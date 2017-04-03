Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade at Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project to Underpin Impending PEA

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — August 6, 2024 – Sydney, Australia

HIGHLIGHTS

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project (formerly known as Corvette) reaffirmed as the largest lithium pegmatite Mineral Resource in the Americas and the 8 th largest globally : Consolidated Mineral Resource statement (CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites) 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated , and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , Inferred .

(formerly known as Corvette) reaffirmed as the : The Company remains on track to provide the market with a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite by the end of the September quarter based on the Mineral Resource Estimate announced herein.

Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource includes 6.9 km of collective strike length now confirmed to host continuous spodumene pegmatite Mineral Resources (4.6 km at CV5 and 2.3 km at CV13).

(4.6 km at CV5 and 2.3 km at CV13). Significant growth potential – both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites remain open along strike at both ends, and to depth.

– both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites remain open along strike at both ends, and to depth. Cut-off grade sensitivity analysis defines significant tonnage at very high grade , primarily reflecting the Nova and Vega zone discoveries at CV5 and CV13, respectively.

, primarily reflecting the Nova and zone discoveries at CV5 and CV13, respectively. Mineral Resource Estimate includes only the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites . It does not include any of the other known spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property – CV4, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV14.

. It does not include any of the other known spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property – CV4, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV14. The Company intends to aggressively advance the remaining infill drilling at CV5 to underpin a maiden ore reserve and Feasibility Study scheduled for Q3-2025.

Darren L. Smith, Vice President of Exploration, comments: “This is a significant update to our Mineral Resource Estimate at Shaakichiuwaanaan, which now includes both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites as well as a significant amount of resources now classified as Indicated. This resource update objectively reaffirms the Tier 1 nature of the spodumene pegmatites that define the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project. Further, with both the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites remaining open, as well as multiple spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property still to be drill tested, significant potential for further resource growth is evident.”

“Exploration success in this industry is never less than a team effort. In this regard, I would like to acknowledge the dedication, work ethic, and contributions from the exploration and development teams, our supporting service providers and consultants, and finally our Chisasibi community workers who have all helped advance Shaakichiuwaanaan through to this key milestone on the path to potential production,” added Mr. Smith.

Ken Brinsden, President, CEO, and Managing Director, comments: “This is a significant accomplishment for our team and a major milestone for the Company as we cement the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project’s position as one of the most important new hard rock lithium assets globally.”

“The delivery of a substantial maiden Indicated Resource of over 80 million tonnes is a major milestone which will underpin development studies, while the continued growth of the overall resource – in conjunction with the Exploration Target announced separately today – highlights the Tier-1 scale of the mineral system and the enormous potential for further growth. I am immensely proud of our team members and consultants who continue to put a significant focus on safety and quality deliverables as we move forward through the various phases of development”.

“As we advance towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment in the near-term for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, and further towards a Feasibility Study scheduled for completion Q3 2025, the Company is firmly positioned as a leading candidate to provide long-term spodumene supply to the North American and European markets,” added Mr. Brinsden.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce an updated consolidated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE” or “Consolidated MRE”) for the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites at its 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (the “Property” or “Project”) – formerly known as Corvette – located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all–weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor, and is accessible year-round by all-season road. The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is located approximately 3 km west-southwest of CV5.

The updated Consolidated MRE for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project includes both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites for a total of 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred, for 4.88 Mt contained lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) (Table 1, Figure 1, and Figure 2). Presented by resource location/name, this MRE includes 78.6 Mt at 1.43% Li 2 O Indicated and 43.3 Mt at 1.25% Li 2 O Inferred at CV5, and 1.5 Mt at 1.62% Li 2 O Indicated and 19.1 Mt at 1.46% Li 2 O Inferred at CV13. The cut-off grade is variable depending on the mining method and pegmatite (see footnotes in Table 1 for details). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability

The Consolidated MRE for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, including that of the CV5 Pegmatite on its own, reaffirms it – by a wide margin – as the largest lithium pegmatite Mineral Resource in the Americas and 8th largest globally (Figure 1, Figure 2, Appendix 2, and Appendix 3). These metrics and context firmly reaffirm and entrench the Project as a Tier 1, world class lithium pegmatite asset.

A primary objective of the drilling completed subsequent to the July 2023 MRE, was to target a significant upgrade from Inferred resources to Indicated resources, which correlates to a more robust Mineral Resource with higher confidence classification. As a result, in addition to the overall size of the MRE increasing compared to the maiden MRE (see news release dated July 30, 2023), a significant amount of the resource has now been classified as Indicated (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O) compared to no Indicated resources being classified in the maiden MRE.

The Consolidated MRE statement for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, presented in Table 1, includes only the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites, which remain open at both ends along strike and to depth along most of their length. Therefore, this Consolidated MRE does not include any of the other known spodumene pegmatite clusters on the Property – CV4, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV14 (Figure 3 and Figure 33). Collectively, this highlights a considerable potential for resource growth through continued drill exploration at the Property.

The Mineral Resource statement and relevant disclosure, sensitivity analysis, peer comparison, geological and block model views, and cross-sections are presented in the following figures and tables. A detailed overview of the MRE and Project is presented in the following sections in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8.

MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT (NI 43-101)

Table 1: NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Statement for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project.

Pegmatite Classification Tonnes Li 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Contained Li 2 O

(Mt) Contained LCE

(Mt) CV5 & CV13 Indicated 80,130,000 1.44 163 1.15 2.85 Inferred 62,470,000 1.31 147 0.82 2.03

• Mineral Resources were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the CIM Definition Standards (2014). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, economic, or other relevant issues. • The independent Competent Person (CP), as defined under JORC, and Qualified Person (QP), as defined by NI 43–101 for this estimate is Todd McCracken, P.Geo., Director – Mining & Geology – Central Canada, BBA Engineering Ltd. The Effective Date of the estimate is June 27, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). • Estimation was completed using a combination of ordinary kriging and inverse distance squared (ID2) in Leapfrog Edge software with dynamic anisotropy search ellipse on specific domains. • Drill hole composites at 1 m in length. Block size is 10 m x 5 m x 5 m with sub-blocking. • Both underground and open-pit conceptual mining shapes were applied as constraints to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Cut-off grades for open-pit constrained resources are 0.40% Li 2 O for both CV5 and CV13, and for underground constrained resources are 0.60% Li 2 O for CV5 and 0.80% Li 2 O for CV13. Open-pit and underground Mineral Resource constraints are based on a spodumene concentrate price of US$1,500/tonne (6% basis FOB Bécancour) and an exchange rate of 0.76 USD/CAD. • Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content. • Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units. • Conversion factors used: Li 2 O = Li x 2.153; LCE (i.e., Li 2 CO 3 ) = Li 2 O x 2.473, Ta 2 O 5 = Ta x 1.221. • Densities for pegmatite blocks (both CV5 & CV13) were estimated using a linear regression function (SG = 0.0688x Li 2 O% + 2.625) derived from the specific gravity (“SG”) field measurements and Li 2 O grade. Non-pegmatite blocks were assigned a fixed SG based on the field measurement median value of their respective lithology.

The Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE covers a collective strike length of approximately 6.9 km, drill hole to drill hole (4.6 km at CV5, and 2.3 km at CV13). Further, the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites are situated along the same geological trend, separated by approximately 2.9 km, and therefore this corridor is considered highly prospective for lithium pegmatite (Figure 3). This corridor remains to be drill tested; however, current interpretation of the collective dataset over the trend indicates a reasonable potential for connectivity of the pegmatite body(s). As such, given the similar mineralogy, geochemistry, host geological and structural trend, and close proximity to each other (< 3 km), the MREs for the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites have been presented as a consolidated MRE for the Project (Table 1). The MRE is further detailed below with respect to conceptual mining constraint shapes by resource location/name (Table 2).

The Shaakichiuwaanaan database includes 537 diamond drill holes completed over the 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 (through the end of April – drill hole CV24-526) programs, for a collective total of 169,526 m, as well as 88 outcrop channels totalling 520 m. The MRE is supported by 344 holes (129,673 m) and 11 outcrop channels (63 m) at CV5, and 132 holes (29,059 m) and 54 outcrop channels (340 m) at CV13.

Table 2: Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource by Pegmatite and Conceptual Mining Constraint.

Cut-off

Grade

Li 2 O

(%) Conceptual

Mining

Constraint

Pegmatite Classification Tonnes (Mt) Li 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Contained

Li 2 O

(Mt) Contained

LCE

(Mt) 0.40 Open-Pit CV5 Indicated 78.1 1.44 162 1.12 2.78 0.60 Underground 0.5 0.91 169 0.00 0.01 Total 78.6 1.43 162 1.13 2.79 0.40 Open-Pit CV5 Inferred 29.9 1.34 168 0.40 0.99 0.60 Underground 13.4 1.04 145 0.14 0.35 Total 43.3 1.25 161 0.54 1.34 0.40 Open-Pit CV13 Indicated 1.5 1.62 195 0.02 0.06 0.80 Underground 0 0 0 0.00 0.00 Total 1.5 1.62 195 0.02 0.06 0.40 Open-Pit CV13 Inferred 17.7 1.50 118 0.27 0.66 0.80 Underground 1.4 1.05 73 0.01 0.04 Total 19.1 1.46 115 0.28 0.69

All Table 1 footnotes are applicable.

SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

The sensitivity analysis for the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE (Table 3 and Figure 4) is presented as the sum of the open-pit and underground constrained and classified resources at the same cut-off. The sensitivity analysis by cut-off grade (“COG”) defines significant tonnage at very high-grade, primarily reflecting the Nova Zone at CV5 and Vega Zone at CV13.

At a 1.5% Li 2 O COG for the CV5 Pegmatite, there is a total of 30.4 Mt at 2.09 Li 2 O Indicated and 13.6 Mt at 1.99 Li 2 O Inferred.

O COG for the CV5 Pegmatite, there is a total of 30.4 Mt at 2.09 Li O Indicated and 13.6 Mt at 1.99 Li O Inferred. At a 1.5% Li 2 O COG for the CV13 Pegmatite, there is a total of 0.7 Mt at 2.20 Li 2 O Indicated and 6.6 Mt at 2.47 Li 2 O Inferred.

Both the Nova and Vega zones have been traced over a significant distance/area with multiple drill hole intercepts (core length) ranging from 2 to 25 m (CV5) and 2 to 10 m (CV13) at >5% Li 2 O, each within a significantly wider mineralized pegmatite zone of >2% Li 2 O (Figure 16, Figure 25, and Figure 26). These zones are located approximately 6 km apart, along the same geological trend, and emphasize not only the scale of the entire mineralized system at Shaakichiuwaanaan but also its robustness in mineralized intensity defined to date.

The following Table 3 and Figure 4 outline the corresponding tonnage and lithium grade at various cut-off grades for the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE. In addition to evaluating sensitivities to cut-off grades, this table can help relate the tonnage and grades at Shaakichiuwaanaan more directly to those calculated for peer deposits, which may have applied different cut-off grades to their resources.

GEOLOGICAL AND BLOCK MODELS

The geological model underpinning the MRE for the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite interprets a single, steeply dipping (northerly), continuous, principal spodumene pegmatite body ranging in true thickness from <10 m to more than 125 m, extending over a strike length of approximately 4.6 km (drill hole to drill hole), which is flanked by multiple subordinate lenses. At CV5, the pegmatite may extend from surface to depths of more than 450 m in some locations. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which includes the principal body and all subordinate lenses, remains open along strike at both ends and to depth along a significant portion of its length.

The geological model underpinning the MRE for the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite interprets a series of flat-lying to moderately dipping (northerly), sub-parallel trending spodumene pegmatite bodies, of which three appear to dominate. The pegmatite ranges in true thickness from <5 m to more than 40 m, and extends over a strike length of approximately 2.3 km. The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite, which includes all proximal pegmatite lenses, remains open along strike at both ends and to depth along a significant portion of its length.

The geological model of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which forms the bulk of the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE, is presented in plan, inclined, and side view in Figure 5 to Figure 11. The MRE block model of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, block classifications, and cross-sections are presented in Figure 12 to Figure 18.

The geological model of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is presented in plan and inclined view in Figure 19 and Figure 20, respectively. The MRE block model of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite, block classifications, and cross-sections are presented in Figure 21 to Figure 28.

CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite

Figures 7-18

Geologically modelled pegmatite where blocks do not populate, have not reached the threshold confidence for the Inferred Mineral Resource category based on the classification criteria and/or mining constraint shape applied. Additional drilling is required to elevate confidence to the threshold allowing for an inferred classification of grade and tonnage to be assigned, and for these blocks to fall within a conceptual mining constraint shape required to satisfy RPEEE in accordance with NI 43-101.

CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite

Figures 19-28

TANTALUM

In addition to the lithium as the primary commodity of interest, the CV5 Pegmatite also contains a significant amount of tantalum as a potentially recoverable by-product – 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Inferred. Mineralogy completed to date indicates that tantalite is the tantalum-bearing mineral, which may potentially be recoverable from the tailings of the primary lithium recovery process (i.e., potential valorization of waste streams). Additionally, the MRE suggests tantalum grades at the CV5 Pegmatite are generally higher compared to that of the CV13 Pegmatite, although grades at CV13 remain significant (Table 2). The tantalum grades were not used in generating the potential mineable shapes at CV5 and CV13

Tantalum is currently listed as a critical and strategic mineral by the province of Quebec (Canada), Canada, European Union, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, and the United States. Tantalum is a critical component required for a range of high-tech devices, electronics, and essential niche applications, including in capacitors as it has the highest capacitance of any metal. According to the United States Geological Survey, no tantalum is currently produced in North America or Europe, with a majority of production coming out of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

NEXT STEPS

The Company will continue infill drilling at the CV5 Pegmatite this summer-fall, as well as testing for extensions along strike, up dip, and down dip, where it remains open. The primary focus of the drill program is to support a further increase in MRE confidence from the Inferred category to the Indicated category. This drilling will target Inferred blocks as categorized in the MRE announced herein, with the ultimate objective of delineating a coherent body of Indicated Mineral Resource blocks to underpin a Feasibility Study scheduled for the second half of 2025.

Additionally, the Company will continue its exploratory drill program at CV13, focused on further delineation of the high-grade Vega Zone, as well as various geotechnical, hydrogeological, and geomechanical drilling in support of advancing development studies at CV5.

ASX LISTING RULE 5.8

As the Company is listed on both the Canadian Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) as well as the Australian Securities Exchange (the “ASX”), there are two applicable regulatory bodies resulting in additional disclosure requirements. This Mineral Resource estimate has been completed in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and the Company will, in accordance with NI 43-101, prepare and file a technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate on SEDAR+ within 45 days of this announcement. Additionally, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 and the JORC 2012 reporting guidelines, a summary of the material information used to estimate the Mineral Resource for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project is detailed below. For additional information, please refer to JORC Table 1, Section 1, 2, and 3, as presented in Appendix 1 of this announcement.

MINERAL TITLE

The Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is located approximately 220 km east of Radisson, QC, and 240 km north-northeast of Nemaska, QC. The northern border of the Property’s primary claim grouping is located within approximately 6 km to the south of the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor (Figure 29). The La Grande-4 (LG4) hydroelectric dam complex is located approximately 40 km north-northeast of the Property. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, part of the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE, is located central to the Property, approximately 13.5 km south of KM270 on the Trans-Taiga Road, and is accessible year-round by all-season road. The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is located approximately 3 km west-southwest of CV5.

The Property is comprised of 463 CDC mineral claims that cover an area of approximately 23,710 ha with the primary claim grouping extending dominantly east-west for approximately 51 km as a nearly continuous, single claim block. All claims are registered 100% in the name of Lithium Innova Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

GEOLOGY AND GEOLOGICAL INTERPRETATION

The Property overlies a large portion of the Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt, considered part of the larger La Grande River Greenstone Belt, and is dominated by volcanic rocks metamorphosed to amphibolite facies. Rocks of the Guyer Group (amphibolite, iron formation, intermediate to mafic volcanics, peridotite, pyroxenite, komatiite, as well as felsic volcanics) predominantly underly the Property (Figure 32). The amphibolite rocks that trend east-west (generally steeply south dipping) through this region are bordered to the north by the Magin Formation (conglomerate and wacke) and to the south by an assemblage of tonalite, granodiorite, and diorite, in addition to metasediments of the Marbot Group (conglomerate, wacke) in the areas proximal to the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. Several regional-scale Proterozoic gabbroic dykes also cut through portions of the Property (Lac Spirt Dykes, Senneterre Dykes). The lithium pegmatites on the Property are hosted predominantly within amphibolite’s, metasediments, and to a lesser extent ultramafic rocks.

Exploration of the Property has outlined three primary mineral exploration trends, crossing dominantly east-west over large portions of the Property – Golden Trend (gold), Maven Trend (copper, gold, silver), and CV Trend (Li-Cs-Ta Pegmatite). The Golden Trend is focused over the northern areas of the Property, the Maven Trend in the southern areas, and the CV Trend “sandwiched” between. Historically, the Golden Trend has received the exploration focus followed by the Maven Trend. However, the identification of the CV Trend and the numerous lithium-tantalum pegmatites discovered to date, represents a previously unknown lithium pegmatite district that was first identified in 2016/2017 by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. and the Company. The Company’s Vice President of Exploration, Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., was a member of the initial team that identified the potential at Shaakichiuwaanaan, later joining the Company’s Advisory Board in 2018, and as Vice President of Exploration in 2019. Mr. Smith has managed the exploration of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property since the initial work programs, including drilling of the lithium pegmatites.

At the Property, including CV5 and CV13, lithium mineralization is observed to occur within lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatites, which may be exposed at surface as isolated high relief ‘whale-back’ landforms (i.e., outcrops) (Figure 30 and Figure 31). Given the proximity of some lithium pegmatite outcrops to each other at the various clusters, as well as the shallow till cover, it is probable that some of the outcrops may reflect a discontinuous surface exposure of a single, larger pegmatite ‘outcrop’ subsurface. Further, the high number of well-mineralized pegmatites along the trend at these clusters indicates a strong potential for a series of relatively closely spaced/stacked, sub-parallel, and sizable spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies, with significant lateral and depth extent, to be present.

To date, the LCT pegmatites at the Property have been observed to occur within a corridor of approximately 1 km in width that extends in a general east-west direction across the Property for at least 25 km – the ‘CV Lithium Trend’ – with significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed. The core area of the trend includes the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites with approximate strike lengths of 4.6 km and 2.3 km, respectively, as defined by drilling to date and which remain open. Further, the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites are situated along the same geological trend, separated by approximately 2.9 km of highly prospective lithium pegmatite trend (Figure 3). This corridor remains to be drill tested; however, current interpretation of the collective dataset indicates a reasonable potential for connectivity of the pegmatite body(s) that define the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites.

To date, eight (8) distinct lithium pegmatite clusters have been discovered along the CV Lithium Trend at the Property – CV4, CV5, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, CV13, and CV14. Each of these clusters includes multiple lithium pegmatite outcrops in close proximity, oriented along the same local trend, and have been grouped to simplify exploration approach and discussion (Figure 33). The Mineral Resource Estimate reported herein is limited to only the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites (Figure 3).

The pegmatites at the Property, including CV5 and CV13, are very coarse-grained and off-white in appearance, with darker sections commonly composed of mica and smoky quartz, and occasionally tourmaline. Spodumene is the dominant lithium-bearing mineral identified at all the lithium occurrences documented to date. It occurs as typically centimetre to decimetre-scale crystals that may exceed 1.5 m in length and range in colour from cream-white, to light-grey, to light-green. Minor localized lepidolite has been observed in core and in a small number of lithium pegmatite outcrops.

To date, at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, multiple individual spodumene pegmatite dykes have been geologically modelled. However, a vast majority of the Mineral Resource is hosted within a single, large, principal spodumene pegmatite dyke, which is flanked on both sides by multiple, subordinate, sub-parallel trending dykes. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, including the principal dyke, is modelled to extend continuously over a lateral distance of at least 4.6 km and remains open along strike at both ends and to depth along a large portion of its length. The width of the currently known mineralized corridor at CV5 is approximately ~500 m, with spodumene pegmatite intersected at depths of more than 450 m in some locations (vertical depth from surface). The pegmatite dykes at CV5 trend west-southwest (approximately 250°/070° RHR), and therefore dip northerly, which is different than the host amphibolites, metasediments, and ultramafics which dip moderately in a southerly direction.

The principal spodumene pegmatite dyke at CV5 ranges from <10 m to more than 125 m in true width, and may pinch and swell aggressively along strike, as well as up and down dip. It is primarily the thickest at near-surface to moderate depths (<225 m), forming a relatively bulbous, elongated shape, which may flair to surface and to depth variably along its length. As drilling has focused over the principal dyke, the immediate CV5 corridor has not been adequately drill tested and it is interpreted that additional subordinate pegmatite lenses are situated proximal, especially in the southcentral areas of the deposit. The pegmatites that define CV5 are relatively undeformed and very competent, although likely have some meaningful structural control.

The geological model underpinning the MRE for the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite interprets a series of flat-lying to moderately dipping (northerly), sub-parallel trending spodumene pegmatite bodies, of which three appear to dominate. The pegmatite bodies are coincident with the apex of a regional structural flexure whereby the pegmatite manifests a west arm trending ~290° and an east arm trending ~230°. Drilling to date indicates the east arm includes significantly more pegmatite stacking compared to the west, and also carries a significant amount of the overall CV13 Pegmatite tonnage and grade, highlighted by the high-grade Vega Zone.

The CV13 Pegmatite ranges in true thickness from <5 m to more than 40 m and extends continuously over a collective strike length of approximately 2.3 km, along its west and east arms. The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite, which includes all proximal pegmatite lenses, remains open along strike at both ends and to depth along a significant portion of its length. Spodumene mineralization has been traced more than 400 m down-dip; however, due to the typically shallow dips of the pegmatite bodies, is only ~200 m vertical depth from surface.

Both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites display internal fractionation along strike and up/down dip, which is evidenced by variation in mineral abundance including spodumene and tantalite. This is highlighted by the high-grade Nova Zone (CV5) and Vega Zone (CV13), each situated at the base of their respective pegmatite lenses, and traced over a significant distance with multiple drill hole intercepts (core length) ranging from 2 to 25 m (CV5) and 2 to 10 m (CV13) at >5% Li 2 O, respectively, each within a significantly wider mineralized zone of >2% Li 2 O (Figure 16 and Figure 26). The Vega Zone is situated approximately 6 km south-west and along geological trend of the Nova Zone. Both zones share several similarities including lithium grades and very coarse decimetre to metre size spodumene crystals. However, both pegmatite zones have distinct orientations whereby the Vega Zone is relatively flat-lying to shallow dipping while the Nova Zone is steeply dipping to vertical.

The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite (4.6 km in strike length) has currently been delineated to within approximately 1.5 km of the CV4 Spodumene Pegmatite to the east, and to within approximately 2.9 km of the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite (2.3 km in strike length) to the west (Figure 3). The CV12 Spodumene Pegmatite cluster is situated ~2.4 km northwest along strike of CV13. Collectively, this area of the CV Lithium Pegmatite trend extends nearly 15 km, of which 6.9 km is confirmed by drilling to be continuous spodumene pegmatite hosting defined Mineral Resources, with ~8 km of this highly prospective trend remaining to be drill tested.

The scale of LCT pegmatite present along this local trend (CV12 through CV4), as well as the similar mineralogy and very coarse spodumene crystal size, suggests a deeply rooted and common ‘plumbing’ system and source of the lithium mineralized bodies discovered to date. The area of the CV Lithium Trend, extending from CV12 easterly to CV4, is therefore highly prospective with data collected to date suggesting a reasonable potential for lithium pegmatite to be present throughout this trend, and potentially continuously. Due to a veil of glacial till cover, there is poor outcrop exposure, therefore requiring significant drill testing to confirm continuity.

DRILLING TECHNIQUES AND CLASSIFICATION CRITERIA

The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource Estimate, including the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites is supported by 537 diamond drill holes of NQ (predominant) or HQ size, completed over the 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 (through the end of April – drill hole CV24-526) programs, for a collective total of 169,526 m, as well as eighty-eight (88) outcrop channels totalling 520 m. This equates to 344 holes (129,673 m) and eleven (11) outcrop channels (63 m) at CV5, and 132 holes (23,059 m) and fifty-four (54) outcrop channels (340 m) at CV13 (Figure 34, Figure 35, and Figure 36).

Each drill hole collar was surveyed with an RTK tool (Topcon GR5 or Trimble Zephyr 3), with some minor exceptions that were surveyed using a handheld GPS (Garmin GPSMAP 64s) only (Table 4). Downhole deviation surveys for each drill hole were completed with a Devico DeviGyro tool (2021 holes), Reflex Gyro Sprint IQ tool (2022, 2023, and 2024 holes), Axis Champ Gyro (2023 holes), or Reflex OMNI Gyro Sprint IQ (2024 holes). Survey shots were continuous at approximate 3-5 m intervals. The use of the gyro tool system negated potential deflection issues arising from minor but common pyrrhotite within the host amphibolite. All collar and downhole deviation data have been validated by the project geologists on site, and by the database lead.

Drill core has not been oriented; however, downhole optical and acoustic televiewer surveys have been completed on multiple holes, at both CV5 and CV13, to assess overall structure. This data guided the current geological models supporting this Mineral Resource Estimate.

At CV5, drill hole collar spacing is dominantly grid based. Several collars are typically completed from the same pad at varied orientations targeting pegmatite pierce points of ~50 to 100 m spacing. The initial drill holes targeting CV5, completed in 2021, assumed a southerly dip to the pegmatite and therefore three (3) of four (4) holes were oriented northerly. However, most holes completed to date are oriented southerly (typically 158°), to cross-cut perpendicular the steeply, northerly dipping pegmatite, apart from drill holes targeting specific structure or areas of the pegmatite.

At CV13, drill hole spacing is a combination of grid based (at ~100 spacing) and fan based. Several collars are typically completed from the same pad at varied orientations targeting pegmatite pierce points of ~50 to 100 m spacing. Due to the varied orientation of the pegmatite bodies along strike at CV13, hole orientations may vary widely.

