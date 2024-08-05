AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yingli Solar Enhances Malaysia’s Green Economy through Strategic NETR Alignment

PRNewswire August 5, 2024

BAODING, China, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yingli Solar, one of the world’s leading photovoltaic (PV) power generation solution providers, is thrilled to announce its reentry into the dynamic Malaysian solar market as a pioneering PV module manufacturer. This milestone underscores its renewed commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions across the region. The recent completion of a robust C&I rooftop installation, totaling over 353 kWp, shows its dedication to delivering reliable solar solutions tailored for the commercial and industrial sectors.

In the spotlight, Thua Heng Import Export Sdn Bhd stands as a testament to the company’ success. They now benefit from an impressive annual energy yield of 511.923 MWh, with a remarkable payback period of less than 2.5 years. Additionally, they enjoy significant benefits from the Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA) by MIDA, reinforcing Yingli commitment to maximizing ROI and sustainability for its clients.

The 353 kWp power plant in Malaysia using Yingli Solar products

The collaboration with Plus Xnergy as the local engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider showcased exemplary execution and a commitment to top-tier installation standards. In line with Plus Xnergy’s mission to accelerate clean energy transition, the firm has a wide body of experience in providing clean energy infrastructure for commercial, industrial, residential and LSS projects in Malaysia.

Yingli Solar has 26 years experience on PV industry and working in N type filed more than 15 years. By deploying advanced PANDA N-type TOPCon 575W bifacial modules, Yingli product has achieved exceptional power generation, reliability, and cost-efficiency. These modules feature a low-temperature coefficient and enhanced backside power generation, resulting in superior energy output, reduced levelized cost of energy (LCOE), and optimal economic performance in rooftop applications.

Looking forward, Yingli Solar is poised for strategic growth throughout Southeast Asia, with a strong focus on Malaysia. The National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) in Malaysia is crucial in propelling our green initiatives.

The roadmap, which includes ambitious targets and initiatives such as establishing renewable energy zones and promoting biomass demand, aligns seamlessly with Yingli Solar’s long-term sustainability objectives. Malaysia’s goal to achieve 70% of its power mix from renewable sources by 2050 further emphasizes the importance of innovative solutions in the energy sector.

Yingli Solar is enthusiastic about the imminent opportunities to secure significant utility-scale projects in Malaysia, further cementing our dedication to expanding our presence and impact in the local market.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/yingli-solar-enhances-malaysias-green-economy-through-strategic-netr-alignment-302214048.html

SOURCE Yingli Solar

