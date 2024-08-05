RAS AL KHAIMAH’S AL HAMRA TARGETS OVERSEAS INVESTORS WITH A MONTH-LONG, SPECIAL ACTIVATION AT HARRODS IN LONDON

In another regional first, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading lifestyle developer will be present throughout the month of August at Harrods, the world’s leading luxury department store, showcasing its prestigious portfolio of developments to UK and GCC residents and visitors

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Al Hamra, a pioneering lifestyle developer and real estate investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, will be targeting UK and GCC investors and residents via a special activation in London at the world’s leading luxury department store, Harrods.

In a first for a regional developer, and running for the whole month of August, Al Hamra’s activation on Harrods’ fifth floor will showcase the exclusive luxury living options at a range of recently launched premium and ultra-luxury residential properties to potential investors.

Part of a wider initiative to connect with target audiences in key locations, Al Hamra’s Harrods activation will allow potential investors to explore Destination Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah and the premium lifestyle it offers.

Among the pipeline of exciting projects being showcased to Harrods visitors is the Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah – the emirate’s most prestigious address. Comprising 43 ultra-luxury residences, penthouses, sky palaces and villas, the development promises unparalleled living experiences with palatial interiors and unrestricted views of the Arabian Gulf and the region’s first integrated gaming resort – The Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Al Hamra Waterfront, another premium residential project located on the shores of the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, offers 622 apartments, 19 townhouses and a range of world-class leisure and recreational amenities across five residential towers.

With superb travel links and a business-friendly environment for investors and entrepreneurs, Ras Al Khaimah’s property values are continuing to rise steadily. Demand is at an all-time high, driven by sophisticated investors from a range of nationalities who are choosing the Emirates as a place in which to live, work, play and invest.

Offering an attractive business environment, the Emirate was named the fourth-best city for expats to live and work in by the InterNations Annual Report 2023, and, in 2019, Ras Al Khaimah was ranked 30th for ease of doing business among 190 economies in the World Bank’s global survey.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “We are always seeking new and innovative ways to directly communicate with investors and buyers in our key markets, and are delighted to be partnering with Harrods – a brand that shares our values of premium excellence – on this first-of-its-kind activation for Al Hamra. The Al Hamra team will be present on the ground in the heart of London for the entire month of August, highlighting its ultra-luxury and premium residential projects and the destination’s unparalleled waterfront lifestyle offering to potential new investors.

“The United Kingdom is one of Al Hamra’s primary target markets, and a majority of residents and investors across Al Hamra’s extensive residential portfolio are from the UK and Europe. Our expertise in delivering innovative lifestyle experiences and products in Ras Al Khaimah, combined with the Emirate’s visionary approach, has created an array of premium real estate opportunities.

“Attracted to Al Hamra’s luxurious waterfront lifestyle, these developments offer a wide range of amenities for residents and tourists alike, and allied with Ras Al Khaimah’s tax-free, business-friendly environment, we have seen high levels of demand from this all-important market and look forward to welcoming visitors to our pop up.”

The Harrods activation will be launched under the umbrella of Al Hamra’s strategic five-year plan, which outlines several targets between 2023 and 2027. It focuses on diversifying revenue streams, expanding services, and leveraging existing assets to create new and sustained opportunities for growth via a three-pronged approach that brings hospitality, retail, and real estate to the forefront.

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a leading lifestyle development and investment company, based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate’s real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment since its inception in 2003.