Drill hole spacing and orientation at the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites is sufficient to support the geological models and resource classifications applied herein.

All drill holes were completed by Fusion Forage Drilling Ltd. of Hawkesbury, ON. Procedures at the drill followed industry best practices with drill core placed in either 4 or 5 ft long, typically flat, square-bottom wooden boxes with the appropriate hole and box ID noted and block depth markers placed in the box. Core recovery typically exceeds 90%. Once full, the box was fibre taped shut with wooden lids at the drill and transported (helicopter and truck) to Mirage Lodge for processing.

Channel sampling followed industry best practices with a 3 to 5 cm wide, saw-cut channel completed across the pegmatite outcrop as practical, perpendicular to the interpreted pegmatite strike. Samples were collected at ~1 m contiguous intervals with the channel bearing noted, and GPS coordinate collected at the start and end points of the channel. Channel samples were transported along the same route as drill core for processing at Mirage Lodge.

SAMPLING AND SUB-SAMPLING TECHNIQUES

Core sampling protocols met industry standard practices. Upon receipt at the core shack at Mirage Lodge, all drill core is pieced together, oriented to maximum foliation, metre marked, geotechnically logged (TCR, RQD, ISRM, and Q-Method (since mid-winter 2023)), alteration logged, geologically logged (rock type), and sample logged on an individual sample basis. Wet and dry core box photos are also collected of all core drilled, regardless of perceived mineralization. Specific gravity measurements of entire pegmatite samples were collected at systematic intervals (approximately 1 SG measurement every 4-5 m) using the water immersion method.

Core sampling was guided by rock type as determined during geological logging (i.e., by a geologist). All pegmatite intervals were sampled in their entirety, regardless of whether spodumene mineralization was noted or not (in order to ensure an unbiased sampling approach) in addition to ~1 to 3 m of sampling into the adjacent host rock (dependent on pegmatite interval length) to “bookend” the sampled pegmatite. The minimum individual sample length is typically 0.3-0.5 m and the maximum sample length is typically 2.0 m. Targeted individual pegmatite sample lengths are 1.0 to 1.5 m. All drill core was saw-cut, using an Almonte automatic core saw in 2022, 2023, and 2024 with one half-core collected for assay, and the other half-core remaining in the box for reference.

Channels were geologically logged upon collection on an individual sample basis; however, were not geotechnically logged. Channel recovery was effectively 100%.

The logging of drill core and channels was qualitative by nature, and included estimates of spodumene grain size, inclusions, and model mineral estimates. These logging practices meet or exceed current industry standard practices and are of appropriate detail to support a Mineral Resource estimation and disclosure herein.

All core samples were bagged and sealed individually, and then placed in large supersacs for added security, palleted, and shipped by third party transport, or directly by representatives of the Company, to the designated sample preparation laboratory (Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Activation Laboratories”) in Ancaster, ON, in 2021, SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS Canada”) in either Lakefield, ON, Val-d’Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, in 2022, 2023, and 2024, being tracked during shipment along with chain of custody documentation. A small number of holes were sent for sample preparation to SGS Canada’s Sudbury, ON, and Burnaby, BC, facilities in 2022. Upon arrival at the laboratory, the samples were cross-referenced with the shipping manifest to confirm all samples were accounted for and had not been tampered with.

SAMPLE ANALYSIS METHOD AND QUALITY CONTROL

Core samples collected from 2021 drill holes were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which included crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh, followed by a 250 g riffle split and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 microns. All 2021 core sample pulps were analyzed, at the same lab, for multi-element (including lithium) by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish (package 1F2) and tantalum by INAA (code 5B), with any samples returning >8,000 ppm Li by 1F2 reanalyzed for Li by code 8-4 Acid ICP Assay. Activation Laboratories is a commercial lab with the relevant accreditations (ISO 17025) and is independent of the Company.

Core samples collected from 2022 and 2023 drill holes CV22-015 through CV23-107 were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in either Lakefield, ON (vast majority), Sudbury, ON (CV22-028, 029, 030), or Burnaby, BC (CV22-031, 032, 033, and 034), for standard sample preparation (code PRP89) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 75% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core samples collected from 2023 drill holes CV23-108 through 365 were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Val-d’Or, QC, for standard sample preparation (code PRP89). Core samples collected from 2024 drill holes were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in either Val-d’Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, for a sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns.

All 2022, 2023, and 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526) core sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50). SGS Canada is a commercial lab with the relevant accreditations (ISO 17025) and is independent of the Company.

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC) protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the drill programs and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches, as well as collection of quarter-core duplicates (through hole CV23-190 only), at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and coarse-split (through hole CV23-365 only) sample duplicates were completed to assess analytical precision at different stages of the laboratory preparation process, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation at a secondary lab (SGS Canada in 2021, and ALS Canada in 2022, 2023, and 2024).

Channel samples collected in 2017 were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Lakefield, ON, for standard preparation. Pulps were analyzed at SGS Canada’s laboratory in either Lakefield, ON, (2017), or Burnaby, BC (2022), for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish. All subsequent channel samples were shipped to Val-d’Or, QC for standard sample preparation with the pulps shipped by air to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

A QAQC protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the channel programs and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches.

CRITERIA USED FOR CLASSIFICATION

The Shaakichiuwaanaan resource classification has been completed in accordance with the NI 43-101, JORC 2012, and CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves reporting guidelines. All reported Mineral Resources have been constrained by conceptual open-pit or underground mineable shapes to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (“RPEEE”).

Blocks were classified as Indicated when:

Demonstrated geological continuity and minimum thickness of 2 m .

. The drill spacing was 70 m or lower and meeting the minimum estimation criteria parameters.

or lower and meeting the minimum estimation criteria parameters. Grade continuity at the reported cut-off grade.

Blocks were classified Inferred when drill spacing was between 70 m and 140 m and meeting the minimum estimation criteria parameters. Geological continuity and a minimum thickness of 2 m were also mandatory. There are no measured classified blocks. Pegmatite dykes or extension with lower level of information / confidence were also not classified.

Classification shapes are created around contiguous blocks at the stated criteria with consideration for the selected mining method. The Mineral Resource Estimate appropriately reflect the view of the Competent Person.

ESTIMATION METHODOLOGY

Compositing was done every 1.0 m. Unsampled intervals were assigned a grade of 0.0005% Li and 0.25 ppm Ta. Capping was done after compositing. Based on the statistical analysis capping varies by lithological domain.

CV5 Parameters

For the spodumene-rich domain within the CV5 principal pegmatite, no capping was required for Li 2 O, but Ta 2 O 5 was capped at 3,000 ppm. For the feldspar-rich domain within the CV5 principal pegmatite, a capping of 3.5% Li 2 O and 1,500 ppm Ta 2 O 5 was applied. For the parallel dykes a capping of 5% Li 2 O and 1,200 ppm Ta 2 O 5 was applied.

Variography was done both in Leapfrog Edge and Supervisor. For Li 2 O, a well-structured variogram model was obtained for the CV5 principal pegmatite’s spodumene-rich domain. For the CV5 principal pegmatite, both domains (spodumene-rich and feldspar-rich domains) were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK), using Leapfrog Edge.

For Ta 2 O 5 , the spodumene-rich domain and the feldspar-rich domain within CV5 principal pegmatite did not yield well-structured variograms. Therefore, Ta 2 O 5 was estimated using Inverse Distance Squared (ID2).

The remaining pegmatite dykes at CV5 (8) domains did not yield well-structured variograms for either Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 and therefore were estimated using Inverse Distance Squared (ID2), also using Leapfrog Edge.

Three (3) orientated search ellipsoids were used to select data and interpolate Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 grades in successively less restrictive passes. The ellipse sizes and anisotropies were based on the variography, drillhole spacing, and pegmatite geometry. The ellipsoids were 100 m x 50 m x 30 m, 200 m x 100 m x 60 m, and 400 m x 200 m x 120 m. For the first pass interpolation a minimum of five (5) composites and a maximum of twelve (12) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. For the second and third pass a minimum of three (3) composites with a maximum of twelve (12) without a minimum per hole was used. Variable search ellipse orientations (dynamic anisotropy) were used to interpolate for the eight (8) parallel dykes. Spatial anisotropy of the dykes is respected during estimation using Leapfrog Edge’s Variable Orientation tool. The search ellipse follows the trend of the central reference plane of each dyke.

CV13 Parameters

For the CV13 Pegmatite dykes, it was determined that no capping was required for Li 2 O, but Ta 2 O 5 was capped at 1,500 ppm.

Variography analysis did not yield a well-structured variogram. On CV13, Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 were estimated using ID2 in Leapfrog Edge.

Three (3) orientated search ellipsoids were used to select data and interpolate Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 grades in successively less restrictive passes. The ellipse sizes and anisotropies were based on the variography, drillhole spacing, and pegmatite geometry. The ellipsoids were 80 m x 60 m x 10 m, 160 m x 120 m x 20 m, and 320 m x 240 m x 40 m. For the first pass interpolation a minimum of five (5) composites and a maximum of twelve (12) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. For the second and third pass a minimum of three (3) composites with a maximum of twelve (12) without a minimum per hole was used. Variable search ellipse orientations (dynamic anisotropy) were used to interpolate the dykes. Spatial anisotropy of the dykes is respected during estimation using Leapfrog Edge’s Variable Orientation tool. The search ellipse follows the trend of the central reference plane of each dyke.

Parent cells of 10 m x 5 m x 5 m, subblocked four (4) times in each direction (for minimum subcells of 2.5 m in x, 1.25 m in y, and 1.25 m in z were used. Subblocks are triggered by the geological model. Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 grades are estimated on the parent cells and automatically populated to subblocks.

The CV5 and CV13 block model is rotated around the Z axis (Leapfrog 340°). Hard boundaries between all the pegmatite domains were used for all Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 estimates. For CV5, the Mineral Resource Estimate includes blocks within the pit shell above the cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O or all blocks within underground mining shapes constructed with a 0.60% cut-off grade. For CV13, the Mineral Resource Estimate includes blocks within the pit shell above the cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O or all blocks within underground mining shapes constructed with a 0.80% cut-off grade.

Validation of the block model was performed using Swath Plots, nearest neighbours grade estimates, global means comparisons, and by visual inspection in 3D and along plan views and cross-sections.

CUT-OFF GRADE AND BASIS FOR SELECTION

The cut-off grade (“COG”) adopted for the Mineral Resource Estimate is 0.40% Li 2 O for open-pit resources (CV5 and CV13), 0.60% Li 2 O for underground resources at CV5, and 0.80% Li 2 O for underground resources at CV13. It has been determined based on operational cost estimates, primarily through benchmarking, for mining (open-pit and underground methods), tailings management, G&A, and concentrate transport costs from the mine site to Bécancour, QC, as the base case. Process recovery assumed a Dense Media Separation (DMS) only operation at approximately 70% average recovery into a 5.5% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate (Figure 37). A spodumene concentrate price of US $1,500 was assumed with USD/CAD exchange rate of 0.76. A royalty of 2% was applied.

MINING & METALLURGICAL METHODS AND PARAMETERS, AND OTHER MODIFYING FACTORS CONSIDERED

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, economic, or other relevant issues.

The extraction scenario constraint retained for the Mineral Resource Estimate at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is mainly open-pit. A pit slope ranging between 45° and 53° was assumed, resulting in a strip ratio of 8.3 (waste to minable resource) at a revenue factor of 1. Underground long hole mining method accounts for approximately 11% of CV5 resources.

The extraction scenario constraint retained for the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is mainly open-pit. A pit slope of 45° was assumed, resulting in a strip ratio of 9.8 (waste to minable resource) at a revenue factor of 1. Underground mining method accounts for approximately 7% of CV13 resources

The metallurgical assumptions are supported by metallurgical test programs completed by SGS Canada at their Lakefield, ON, facility. The testwork included Heavy Liquid Separation (“HLS”) and magnetics, which has produced 6+% Li 2 O spodumene concentrates at >70% recovery on drill core samples from both the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites. A subsequent Dense Media Separation (“DMS”) test on CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite material returned a spodumene concentrate grading 5.8% Li 2 O at 79% recovery, strongly indicating potential for a DMS only operation to be applicable. For the Mineral Resource conceptual mining shapes, based on a grade versus recovery curve of the test work completed to date, an average recovery of approximately 70% to produce a 5.5% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate was used (Figure 37).

Various mandates required for advancing the Project towards economic studies have been initiated, including but not limited to, environmental baseline, metallurgy, geotechnical, geomechanics, hydrogeology, hydrology, stakeholder engagement, geochemical characterization, as well as concentrate transport and logistical studies.

QUALIFIED/COMPETENT PERSON

The information in this news release that relates the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites), as well as other relevant technical information for the Property, is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Todd McCracken, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. McCracken has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. McCracken is Director – Mining & Geology – Central Canada, of BBA Engineering Ltd. and is independent of the Company. Mr. McCracken does not hold any securities in the Company.

Mr. McCracken has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the JORC Code, 2012. Mr. McCracken consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Table 4: Attributes for drill holes and channels included in the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE (CV5).

