Bybit Celebrates Historic ETH ETF Approval with Lucky Draw for Vietnamese Users

PRNewswire August 2, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce a special lucky draw campaign exclusively for Vietnamese users. This exciting event offers a 100% win rate, guaranteeing every participant a chance to Embark on an ETH Hunt and Collect Amazing Rewards!

“The launch of ETH ETFs is a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry, and we want to celebrate with our valued Vietnamese users,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. “This lucky draw campaign provides a fun and rewarding way to participate in the excitement surrounding ETH and explore the possibilities of Bybit’s platform.”

The Lucky Draw will run until August 22nd, 10am UTC. Here’s how Vietnamese users with KYC verification can join the ETH ETF Launch Lucky Draw:

  • Register Now: Click the designated button to confirm participation and ensure deposits and trades qualify for rewards.
  • Complete Tasks, Spin to Win: By completing various tasks on Bybit, users earn spins on the lucky draw wheel, guaranteeing them ETH rewards.

For details, rules, and eligibility requirements, please visit: https://www.bybitglobal.com/en/promo/campaign/ethetfluckydraw/

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

About BybitBybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-celebrates-historic-eth-etf-approval-with-lucky-draw-for-vietnamese-users-302213319.html

SOURCE Bybit

