies BingX’s commitment to innovation and growth in the blockchain space. By fostering a supportive community and utilizing a user-centric approach, BingX aims to enhance the overall user experience and bring quality projects to its platform. This initiative is part of BingX’s broader strategy to position itself as a leader in the crypto space, offering unparalleled opportunities for both users and project developers.

About BingX 

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vivien-lin-leads-new-bingx-labs-to-support-promising-crypto-projects-302212354.html

SOURCE BingX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.