Hole ID Hole

Type Substrate Total Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Core Size Pegmatite CF21-001 DD Land 229.1 340 -45 570312.0 5930632.4 382.9 NQ CV5 CF21-002 DD Land 274.2 340 -45 570417.4 5930652.0 382.9 NQ CV5 CF21-003 DD Land 106.1 160 -45 570284.8 5930718.2 377.5 NQ CV5 CF21-004 DD Land 148.3 340 -45 569797.9 5930446.4 379.7 NQ CV5 CV22-015 DD Ice 176.9 158 -45 570514.7 5930803.9 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-016 DD Ice 252.1 158 -45 570476.4 5930897.7 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-017 DD Ice 344.7 158 -45 571422.5 5931224.6 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-018 DD Ice 149.9 158 -45 570604.1 5930841.2 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-019 DD Ice 230.9 158 -45 570573.7 5930929.8 373.0 NQ CV5 CV22-020 DD Ice 203.8 338 -45 571532.0 5931099.6 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-021 DD Ice 246.0 158 -45 571533.1 5931095.7 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-022 DD Ice 184.0 158 -45 570695.2 5930878.2 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-023 DD Ice 285.0 338 -45 571202.6 5930974.2 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-024 DD Ice 156.0 158 -45 570791.5 5930912.6 372.7 NQ CV5 CV22-025 DD Ice 153.0 158 -45 570883.9 5930953.5 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-026 DD Ice 156.0 0 -90 571203.1 5930973.7 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-027 DD Ice 150.1 158 -45 570976.2 5930991.9 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-028 DD Ice 291.0 158 -45 570940.9 5931083.5 372.9 NQ CV5 CV22-029 DD Ice 165.0 158 -45 571068.2 5931036.9 372.6 NQ CV5 CV22-030 DD Ice 258.0 158 -45 570385.1 5930855.6 372.8 NQ CV5 CV22-031 DD Ice 231.0 158 -45 570849.7 5931043.2 372.7 NQ CV5 CV22-033 DD Land 261.1 158 -45 571349.6 5931146.9 376.3 NQ CV5 CV22-034 DD Land 329.8 158 -55 570138.4 5930801.6 380.8 NQ CV5 CV22-035 DD Land 281.0 158 -45 571233.8 5931157.5 378.2 NQ CV5 CV22-036 DD Land 334.8 158 -45 570041.9 5930778.2 379.9 NQ CV5 CV22-037 DD Land 311.0 158 -45 571441.5 5931177.6 377.3 NQ CV5 CV22-038 DD Land 316.8 158 -45 569940.4 5930729.6 377.1 NQ CV5 CV22-039 DD Land 256.9 158 -45 571398.5 5931163.6 377.0 NQ CV5 CV22-040 DD Land 403.8 158 -45 569853.1 5930698.0 375.6 NQ CV5 CV22-041 DD Land 295.9 158 -45 571487.3 5931201.3 379.2 NQ CV5 CV22-042 DD Land 393.0 158 -65 571487.1 5931201.7 379.1 NQ CV5 CV22-043 DD Land 513.6 158 -59 569853.0 5930698.2 375.5 NQ CV5 CV22-044 DD Land 414.5 158 -45 571378.4 5931326.0 379.1 NQ CV5 CV22-045 DD Land 377.4 158 -45 569764.1 5930673.7 377.3 NQ CV5 CV22-046 DD Land 463.9 158 -50 570343.7 5930959.1 383.3 NQ CV5 CV22-047 DD Land 554.1 158 -59 571378.5 5931326.2 378.9 NQ CV5 CV22-048 DD Land 449.2 158 -45 570257.0 5930903.3 381.1 NQ CV5 CV22-049 DD Land 304.8 158 -45 571132.3 5931145.9 376.5 NQ CV5 CV22-050 DD Land 339.0 158 -60 571132.6 5931146.4 376.4 NQ CV5 CV22-051 DD Land 520.8 158 -58 570158.5 5930876.4 382.2 NQ CV5 CV22-052 DD Land 284.8 158 -45 571042.1 5931111.4 375.5 NQ CV5 CV22-053 DD Water 218.5 158 -45 570756.9 5930998.2 373.1 NQ CV5 CV22-054 DD Land 126.4 158 -58 570014.4 5930567.1 378.9 NQ CV5 CV22-055 DD Land 320.0 158 -60 571042.1 5931111.7 375.5 NQ CV5 CV22-056 DD Water 241.9 158 -45 570678.6 5930970.9 373.3 NQ CV5 CV22-057 DD Land 443.1 158 -45 570014.4 5930566.9 379.0 NQ CV5 CV22-058 DD Land 299.0 158 -45 571169.8 5931057.3 376.4 NQ CV5 CV22-059 DD Water 352.9 158 -45 570300.2 5930796.4 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-060 DD Land 147.1 158 -45 570148.9 5930635.1 383.4 NQ CV5 CV22-061 DD Land 340.9 158 -45 571279.4 5931068.3 378.9 NQ CV5 CV22-062 DD Land 220.8 158 -45 570233.0 5930693.9 375.8 NQ CV5 CV22-063 DD Land 325.4 158 -45 571580.8 5931234.3 376.5 NQ CV5 CV22-064 DD Water 340.7 158 -53 570199.3 5930782.3 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-065 DD Land 242.0 158 -45 570331.7 5930722.3 381.7 NQ CV5 CV22-066 DD Land 437.0 158 -48 571560.9 5931295.4 377.0 NQ CV5 CV22-067 DD Land 281.1 158 -45 570430.5 5930741.1 380.0 NQ CV5 CV22-068 DD Land 233.0 158 -45 569930.0 5930522.4 378.2 NQ CV5 CV22-069 DD Land 494.1 158 -65 571560.6 5931295.6 377.0 NQ CV5 CV22-070 DD Water 297.4 158 -45 570118.7 5930731.4 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-071 DD Land 377.0 158 -45 569827.9 5930505.3 377.5 NQ CV5 CV22-072 DD Water 404.0 158 -45 570080.9 5930689.0 373.2 NQ CV5 CV22-073 DD Land 541.9 158 -52 571274.6 5931307.1 381.4 NQ CV5 CV22-074 DD Land 398.0 158 -45 569719.7 5930500.1 385.9 NQ CV5 CV22-075 DD Water 372.4 158 -45 569987.6 5930639.4 373.7 NQ CV5 CV22-076 DD Land 161.0 158 -45 571349.0 5930872.5 377.7 NQ CV5 CV22-078 DD Land 163.8 158 -65 571348.8 5930872.4 377.4 NQ CV5 CV22-079 DD Land 425.0 158 -45 571661.1 5931296.1 379.5 NQ CV5 CV22-080 DD Water 359.0 158 -45 569929.5 5930618.7 374.3 NQ CV5 CV22-083 DD Land 440.0 158 -65 571660.9 5931296.4 379.5 NQ CV5 CV22-086 DD Water 200.0 158 -45 571400.8 5931070.6 373.6 NQ CV5 CV22-089 DD Water 251.0 158 -45 571636.1 5931142.4 373.1 NQ CV5 CV22-090 DD Land 416.0 158 -45 571743.8 5931362.1 378.3 NQ CV5 CV22-093 DD Land 408.2 158 -65 571743.5 5931362.3 378.3 NQ CV5 CV22-097 DD Land 506.1 158 -72 571644.7 5931342.7 378.5 NQ CV5 CV22-098 DD Land 374.0 158 -45 570791.5 5931143.5 380.7 NQ CV5 CV22-100 DD Land 458.0 158 -45 571472.6 5931356.6 376.6 NQ CV5 CV22-102 DD Land 393.2 158 -45 570626.6 5931060.4 378.5 NQ CV5 CV23-105 DD Land 452.0 158 -65 571832.1 5931386.7 376.5 NQ CV5 CV23-106 DD Land 491.0 158 -65 571929.5 5931439.0 377.8 NQ CV5 CV23-107 DD Land 428.2 158 -65 572027.0 5931475.3 374.5 NQ CV5 CV23-108 DD Land 461.0 158 -65 572118.4 5931506.1 374.0 NQ CV5 CV23-109 DD Land 392.1 158 -45 571832.3 5931386.2 376.5 NQ CV5 CV23-110 DD Land 431.0 158 -45 571866.1 5931434.5 375.7 NQ CV5 CV23-111 DD Land 356.0 158 -45 572027.2 5931474.7 374.4 NQ CV5 CV23-112 DD Land 377.1 158 -45 571929.7 5931438.5 377.8 NQ CV5 CV23-113 DD Land 389.0 158 -45 572118.5 5931505.7 374.2 NQ CV5 CV23-114 DD Land 500.1 158 -55 571865.9 5931434.7 375.7 NQ CV5 CV23-115 DD Land 431.1 158 -45 572056.8 5931529.0 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-116 DD Land 476.0 158 -65 572214.5 5931532.1 373.5 NQ CV5 CV23-117 DD Land 566.1 158 -75 571865.9 5931434.7 375.7 NQ CV5 CV23-118 DD Land 437.1 158 -45 572214.8 5931531.4 373.4 NQ CV5 CV23-119 DD Land 389.0 158 -45 572099.4 5931442.2 373.8 NQ CV5 CV23-120 DD Land 443.0 158 -45 572150.2 5931552.7 376.5 NQ CV5 CV23-121 DD Land 454.7 158 -48 571782.1 5931402.9 377.0 NQ CV5 CV23-122 DD Land 403.9 158 -45 572167.6 5931496.0 375.3 NQ CV5 CV23-123 DD Land 386.0 158 -45 571997.7 5931407.9 374.2 NQ CV5 CV23-124 DD Land 653.0 158 -45 571955.3 5931497.9 374.4 NQ CV5 CV23-125 DD Land 545.0 158 -65 572647.7 5931670.5 382.4 NQ CV5 CV23-127 DD Land 548.0 158 -59 571680.9 5931383.8 375.3 NQ CV5 CV23-128 DD Land 362.0 158 -45 571212.0 5931077.7 376.5 NQ CV5 CV23-129 DD Land 380.0 158 -45 571100.3 5931096.5 375.6 NQ CV5 CV23-130 DD Land 377.0 158 -45 571171.8 5931167.6 374.9 NQ CV5 CV23-131 DD Ice 454.9 158 -45 571907.3 5931366.9 373.2 NQ CV5 CV23-132 DD Land 374.0 158 -49 571068.0 5931148.3 374.7 NQ CV5 CV23-133 DD Land 604.8 220 -45 572646.6 5931668.7 382.6 NQ CV5 CV23-134 DD Land 331.0 158 -45 571281.9 5931163.8 379.2 NQ CV5 CV23-135 DD Land 360.6 158 -60 571171.6 5931167.9 374.9 NQ CV5 CV23-136 DD Ice 403.9 158 -45 572240.8 5931603.3 373.1 NQ CV5 CV23-137 DD Land 389.0 158 -65 571067.9 5931148.6 374.7 NQ CV5 CV23-138 DD Land 359.1 158 -60 571281.9 5931163.8 379.2 NQ CV5 CV23-139 DD Ice 565.9 158 -65 572396.1 5931617.8 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-140 DD Ice 545.3 158 -65 572306.4 5931573.2 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-141 DD Land 400.9 158 -65 571781.4 5931403.7 377.9 NQ CV5 CV23-142 DD Land 359.0 158 -73 571387.3 5931180.7 377.2 NQ CV5 CV23-143 DD Land 530.2 158 -45 572647.9 5931670.0 382.4 NQ CV5 CV23-145 DD Land 53.0 0 -90 569657.7 5930878.2 372.7 HQ CV5 CV23-146 DD Ice 416.0 158 -45 572306.4 5931573.2 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-148 DD Land 332.0 158 -58 571387.4 5931180.3 377.3 NQ CV5 CV23-150 DD Land 302.1 0 -90 571426.9 5931160.9 376.7 NQ CV5 CV23-151 