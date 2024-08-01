AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Michael Leditzky promoted to Co-Geschäftsführer of SolidCAM GmbH

PRNewswire August 3, 2024

SCHRAMBERG, Germany, Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SolidCAM GmbH Geschäftsführer, Dr. Emil Somekh, has decided to promote Michael Leditzky to the position of Co-Manager effective August 1, 2024, to join him in the top management of SolidCAM GmbH.

Michael Leditzky promoted to Co-Geschäftsführer of SolidCAM GmbH

Prior to joining SolidCAM GmbH in 2011, Michael Leditzky gained 10 years of experience in the CNC industry and the implementation of CAM Systems. He started at SolidCAM as a post-processor developer, then headed the post-processor team and eventually moved into technical management. In parallel to his working in SolidCAM, Michael continued his education to become a master craftsman in metalworking and finished his studies in business economics.

Michael was promoted to SolidCAM GmbH COO in 2019. Working closely with SolidCAM GmbH sales & technical teams, he has played since a key role in making SolidCAM GmbH a market leader in DACH for integrated CAD/CAM systems.  

“Exceptional service and tailor-made solutions are essential in the CAM software industry. Companies that recognize this will continue to be successful,” emphasizes Michael Leditzky. “It’s important to offer an excellent, user-friendly product, but first-class service is just as important. We place great importance on giving the highest priority to the needs and requirements of our customers.”

“Michael will work very closely with me to lead SolidCAM GmbH into the next phase of growth”, emphasizes Dr. Emil Somekh, “Michael has established strategically important partnerships, and his business and technical expertise will further contribute to SolidCAM’s successful market strategy and success. The new expanded management structure strengthens SolidCAM GmbH’s position as the premier provider of CAD/CAM solutions in DACH and paves the way for further growth and expansion of our market share “. 

For more information:

Jack Maner
Tel: 866-975-1115 Ext 51
jack.maner@solidcam.com
www.solidcam.com

SolidCAM - The Solid Platform for Manufacturing

 

SOURCE SolidCAM

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.