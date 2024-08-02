AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Ayala to increase stake in the ubiquitous GCash

PRNewswire August 2, 2024

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ayala Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary AC Ventures Holding Corp. (“ACV”), will be increasing its ownership stake in Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc. (“Mynt”), the parent company of the #1 finance super app and digital cashless ecosystem in the Philippines.

In a disclosure released Thursday, Ayala announced that ACV signed a definitive agreement to acquire common shares from existing shareholders equivalent to an additional ~8% ownership stake in Mynt for approximately ₱22.9 billion. This transaction values Mynt at approximately ₱286.4 billion and increases Ayala’s ownership in Mynt to ~13%.

Ayala’s proposed increased investment in Mynt is part of its initiative to reallocate capital to clear business winners.

The increased stake in Mynt allows Ayala to benefit from GCash’s strong long-term growth potential. The GCash platform, already dominant in the Philippines, has significant upside from untapped market opportunities. Mynt recorded net income of ₱6.7bn in 2023, thrice of what it was the previous year.

“We like the long-term growth prospects of Mynt. It is a clear leader in a fast growing space and a key contributor to the Philippines’ economic growth. Mynt enables underserved Filipino consumer and business segments to thrive, ” said Cezar Consing, President & CEO of Ayala Corporation.

About Ayala Corporation

For 190 years, Ayala Corporation has been building businesses that enable people to thrive.

As one of the largest and most enduring conglomerates in the Philippines, Ayala has established meaningful presence in real estate, banking, telecommunications, and renewable energy. It likewise has a growing presence in healthcare, logistics, mobility, fintech as well as investments in industrial technologies, education, and technology ventures.

Ayala manages its corporate social responsibility initiatives through Ayala Foundation.

About Mynt

Mynt is the first and only $5 billion unicorn in the Philippines. It’s a leader in mobile financial services focused on accelerating financial inclusion through mobile money, financial services, and technology.  Mynt operates two fintech companies: GXI, the mobile wallet operator of GCash — the #1 Finance Super App in the Philippines, and Fuse Lending, a tech-based lending company that gives Filipinos access to microloans and business loans.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ayala-to-increase-stake-in-the-ubiquitous-gcash-302213174.html

SOURCE Ayala Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.