DD Ice 486.0 158 -45 572396.1 5931617.8 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-153 DD Land 300.1 0 -90 571785.2 5931397.3 378.6 NQ CV5 CV23-154 DD Ice 574.9 158 -65 572487.3 5931652.3 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-156 DD Land 581.3 176 -67 572647.4 5931670.4 382.6 NQ CV5 CV23-157 DD Land 278.1 0 -90 570694.6 5931128.2 379.0 NQ CV5 CV23-159 DD Land 50.0 0 -90 570520.0 5931135.3 375.6 HQ CV5 CV23-160A DD Land 443.0 158 -45 569567.5 5930470.9 380.4 NQ CV5 CV23-161 DD Land 360.0 158 -45 569627.6 5930449.9 384.8 NQ CV5 CV23-162 DD Ice 482.0 158 -45 572487.3 5931652.3 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-164 DD Land 200.0 0 -90 570020.1 5930773.5 378.1 NQ CV5 CV23-165 DD Land 555.1 165 -60 572647.7 5931669.8 382.4 NQ CV5 CV23-166A DD Land 50.0 0 -90 569353.0 5930256.3 389.1 HQ CV5 CV23-168A DD Ice 388.1 158 -47 571515.8 5931250.9 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-169 DD Land 302.0 0 -90 569733.9 5930466.5 379.2 NQ CV5 CV23-170 DD Ice 431.6 158 -45 572461.9 5931596.5 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-171 DD Land 373.4 158 -63 569568.8 5930470.2 380.1 NQ CV5 CV23-172 DD Land 404.0 158 -45 569479.9 5930448.2 384.1 NQ CV5 CV23-173 DD Ice 516.7 158 -65 572461.9 5931596.5 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-174 DD Land 421.7 0 -90 569992.0 5930469.4 381.0 NQ CV5 CV23-175 DD Ice 458.0 158 -57 571316.1 5931230.2 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-176 DD Land 434.0 158 -45 569388.0 5930399.5 386.2 NQ CV5 CV23-177 DD Ice 394.7 158 -45 571453.4 5931292.5 373.0 NQ CV5 CV23-178 DD Land 473.2 158 -62 569479.8 5930448.6 384.1 NQ CV5 CV23-179 DD Ice 437.0 158 -45 572368.8 5931547.6 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-180 DD Land 379.6 150 -60 569387.8 5930400.0 386.2 NQ CV5 CV23-181 DD Ice 354.0 158 -46 571316.2 5931230.0 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-182 DD Land 369.0 158 -45 569295.1 5930361.6 389.4 NQ CV5 CV23-183 DD Ice 477.1 158 -65 572368.7 5931548.1 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-184 DD Land 417.4 158 -45 569198.6 5930332.0 392.7 NQ CV5 CV23-185 DD Ice 425.0 158 -60 571453.3 5931292.7 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-187 DD Land 287.0 158 -45 569698.8 5930420.6 381.0 NQ CV5 CV23-188 DD Land 362.0 158 -60 569294.9 5930361.9 389.3 NQ CV5 CV23-189 DD Land 287.0 158 -45 571702.0 5931318.4 380.1 NQ CV5 CV23-190 DD Land 303.3 338 -45 569596.9 5930277.1 382.2 NQ CV5 CV23-192 DD Land 354.0 0 -90 570330.5 5930613.3 383.4 NQ CV5 CV23-193 DD Land 250.9 0 -90 569597.2 5930276.2 381.2 NQ CV5 CV23-194 DD Land 282.0 0 -90 570802.4 5930731.5 382.1 NQ CV5 CV23-196 DD Land 263.0 158 -45 569599.0 5930272.7 381.3 NQ CV5 CV23-199 DD Land 261.1 0 -90 570473.2 5930744.8 376.9 NQ CV5 CV23-201 DD Land 385.8 158 -45 569015.1 5930242.6 390.3 NQ CV5 CV23-203 DD Land 374.0 158 -45 569121.0 5930244.3 396.1 NQ CV5 CV23-205 DD Land 353.0 158 -60 569015.0 5930242.8 390.2 NQ CV5 CV23-206 DD Land 322.8 158 -60 569120.8 5930244.6 396.1 NQ CV5 CV23-208 DD Land 368.0 158 -45 568937.2 5930165.2 391.0 NQ CV5 CV23-209 DD Land 434.0 158 -45 569043.4 5930314.1 384.9 NQ CV5 CV23-211 DD Land 425.0 158 -60 568937.1 5930165.5 391.0 NQ CV5 CV23-212 DD Water 296.0 158 -45 571736.6 5931251.3 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-214 DD Land 502.1 158 -55 569043.3 5930314.3 384.7 NQ CV5 CV23-217 DD Land 329.0 158 -45 568751.3 5930093.9 390.0 NQ CV5 CV23-219 DD Land 380.1 158 -45 568848.3 5930136.9 394.8 NQ CV5 CV23-220 DD Water 275.0 158 -45 571824.6 5931284.7 372.2 NQ CV5 CV23-222 DD Land 404.0 158 -65 568751.1 5930094.6 390.1 NQ CV5 CV23-223 DD Land 428.0 158 -60 568848.3 5930137.2 394.9 NQ CV5 CV23-225 DD Water 452.0 158 -45 571936.0 5931267.6 372.2 NQ CV5 CV23-226 DD Land 338.0 158 -45 568706.3 5930070.7 386.7 NQ CV5 CV23-228 DD Land 510.0 158 -80 568847.6 5930136.7 394.7 NQ CV5 CV23-230 DD Water 311.0 158 -45 570172.3 5930717.7 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-231 DD Land 359.0 158 -65 568706.0 5930071.1 386.6 NQ CV5 CV23-232 DD Water 388.9 158 -45 572029.7 5931311.9 373.4 NQ CV5 CV23-236 DD Land 383.1 158 -45 568615.9 5930016.6 387.6 NQ CV5 CV23-240 DD Land 377.0 158 -45 568637.2 5930099.9 391.5 NQ CV5 CV23-241 DD Water 418.9 158 -62 570172.4 5930717.8 372.6 NQ CV5 CV23-243 DD Land 395.0 158 -65 568615.8 5930017.1 387.4 NQ CV5 CV23-244 DD Water 313.0 158 -45 572125.2 5931345.5 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-246 DD Land 431.0 0 -90 570215.1 5930649.7 382.3 NQ CV5 CV23-248 DD Land 466.1 158 -65 568636.9 5930100.4 391.6 NQ CV5 CV23-251 DD Water 160.9 158 -45 570938.7 5930950.0 373.2 NQ CV5 CV23-252 DD Water 281.0 158 -45 572214.3 5931370.1 372.2 NQ CV5 CV23-256 DD Water 296.2 158 -45 571043.3 5930964.1 372.1 NQ CV5 CV23-259 DD Land 383.0 158 -45 568550.1 5930065.0 393.5 NQ CV5 CV23-260 DD Water 260.0 158 -45 572336.8 5931379.7 372.1 NQ CV5 CV23-265 DD Water 277.9 158 -45 571134.0 5931003.5 372.3 NQ CV5 CV23-268 DD Land 417.6 158 -65 568550.3 5930064.6 393.4 NQ CV5 CV23-272A DD Water 410.2 158 -45 570328.8 5930856.6 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-273 DD Land 359.0 158 -45 568457.9 5930020.1 392.5 NQ CV5 CV23-274 DD Water 226.4 158 -45 571199.9 5930974.4 372.6 NQ CV5 CV23-279 DD Water 227.7 158 -45 571250.2 5930988.5 373.1 NQ CV5 CV23-283 DD Land 362.0 158 -45 568526.0 5929989.7 387.7 NQ CV5 CV23-285 DD Water 469.9 158 -60 570328.4 5930856.8 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-287 DD Water 176.0 158 -45 571336.6 5931031.0 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-290 DD Land 443.0 158 -60 569197.2 5930336.0 392.0 NQ CV5 CV23-291 DD Water 169.2 158 -70 571336.7 5931031.4 372.3 NQ CV5 CV23-292 DD Land 389.1 158 -65 568457.4 5930020.9 392.5 NQ CV5 CV23-295 DD Land 362.9 158 -65 568526.0 5929990.0 387.7 NQ CV5 CV23-297 DD Water 194.0 158 -45 571682.5 5931113.0 372.5 NQ CV5 CV23-298 DD Water 440.1 158 -64 570449.3 5930831.3 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-303 DD Land 290.9 158 -45 568922.1 5930064.4 395.4 NQ CV5 CV23-307 DD Land 357.3 285 -45 569814.2 5930403.6 382.3 NQ CV5 CV23-308 DD Water 171.2 158 -46 571479.7 5931087.4 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-313 DD Water 371.0 158 -45 570449.7 5930830.8 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-314 DD Water 359.0 338 -45 571479.2 5931088.9 372.1 NQ CV5 CV23-317 DD Land 431.9 338 -45 568922.9 5930067.3 395.1 NQ CV5 CV23-321 DD Land 252.1 158 -45 569813.6 5930404.2 381.9 NQ CV5 CV23-325 DD Water 238.9 158 -47 571440.8 5931045.2 372.2 NQ CV5 CV23-327 DD Water 386.0 158 -45 570541.7 5930871.4 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-329 DD Land 277.8 310 -55 569812.8 5930405.2 381.9 NQ CV5 CV23-331 DD Land 423.0 158 -45 568415.4 5929988.0 395.9 NQ CV5 CV23-335 DD Water 263.0 158 -76 571440.5 5931063.1 372.7 NQ CV5 CV23-337 DD Land 427.9 338 -45 569717.2 5930368.0 382.0 NQ CV5 CV23-338 DD Water 176.0 158 -45 570761.8 5930850.3 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-340 DD Water 212.0 158 -60 571760.9 5931197.6 372.9 NQ CV5 CV23-342 DD Water 212.0 158 -45 570631.7 5930908.8 372.8 NQ CV5 CV23-344 DD Land 530.2 158 -65 568415.3 5929988.4 395.9 NQ CV5 CV23-347 DD Land 230.0 158 -45 569717.7 5930367.4 382.0 NQ CV5 CV23-349 DD Water 133.9 158 -45 571865.8 5931191.5 373.4 NQ CV5 CV23-352 DD Land 227.0 158 -45 569626.0 5930335.2 381.7 NQ CV5 CV23-354 DD Land 296.0 158 -45 569536.2 5930296.9 381.9 NQ CV5 CV23-357 DD Land 328.8 158 -45 568371.0 5929961.8 392.7 NQ CV5 CV23-359 DD Land 251.1 158 -45 569443.3 5930256.2 383.8 NQ CV5 CV23-362 DD Land 356.1 338 -45 571560.3 5931009.3 373.3 NQ CV5 CV23-363 DD Land 218.0 158 -45 569347.1 5930221.6 389.4 NQ CV5 CV23-364 DD Land 401.0 158 -65 568370.8 5929962.2 392.6 NQ CV5 CV24-366 DD Land 489.4 158 -52 570954.3 5931181.8 376.3 NQ CV5 CV24-367 DD Land 459.2 160 -49 571374.2 5931330.7 378.5 NQ CV5 CV24-368 DD Land 493.9 158 -50 569790.2 5930721.4 375.2 NQ CV5 CV24-370 DD Land 511.8 158 -48 570073.6 5930820.6 381.2 NQ CV5 CV24-371 DD Land 561.9 158 -57 571477.3 5931353.1 374.7 NQ CV5 CV24-372 DD Land 487.9 158 -45 570218.9 5930863.1 375.2 NQ CV5 CV24-373 DD Land 479.2 160 -45 569832.6 5930629.6 373.0 NQ CV5 CV24-374 DD Land 470.0 158 -46 570693.3 5931027.8 373.3 NQ CV5 CV24-375 DD Land 302.1 158 -45 569251.7 5930186.6 395.0 NQ CV5 CV24-376 DD Land 583.7 158 -60 570036.0 5930779.8 377.9 NQ CV5 CV24-377 DD Land 451.9 158 -45 569911.5 5930690.1 374.0 NQ CV5 CV24-378 DD Land 493.0 158 -47 571569.3 5931385.6 374.0 NQ CV5 CV24-379 DD Land 613.9 158 -60 570693.4 5931028.3 373.3 NQ CV5 CV24-380 DD Land 559.9 158 -60 570218.9 5930863.3 374.9 NQ CV5 CV24-381 DD Land 302.1 158 -45 569160.9 5930149.9 395.0 NQ CV5 CV24-382 DD Land 506.0 158 -56 569911.6 5930690.5 373.9 NQ CV5 CV24-383A DD Land 308.0 158 -45 569003.7 5930137.6 396.3 NQ CV5 CV24-384 DD Land 545.9 158 -57 569946.9 5930739.3 376.4 NQ CV5 CV24-385 DD Land 382.9 158 -45 569148.4 5930308.3 394.3 NQ CV5 CV24-386 DD Land 552.6 158 -58 571388.7 5931175.9 376.5 NQ CV5 CV24-388 DD Land 515.0 158 -58 571569.1 5931386.1 374.1 NQ CV5 CV24-389 DD Land 388.2 158 -45 569443.3 5930367.7 383.5 NQ CV5 CV24-390 DD Land 620.0 158 -45 570392.4 5930967.3 379.2 NQ CV5 CV24-391 DD Land 341.0 158 -45 569214.2 5930279.5 396.6 NQ CV5 CV24-392 DD Land 633.1 165 -58 571841.1 5931393.0 377.3 NQ CV5 CV24-393 DD Land 462.3 158 -75 569003.4 5930138.0 396.2 NQ CV5 CV24-394 DD Land 575.2 158 -47 571605.9 5931299.3 377.2 NQ CV5 CV24-395 DD Land 296.1 158 -45 569280.1 5930256.9 394.0 NQ CV5 CV24-398 DD Land 431.0 158 -45 569409.3 5930473.0 374.9 NQ CV5 CV24-399 DD Ice 527.0 158 -60 570600.6 5930984.8 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-400 DD Land 551.0 158 -52 571388.7 5931175.6 376.5 NQ CV5 CV24-401A DD Land 626.1 158 -58 572056.2 5931528.9 373.1 NQ CV5 CV24-402 DD Land 444.4 158 -75 569280.1 5930257.5 393.9 NQ CV5 CV24-403 DD Land 373.9 158 -45 569031.2 5930205.5 393.6 NQ CV5 CV24-404 DD Land 668.2 162 -59 571931.0 5931431.7 377.3 NQ CV5 CV24-405 DD Land 439.9 158 -60 571659.0 5931300.4 378.4 NQ CV5 CV24-407 DD Land 296.0 158 -45 569066.8 5930115.0 394.7 NQ CV5 CV24-408 DD Land 410.0 158 -45 569237.8 5930354.0 389.3 NQ CV5 CV24-409 DD Land 356.1 158 -45 569542.0 5930406.0 383.7 NQ CV5 CV24-410 DD Ice 609.0 158 -47 570507.2 5930955.1 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-413 DD Ice 431.0 158 -62 570940.7 5931079.8 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-414 DD Land 425.0 158 -45 569516.5 5930473.0 383.8 NQ CV5 CV24-415A DD Land 576.4 158 -45 571679.3 5931388.3 374.3 NQ CV5 CV24-416 DD Land 334.8 158 -45 569358.6 5930330.1 389.7 NQ CV5 CV24-418 DD Ice 624.4 158 -47 570600.7 5930984.1 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-419 DD Land 595.9 165 -45 572117.8 5931509.9 372.8 NQ CV5 CV24-422 DD Land 572.8 158 -58 571955.7 5931504.0 373.3 NQ CV5 CV24-423A DD Land 329.0 158 -75 569358.9 5930329.9 389.6 NQ CV5 CV24-424 DD Land 389.0 158 -53 569615.3 5930495.5 378.1 NQ CV5 CV24-426 DD Ice 587.0 158 -45 571004.5 5931058.8 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-428 DD Ice 543.1 158 -45 570728.4 5930940.4 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-430 DD Land 361.9 158 -45 569187.9 5930215.3 397.6 NQ CV5 CV24-431 DD Land 352.9 338 -60 569800.9 5930431.0 379.5 NQ CV5 CV24-433 DD Ice 508.9 158 -48 570881.7 5931098.0 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-434 DD Ice 467.8 158 -60 570507.2 5930955.1 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-435 DD Land 502.9 158 -60 572117.8 5931509.9 372.8 NQ CV5 CV24-437 DD Land 433.9 158 -55 571679.2 5931388.7 374.3 NQ CV5 CV24-438 DD Ice 408.3 158 -48 571812.0 5931329.7 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-440 DD Land 438.5 158 -75 569187.5 5930215.9 397.5 NQ CV5 CV24-441 DD Ice 342.2 158 -65 571004.7 5931058.3 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-442 DD Land 299.1 158 -87 569802.0 5930429.6 379.4 NQ CV5 CV24-443 DD Ice 383.2 158 -45 570818.0 5930984.2 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-445 DD Ice 295.3 158 -45 571968.9 5931339.0 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-447 DD Land 308.4 130 -55 571152.3 5931101.1 375.1 NQ CV5 CV24-448 DD Land 341.9 158 -75 569802.0 5930430.0 379.4 NQ CV5 CV24-449 DD Ice 291.8 158 -62 570881.7 5931098.3 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-450 DD Land 299.0 160 -45 569864.8 5930545.1 373.3 NQ CV5 CV24-451 DD Ice 503.0 158 -45 571771.2 5931288.6 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-452 DD Land 505.9 145 -50 571679.5 5931388.0 374.3 HQ CV5 CV24-455 DD Ice 379.8 158 -45 570909.9 5931018.4 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-456 DD Land 456.9 200 -55 570174.5 5930836.0 378.3 NQ CV5 CV24-458 DD Ice 328.0 152 -62 571968.6 5931339.6 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-460 DD Ice 263.0 158 -45 571650.2 5931198.3 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-462 DD Land 299.5 158 -45 569773.4 5930503.0 377.2 NQ CV5 CV24-463 DD Land 337.9 158 -45 570612.9 5930686.0 378.8 NQ CV5 CV24-465 DD Ice 325.0 158 -48 571877.8 5931300.2 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-466 DD Ice 530.3 338 -45 571841.0 5931124.0 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-467 DD Ice 539.2 158 -45 570782.1 5931075.0 372.3 NQ CV5 CV24-468 DD Ice 461.0 158 -46 571695.3 5931217.0 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-469 DD Land 409.9 40 -60 571572.0 5930953.4 373.2 NQ CV5 CV24-472 DD Land 355.9 338 -45 570503.6 5930694.8 379.8 NQ CV5 CV24-473 DD Ice 359.0 153 -58 571514.3 5931262.1 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-474 DD Land 223.9 159 -46 569207.2 5930170.9 396.0 NQ CV5 CV24-475 DD Ice 280.1 158 -45 572062.4 5931376.6 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-476 DD Land 557.0 154 -55 570170.7 5930834.1 378.4 NQ CV5 CV24-479 DD Land 467.1 16 -55 570355.0 5930476.9 379.2 NQ CV5 CV24-480 DD Land 560.3 158 -65 571994.4 5931554.1 372.2 NQ CV5 CV24-481 DD Land 272.3 157 -46 569311.2 5930294.6 391.0 NQ CV5 CV24-482 DD Ice 305.0 158 -55 572062.4 5931376.0 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-485 DD Ice 365.0 150 -45 571515.2 5931261.4 371.9 NQ CV5 CV24-486 DD Ice 299.0 156 -45 571551.6 5931169.2 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-488 DD Land 197.0 160 -45 569373.9 5930278.5 390.3 NQ CV5 CV24-489 DD Land 356.0 158 -45 570204.3 5930636.1 382.0 NQ CV5 CV24-490 DD Ice 314.3 158 -47 572155.1 5931412.9 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-493 DD Land 218.1 160 -45 569649.4 5930384.4 381.0 NQ CV5 CV24-494 DD Land 439.9 158 -60 570227.9 5930714.7 374.8 NQ CV5 CV24-495 DD Ice 230.3 158 -45 571803.4 5931216.2 372.0 NQ CV5 CV24-496 DD Land 509.0 113 -55 571529.1 5931440.2 390.7 NQ CV5 CV24-500 DD Land 512.1 158 -65 571932.1 5931649.5 378.7 NQ CV5 CV24-501A DD Land 403.2 155 -49 572023.6 5931471.2 374.6 NQ CV5 CV24-502 DD Land 476.5 145 -52 570360.1 5930766.7 374.0 NQ CV5 CV24-503 DD Land 533.1 160 -45 570305.6 5930884.3 372.1 NQ CV5 CV24-504 DD Land 302.4 158 -45 570181.3 5930561.3 385.0 NQ CV5 CV24-505 DD Land 581.0 158 -58 569994.1 5930753.1 376.5 NQ CV5 CV24-509 DD Land 425.4 157 -53 570262.4 5930743.7 373.9 NQ CV5 CV24-512 DD Land 317.0 158 -46 570054.0 5930596.6 376.9 NQ CV5 CV24-514 DD Land 601.3 158 -50 570459.7 5931100.8 378.2 NQ CV5 CV24-515 DD Ice 424.4 160 -58 572240.8 5931602.7 371.8 NQ CV5 CV24-516 DD Land 517.9 170 -45 572564.5 5931732.2 375.0 NQ CV5 CV24-517 DD Land 428.1 152 -56 570402.3 5930773.8 374.1 NQ CV5 CV24-521 DD Land 504.1 158 -45 568928.0 5930328.5 377.9 NQ CV5 CV24-522 DD Land 260.2 159 -45 570073.4 5930544.4 379.3 NQ CV5 CV24-526 DD Land 442.9 158 -45 569994.4 5930752.6 376.4 NQ CV5 CH22-001 CH Land 2.1 342 -7 571342.6 5930847.1 378.4 n/a CV5 CH22-002 CH Land 3.9 165 -31 571340.7 5930846.3 378.5 n/a CV5 CH22-003 CH Land 1.9 346 -6 571377.5 5930850.9 377.9 n/a CV5 CH22-007 CH Land 7.3 340 -30 570151.2 5930541.4 385.3 n/a CV5 CV1-CH01 CH Land 8.0 0 0 571477.3 5931121.0 373.4 n/a CV5 CV1-CH02 CH Land 6.0 0 0 571393.9 5931098.8 381.9 n/a CV5 CV1-CH03 CH Land 11.0 0 0 571381.0 5931103.9 382.2 n/a CV5 CV1-CH04 CH Land 4.0 0 0 571340.5 5931110.5 381.2 n/a CV5 CV1-CH05 CH Land 11.0 0 0 571435.1 5931107.2 380.6 n/a CV5 CV2-CH01 CH Land 4.0 338 0 571299.6 5931156.1 379.6 n/a CV5 CV2-CH02 CH Land 4.0 355 0 571274.9 5931156.7 380.0 n/a CV5

(1) Coordinate system NAD83 / UTM zone 18N; (2) DD = diamond drill, CH = channel; (3) DD azimuths and dips presented are those ‘planned’ and may vary off collar/downhole

Table 5: Attributes for drill holes and channels included in the Shaakichiuwaanaan MRE (CV13).

Hole ID Hole

Type Substrate Total Depth

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Core Size Pegmatite CV22-077 DD Land 209.0 200 -45 564974.5 5927821.5 390.9 NQ CV13 CV22-081 DD Land 50.0 200 -80 564974.4 5927822.2 390.9 NQ CV13 CV22-082 DD Land 186.7 200 -45 565010.2 5927856.7 398.5 NQ CV13 CV22-084 DD Land 247.8 200 -80 565010.3 5927857.6 398.5 NQ CV13 CV22-085 DD Land 201.1 200 -45 565050.0 5927857.9 399.2 NQ CV13 CV22-088 DD Land 185.0 140 -45 565052.8 5927858.4 399.0 NQ CV13 CV22-091 DD Land 200.0 135 -45 565249.5 5928035.3 429.6 NQ CV13 CV22-092 DD Land 260.0 145 -45 565267.4 5928079.4 434.6 NQ CV13 CV22-095 DD Land 58.9 145 -65 565266.9 5928080.0 434.7 NQ CV13 CV22-096 DD Land 218.0 140 -45 565731.7 5928451.9 386.0 NQ CV13 CV22-099 DD Land 248.1 140 -45 565795.5 5928473.1 382.7 NQ CV13 CV22-101 DD Land 245.1 140 -65 565795.1 5928473.5 382.7 NQ CV13 CV22-103 DD Land 269.0 200 -45 564406.1 5927962.1 403.8 NQ CV13 CV22-104 DD Land 68.0 200 -65 564406.1 5927962.5 403.7 NQ CV13 CV23-191 DD Land 308.2 170 -45 565125.9 5928034.9 432.4 NQ CV13 CV23-195 DD Land 308.0 0 -90 565125.7 5928035.6 432.3 NQ CV13 CV23-198 DD Land 98.0 140 -80 565126.2 5928036.0 432.4 NQ CV13 CV23-200 DD Land 250.9 100 -45 565128.0 5928036.2 432.4 NQ CV13 CV23-202 DD Land 302.0 220 -45 565054.8 5927953.3 419.4 NQ CV13 CV23-204 DD Land 262.9 130 -80 565057.6 5927954.3 419.2 NQ CV13 CV23-207 DD Land 278.0 140 -45 565058.1 5927953.0 419.0 NQ CV13 CV23-210 DD Land 272.0 210 -55 564875.9 5927914.8 409.7 NQ CV13 CV23-213 DD Land 209.0 200 -85 564876.6 5927915.3 409.7 NQ CV13 CV23-215 DD Land 215.0 150 -45 564878.4 5927914.4 409.5 NQ CV13 CV23-216 DD Land 209.1 200 -75 564841.1 5927978.0 415.4 NQ CV13 CV23-218 DD Land 254.1 200 -45 564841.3 5927978.6 415.4 NQ CV13 CV23-221 DD Land 218.0 0 -90 564841.4 5927979.0 415.3 NQ CV13 CV23-224 DD Land 308.0 200 -45 564748.9 5928008.0 414.1 NQ CV13 CV23-227 DD Land 237.5 200 -75 564749.1 5928009.1 414.2 NQ CV13 CV23-229 DD Land 254.1 200 -75 564657.3 5928047.4 412.2 NQ CV13 CV23-233 DD Land 179.0 200 -75 564561.0 5928082.7 411.1 NQ CV13 CV23-235 DD Land 203.2 200 -45 564560.9 5928082.2 411.0 NQ CV13 CV23-238 DD Land 176.2 200 -45 564466.0 5928113.6 409.4 NQ CV13 CV23-242 DD Land 161.0 200 -75 564466.5 5928114.2 409.4 NQ CV13 CV23-245A DD Land 142.9 200 -45 564339.9 5928050.1 405.0 NQ CV13 CV23-249 DD Land 224.0 160 -45 564934.8 5927940.8 417.2 NQ CV13 CV23-250 DD Land 116.0 200 -85 564340.5 5928051.4 405.0 NQ CV13 CV23-253 DD Land 161.1 200 -45 564619.1 5927947.5 402.2 NQ CV13 CV23-255 DD Land 131.2 80 -45 564936.2 5927944.4 417.7 NQ CV13 CV23-257 DD Land 161.0 200 -85 564619.4 5927948.4 402.2 NQ CV13 CV23-258 DD Land 296.0 0 -90 564935.3 5927944.3 417.6 NQ CV13 CV23-263 DD Land 86.0 200 -45 564434.5 5928018.3 401.2 NQ CV13 CV23-266 DD Land 127.9 300 -65 565064.9 5928000.9 429.2 NQ CV13 CV23-269 DD Land 83.0 200 -85 564434.9 5928019.4 401.6 NQ CV13 CV23-270 DD Land 119.0 200 -45 564527.9 5927979.6 404.0 NQ CV13 CV23-271 DD Land 149.2 110 -75 565068.5 5927999.1 429.0 NQ CV13 CV23-276 DD Land 182.0 140 -45 565180.4 5928160.3 441.7 NQ CV13 CV23-277 DD Land 287.0 200 -85 564528.6 5927980.6 404.1 NQ CV13 CV23-280 DD Land 209.0 200 -45 565178.1 5928159.7 441.5 NQ CV13 CV23-282 DD Land 184.9 70 -45 565181.4 5928163.8 441.8 NQ CV13 CV23-286 DD Land 95.0 200 -45 564804.5 5927873.3 402.3 NQ CV13 CV23-288 DD Land 314.0 0 -90 565180.8 5928163.4 441.8 NQ CV13 CV23-293 DD Land 133.9 140 -45 565325.0 5928117.9 430.8 NQ CV13 CV23-294 DD Land 170.2 200 -85 564804.9 5927874.2 402.3 NQ CV13 CV23-299 DD Land 113.1 0 -90 565324.1 5928118.8 430.9 NQ CV13 CV23-300 DD Land 146.2 200 -45 564715.7 5927915.2 404.2 NQ CV13 CV23-301 DD Land 113.0 140 -45 565359.3 5928206.8 435.5 NQ CV13 CV23-302 DD Land 125.0 200 -85 564716.3 5927916.3 404.2 NQ CV13 CV23-305 DD Land 149.0 200 -60 564373.9 5928148.8 408.0 NQ CV13 CV23-306 DD Land 209.0 140 -90 565358.6 5928207.5 435.6 NQ CV13 CV23-309 DD Land 79.9 200 -45 564244.9 5928082.6 404.2 NQ CV13 CV23-311 DD Land 421.9 140 -45 565394.5 5928309.7 414.3 NQ CV13 CV23-312 DD Land 149.0 200 -90 564373.8 5928148.9 408.1 NQ CV13 CV23-316 DD Land 164.0 200 -60 564278.9 5928174.3 406.9 NQ CV13 CV23-318 DD Land 98.0 200 -90 564245.2 5928083.3 404.0 NQ CV13 CV23-319 DD Land 149.1 200 -45 564147.1 5928113.7 400.9 NQ CV13 CV23-320 DD Land 176.1 200 -90 564279.1 5928174.7 406.9 NQ CV13 CV23-322 DD Land 404.1 140 -90 565393.9 5928310.4 414.9 NQ CV13 CV23-323 DD Land 143.0 200 -60 564180.4 5928212.8 411.6 NQ CV13 CV23-324 DD Land 197.2 200 -90 564147.4 5928114.3 400.9 NQ CV13 CV23-328 DD Land 432.0 200 -45 564057.2 5928154.3 403.9 NQ CV13 CV23-330 DD Land 215.1 200 -90 564180.7 5928213.2 412.1 NQ CV13 CV23-332 DD Land 427.9 140 -45 565421.2 5928393.4 405.5 NQ CV13 CV23-336 DD Land 149.0 200 -60 564091.2 5928247.1 412.0 NQ CV13 CV23-339 DD Land 158.1 200 -90 564091.5 5928247.4 412.4 NQ CV13 CV23-343 DD Land 194.2 200 -60 564000.8 5928282.3 408.5 NQ CV13 CV23-346 DD Land 164.1 200 -90 564057.4 5928154.8 403.8 NQ CV13 CV23-348 DD Land 386.0 140 -90 565420.9 5928393.8 405.3 NQ CV13 CV23-350 DD Land 104.0 200 -45 563965.0 5928183.6 406.1 NQ CV13 CV23-351 DD Land 164.1 200 -90 564000.9 5928282.6 408.4 NQ CV13 CV23-353 DD Land 137.9 200 -90 563965.1 5928184.3 406.1 NQ CV13 CV23-355 DD Land 245.0 200 -45 563865.2 5928215.9 401.4 NQ CV13 CV23-356 DD Land 180.7 200 -60 563906.9 5928314.1 400.8 NQ CV13 CV23-358 DD Land 311.2 140 -45 565552.3 5928455.0 394.9 NQ CV13 CV23-360 DD Land 140.0 200 -90 563865.5 5928216.7 401.4 NQ CV13 CV23-361 DD Land 208.8 200 -90 563907.1 5928314.9 400.7 NQ CV13 CV23-365 DD Land 322.9 140 -90 565551.9 5928455.4 394.9 NQ CV13 CV24-396 DD Land 357.1 140 -65 565052.7 5928112.1 434.0 NQ CV13 CV24-397 DD Land 428.0 140 -45 565424.4 5928248.6 421.7 NQ CV13 CV24-406 DD Land 128.0 70 -55 565054.1 5928112.6 434.1 NQ CV13 CV24-411 DD Land 356.1 310 -70 565055.0 5928114.7 434.1 NQ CV13 CV24-412 DD Land 348.4 140 -90 565423.8 5928249.4 421.5 NQ CV13 CV24-417 DD Land 196.9 20 -45 565058.0 5928116.1 434.3 NQ CV13 CV24-420 DD Land 305.0 200 -60 564988.6 5928082.2 429.5 NQ CV13 CV24-421 DD Land 475.9 140 -45 565433.9 5928165.4 416.5 NQ CV13 CV24-425 DD Land 209.0 200 -90 564988.8 5928082.7 429.4 NQ CV13 CV24-427 DD Land 331.6 200 -60 564895.7 5928116.7 426.4 NQ CV13 CV24-429 DD Land 515.2 140 -65 565433.8 5928165.9 416.3 NQ CV13 CV24-432 DD Land 278.0 200 -90 564895.9 5928117.1 426.3 NQ CV13 CV24-436 DD Land 220.9 200 -60 564799.1 5928146.2 422.6 NQ CV13 CV24-439 DD Land 326.5 140 -45 565515.1 5928210.6 412.7 NQ CV13 CV24-444 DD Land 248.0 200 -90 564799.0 5928146.2 422.6 NQ CV13 CV24-446 DD Land 286.6 140 -90 565514.5 5928211.3 412.6 NQ CV13 CV24-453 DD Land 160.9 140 -45 565199.0 5927986.7 422.8 NQ CV13 CV24-454 DD Land 209.0 200 -60 564708.5 5928185.6 421.7 NQ CV13 CV24-457 DD Land 143.0 140 -45 565145.6 5927920.0 407.6 NQ CV13 CV24-461 DD Land 345.7 140 -45 565434.8 5928491.5 394.0 NQ CV13 CV24-464 DD Land 262.9 200 -90 564708.7 5928186.2 421.6 NQ CV13 CV24-470 DD Land 281.3 320 -80 565430.9 5928494.3 393.9 NQ CV13 CV24-471 DD Land 212.1 200 -60 564613.7 5928220.3 420.4 NQ CV13 CV24-477 DD Land 332.1 140 -45 565529.8 5928379.0 399.3 NQ CV13 CV24-478 DD Land 248.0 200 -90 564613.9 5928220.6 420.3 NQ CV13 CV24-483 DD Land 185.0 200 -60 564518.5 5928253.3 414.9 NQ CV13 CV24-484 DD Land 263.2 140 -45 565645.4 5928423.4 392.3 NQ CV13 CV24-487 DD Land 308.1 140 -45 565807.6 5928565.2 378.9 NQ CV13 CV24-491 DD Land 248.0 200 -90 564518.7 5928253.8 415.0 NQ CV13 CV24-492 DD Land 290.4 140 -45 565697.4 5928512.1 385.7 NQ CV13 CV24-497 DD Land 230.0 200 -60 564427.0 5928280.4 409.6 NQ CV13 CV24-498 DD Land 218.0 140 -45 565467.1 5928559.6 387.9 NQ CV13 CV24-499 DD Land 176.2 320 -55 565803.9 5928569.8 379.0 NQ CV13 CV24-506 DD Land 218.2 200 -90 564427.3 5928280.9 409.6 NQ CV13 CV24-507 DD Land 187.0 0 -90 565466.6 5928560.1 387.7 NQ CV13 CV24-508 DD Land 152.0 140 -45 565710.4 5928599.6 382.2 NQ CV13 CV24-510 DD Land 239.0 270 -55 565458.5 5928561.1 387.8 NQ CV13 CV24-511 DD Land 200.0 200 -60 564329.6 5928311.9 413.2 NQ CV13 CV24-513 DD Land 171.2 320 -75 565707.2 5928604.4 381.9 NQ CV13 CV24-518 DD Land 199.9 200 -90 564329.8 5928312.3 413.2 NQ CV13 CV24-519 DD Land 248.0 140 -45 565599.7 5928537.4 385.4 NQ CV13 CV24-520 DD Land 243.7 320 -60 565459.7 5928564.3 387.4 NQ CV13 CV24-523 DD Land 203.2 200 -60 564237.2 5928354.7 414.2 NQ CV13 CV24-524 DD Land 209.0 20 -60 565464.9 5928560.5 387.7 NQ CV13 CV24-525 DD Land 161.0 320 -75 565596.8 5928540.8 385.1 NQ CV13 CH22-008 CH Land 3.04 134 -10 565327.4 5927991.9 412.9 n/a CV13 CH22-009 CH Land 3.46 314 -20 565327.4 5927991.9 412.9 n/a CV13 CH22-010 CH Land 5.24 341 -20 565319.8 5927982.1 412.8 n/a CV13 CH22-011 CH Land 1.49 164 -7 565290.2 5927974.0 411.6 n/a CV13 CH22-012 CH Land 5.31 344 -18 565290.2 5927974.0 411.6 n/a CV13 CH22-013 CH Land 2.47 168 -13 565276.5 5927969.0 409.5 n/a CV13 CH22-014 CH Land 2.77 348 -10 565276.5 5927969.0 409.5 n/a CV13 CH22-015 CH Land 1.3 151 -20 565261.4 5927948.5 406.3 n/a CV13 CH22-016 CH Land 0.8 331 -5 565261.4 5927948.5 406.3 n/a CV13 CH22-017 CH Land 13.1 161 -15 565008.4 5927781.9 396.5 n/a CV13 CH22-018 CH Land 1.63 7 -5 564999.3 5927781.8 397.9 n/a CV13 CH22-019 CH Land 8.87 187 -10 564999.3 5927781.8 397.9 n/a CV13 CH22-020 CH Land 3.49 1 -10 564958.2 5927787.0 398.7 n/a CV13 CH22-021 CH Land 3.57 181 -10 564958.2 5927787.0 398.7 n/a CV13 CH22-022 CH Land 8.42 14 -15 564933.1 5927793.5 397.7 n/a CV13 CH22-023 CH Land 2.96 356 -30 564859.2 5927784.0 392.7 n/a CV13 CH22-024 CH Land 5.81 176 -10 564859.2 5927784.0 392.7 n/a CV13 CH22-025 CH Land 4.93 185 -20 563820.5 5928027.6 401.3 n/a CV13 CH22-026 CH Land 9.22 15 -20 563820.5 5928027.6 401.3 n/a CV13 CH22-027 CH Land 3.5 2 -10 564543.7 5927827.8 394.5 n/a CV13 CH22-028 CH Land 1.63 182 -25 564543.7 5927827.8 394.5 n/a CV13 CH22-029 CH Land 3.77 344 -8 564430.7 5927891.8 400.2 n/a CV13 CH22-030 CH Land 1.09 164 -25 564430.7 5927891.8 400.2 n/a CV13 CH22-031 CH Land 3.14 340 -20 564313.4 5927935.4 402.1 n/a CV13 CH22-032 CH Land 1.2 160 -5 564313.4 5927935.4 402.1 n/a CV13 CH22-033 CH Land 1.73 349 -15 564317.7 5927922.5 403.6 n/a CV13 CH22-034 CH Land 1.46 169 -25 564317.7 5927922.5 403.6 n/a CV13 CH22-035 CH Land 1.62 166 -10 564318.2 5927920.4 403.4 n/a CV13 CH22-036 CH Land 9.27 340 -10 564229.2 5927961.3 403.6 n/a CV13 CH22-037 CH Land 4.82 160 -5 564229.2 5927961.3 403.6 n/a CV13 CH23-058 CH Land 6.73 200 -20 564428.8 5927877.0 397.6 n/a CV13 CH23-059 CH Land 16.7 185 -25 564395.4 5927899.8 401.0 n/a CV13 CH23-060 CH Land 5.11 200 -10 564381.8 5927886.9 398.6 n/a CV13 CH23-061 CH Land 13.41 200 -15 564356.1 5927920.0 402.7 n/a CV13 CH23-062 CH Land 14.86 180 -15 565813.8 5928472.6 379.6 n/a CV13 CH23-063 CH Land 8.47 180 -21 565793.4 5928462.2 380.7 n/a CV13 CH23-064 CH Land 13.9 160 -15 565774.8 5928454.4 382.6 n/a CV13 CH23-065 CH Land 27.92 180 -15 565757.6 5928430.0 384.6 n/a CV13 CH23-066 CH Land 11.93 180 -10 565743.4 5928420.7 386.2 n/a CV13 CH23-067 CH Land 4.52 180 -15 565668.3 5928403.0 390.8 n/a CV13 CH23-068 CH Land 6.21 148 -18 565459.7 5928331.7 404.0 n/a CV13 CH23-069 CH Land 6.77 26 -36 565393.2 5928283.7 418.1 n/a CV13 CH23-070 CH Land 3.66 5 -5 565414.5 5928118.5 414.7 n/a CV13 CH23-071 CH Land 6.43 160 -25 565358.5 5928074.7 415.8 n/a CV13 CH24-072 CH Land 1.71 2 -5 563770.0 5928053.0 394.0 n/a CV13 CH24-073 CH Land 6.32 5 -2 563798.0 5928046.0 394.0 n/a CV13 CH24-074 CH Land 5.92 192 0 563809.0 5928065.0 398.0 n/a CV13 CH24-075 CH Land 9.14 193 0 563872.0 5928036.0 390.0 n/a CV13 CH24-076 CH Land 14.98 194 -5 563868.0 5928029.0 397.0 n/a CV13 CH24-077 CH Land 1.82 206 -40 563952.0 5928001.0 385.0 n/a CV13 CH24-078 CH Land 5.62 183 -19 564022.0 5927996.0 384.0 n/a CV13 CH24-079 CH Land 10.98 194 -5 564098.0 5927988.0 401.0 n/a CV13 CH24-080 CH Land 8.9 189 0 564206.0 5927971.0 397.0 n/a CV13 CH24-081 CH Land 6.4 208 -2 564245.0 5927965.0 396.0 n/a CV13

(1) Coordinate system NAD83 / UTM zone 18N; (2) DD = diamond drill, CH = channel; (3) DD azimuths and dips presented are those ‘planned’ and may vary off collar/downhole.

APPENDIX 1 – JORC CODE 2012 TABLE 1 (ASX LISTING RULE 5.8.2)

Section 1 – Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialized industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverized to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. • Core sampling protocols meet industry standard practices. • Core sampling is guided by lithology as determined during geological logging (i.e., by a geologist). All pegmatite intervals are sampled in their entirety (half-core), regardless if spodumene mineralization is noted or not (in order to ensure an unbiased sampling approach) in addition to ~1 to 3 m of sampling into the adjacent host rock (dependent on pegmatite interval length) to “bookend” the sampled pegmatite. • The minimum individual core sample length is typically 0.3 to 0.5 m and the maximum sample length is typically 2.0 m. Targeted individual pegmatite sample lengths are 1.0 to 1.5 m. • All drill core is oriented to maximum foliation prior to logging and sampling and is cut with a core saw into half-core pieces, with one half-core collected for assay, and the other half-core remaining in the box for reference. • Core samples collected from 2021 drill holes were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which included crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh, followed by a 250 g riffle split and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 microns. All 2021 core sample pulps were analyzed, at the same lab, for multi-element (including lithium) by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish (package 1F2) and tantalum by INAA (code 5B), with any samples returning >8,000 ppm Li by 1F2 reanalyzed for Li by code 8-4 Acid ICP Assay. • Core samples collected from 2022 and 2023 drill holes CV22-015 through CV23-107 were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in either Lakefield, ON (vast majority), Sudbury, ON (CV22-028, 029, 030), or Burnaby, BC (CV22-031, 032, 033, and 034), for standard sample preparation (code PRP89) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 75% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core samples collected from 2023 drill holes CV23-108 through 365 were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Val-d’Or, QC, for standard sample preparation (code PRP89). • Core samples collected from 2024 drill holes were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Val-d’Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. • All drill core sample pulps from 2022, 2023, and 2024 were shipped by air to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50). • Channel sampling followed best industry practices with a 3 to 5 cm wide, saw-cut channel completed across the pegmatite outcrop as practical, perpendicular to the interpreted pegmatite strike. Samples were collected at ~1 m contiguous intervals with the channel bearing noted, and GPS coordinate collected at the start and end points of the channel. • All channel samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Lakefield, ON, or Val-d’Or, QC, for standard preparation. Pulps were analyzed at SGS Canada’s laboratory in either Lakefield, ON, (2017), or Burnaby, BC (2022, 2023, and 2024), for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish. Drilling techniques • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). • NQ or HQ size core diamond drilling was completed for all holes. Core was not oriented. However, downhole OTV-ATV surveys were completed to various depths multiple holes to assess overall structure. • The quality of the channel sampling allowed the channels to be treated as horizontal drill holes for the purposes of modelling and resource estimation. Drill sample

recovery • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. • Measures taken to maximize sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. • All drill core was geotechnically logged following industry standard practices, and include TCR, RQD, ISRM, and Q-Method (since mid-winter 2023). Core recovery is very good and typically exceeds 90%. • Channel samples were not geotechnically logged. Channel recovery was effectively 100%. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. • Upon receipt at the core shack, all drill core is pieced together, oriented to maximum foliation, metre marked, geotechnically logged (including structure), alteration logged, geologically logged, and sample logged on an individual sample basis. Core box photos are also collected of all core drilled, regardless of perceived mineralization. Specific gravity measurements of pegmatite are also collected at systematic intervals for all pegmatite drill core using the water immersion method, as well as select host rock drill core. • Channel samples were geologically logged upon collection on an individual sample basis. • The logging is qualitative by nature, and includes estimates of spodumene grain size, inclusions, and model mineral estimates. • These logging practices meet or exceed current industry standard practices. Sub-sampling

techniques and

sample preparation • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximize representivity of samples. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. • Drill core sampling follows industry best practices. Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box for reference. The same side of the core was sampled to maintain representativeness. • Channels were saw-cut with the full channel being sent for analysis at ~1 m sample intervals. • Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the material being assayed. • A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC) protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the drill programs and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches, as well as collection of quarter-core duplicates (through hole CV23-190 only), at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and coarse-split (through hole CV23-365 only) sample duplicates were completed to assess analytical precision at different stages of the laboratory preparation process, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation at a secondary lab (SGS Canada in 2021, and ALS Canada in 2022, 2023, and 2024). All protocols employed are considered appropriate for the sample type and nature of mineralization and are considered the optimal approach for maintaining representativeness in sampling. Quality of assay

data and laboratory

tests • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. • Core samples collected from 2021 drill holes were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which included crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh, followed by a 250 g riffle split and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 microns. All 2021 core sample pulps were analyzed, at the same lab, for multi-element (including lithium) by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish (package 1F2) and tantalum by INAA (code 5B), with any samples returning >8,000 ppm Li by 1F2 reanalyzed for Li by code 8-4 Acid ICP Assay. • Core samples collected from 2022 and 2023 drill holes CV22-015 through CV23-107 were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in either Lakefield, ON (vast majority), Sudbury, ON (CV22-028, 029, 030), or Burnaby, BC (CV22-031, 032, 033, and 034), for standard sample preparation (code PRP89) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 75% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core samples collected from 2023 drill holes CV23-108 through 365 were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Val-d’Or, QC, for standard sample preparation (code PRP89). • Core samples collected from 2024 drill holes were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Val-d’Or, QC, or Radisson, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP90 special) which included drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. • All drill core sample pulps from 2022, 2023, and 2024 were shipped by air to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50). • All channel samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Lakefield, ON, or Val-d’Or, QC, for standard preparation. Pulps were analyzed at SGS Canada’s laboratory in either Lakefield, ON, (2017), or Burnaby, BC (2022, 2023, and 2024), for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish. • The Company relies on both its internal QAQC protocols (systematic use of blanks, certified reference materials, and external checks), as well as the laboratory’s internal QAQC. • All protocols employed are considered appropriate for the sample type and nature of mineralization and are considered the optimal approach for maintaining representativeness in sampling. Verification of

sampling and

assaying • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. • The use of twinned holes. • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. • Intervals are reviewed and compiled by the VP Exploration and Project Managers prior to disclosure, including a review of the Company’s internal QAQC sample analytical data. • No twinned holes were completed, apart from several holes being recollared with a different core size or due to premature loss of a hole due to conditions. • Data capture utilizes MX Deposit software whereby core logging data is entered directly into the software for storage, including direct import of laboratory analytical certificates as they are received. The Company employs various on-site and post QAQC protocols to ensure data integrity and accuracy. • Adjustments to data include reporting lithium and tantalum in their oxide forms, as it is reported in elemental form in the assay certificates. Formulas used are Li 2 O = Li x 2.153, and Ta 2 O 5 = Ta x 1.221. Location of data

points • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. • Specification of the grid system used. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Each drill hole collar and channel end points have been surveyed with a RTK Topcon GR-5 or RTK Trimble Zephyr 3, except for a minor number of channels. • The coordinate system used is UTM NAD83 Zone 18. • The Company completed a property-wide LiDAR and orthophoto survey in August 2022, which provides high-quality topographic control. • The quality and accuracy of the topographic controls are considered adequate for advanced stage exploration and development, including Mineral Resource estimation. Data spacing and

distribution • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. • At CV5, drill hole collar spacing is dominantly grid based. Several collars are typically completed from the same pad at varied orientations targeting pegmatite pierce points of ~50 to 100 m spacing. • At CV13, drill hole spacing is a combination of grid based (at ~100 spacing) and fan based with multiple holes collared from the same pad. Therefore, collar locations and hole orientations may vary widely, which reflect the varied orientation of the pegmatite body along strike. • Based on the nature of the mineralization and continuity in geological modelling, the drill hole spacing is sufficient to support a Mineral Resource Estimate. • Core sample lengths typically range from 0.5 to 2.0 m and average ~1.0 to 1.5 m. Sampling is continuous within all pegmatite encountered in the drill hole. • Core samples are not composited upon collection or for analysis. Orientation of data

in relation to

geological structure • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. • No sampling bias is anticipated based on structure within the mineralized body. • The principal mineralized bodies are relatively undeformed and very competent, although have some meaningful structural control. • At CV5, the principal mineralized body and adjacent lenses are steeply dipping resulting in oblique angles of intersection with true widths varying based on drill hole angle and orientation of pegmatite at that particular intersection point. i.e., the dip of the mineralized pegmatite body has variations in a vertical sense and along strike, so the true widths are not always apparent until several holes have been drilled (at the appropriate spacing) in any particular drill-fence. • At CV13, the principal pegmatite body has a shallow varied strike and northerly dip. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Samples were collected by Company staff or its consultants following project specific protocols governing sample collection and handling. Core samples were bagged, placed in large supersacs for added security, palleted, and shipped by third party transport, or directly by representatives of the Company, to the designated sample preparation laboratory (Ancaster, ON, in 2021, Sudbury, ON, Burnaby, BC, and Lakefield, ON, in 2022, Lakefield, ON, in 2023, Val-d’Or, QC, in 2023 and 2024, and Radisson in 2024) being tracked during shipment along with chain of custody documents. Upon arrival at the laboratory, the samples were cross-referenced with the shipping manifest to confirm all samples were accounted for. At the laboratory, sample bags were evaluated for tampering. On several occasions in 2022, SGS Canada shipped samples to a different SGS Canada facility for preparation than was intended by the Company (Sudbury, ON, and Burnaby, BC, in 2022). Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. • A review of the sample procedures for the Company’s 2021 fall drill program (CF21-001 to 004) and 2022 winter drill program (CV22-015 to 034) was completed by an Independent Competent Person and deemed adequate and acceptable to industry best practices (discussed in a technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada”, by Alex Knox, M.Sc., P.Geol., Issue Date of June 27th, 2022.) • A review of the sample procedures through the Company’s 2023 winter drill program (through CV23-190) was completed by an independent Competent Person with respect to the CV5 Pegmatite’s maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and deemed adequate and acceptable to industry best practices (discussed in a technical report titled ” NI 43–101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate for the CV5 Pegmatite, Corvette Property” by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA Engineering Ltd., and Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., of Primero Group Americas Inc., Effective Date of June 25, 2023, and Issue Date of September 8, 2023. • Additionally, the Company continually reviews and evaluates its procedures in order to optimize and ensure compliance at all levels of sample data collection and handling.

Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. • The Shaakichiuwaanaan Property is comprised of 463 CDC claims located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. All claims are registered 100% in the name of Lithium Innova Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. • The northern border of the Property’s primary claim grouping is located within approximately 6 km to the south of the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all–weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure corridor, and is accessible year-round by an all-season road. The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is located approximately 3 km west-southwest of CV5. • The Company holds 100% interest in the Property subject to various royalty obligations depending on original acquisition agreements. DG Resources Management holds a 2% NSR (no buyback) on 76 claims, D.B.A. Canadian Mining House holds a 2% NSR on 50 claims (half buyback for $2M), Osisko Gold Royalties holds a sliding scale NSR of 1.5-3.5% on precious metals, and 2% on all other products, over 111 claims, and Azimut Exploration holds a 2% NSR on 39 claims. • The Property does not overlap any atypically sensitive environmental areas or parks, or historical sites to the knowledge of the Company. There are no known hinderances to operating at the Property, apart from the goose harvesting season (typically mid-April to mid-May) where the communities request helicopter flying not be completed, and potentially wildfires depending on the season, scale, and location. • Claim expiry dates range from February 2025 to November 2026. Exploration done

by other parties • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. • No core assay results from other parties are disclosed herein. • The most recent independent Property review was a technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate for the CV5 Pegmatite, Corvette Property, James Bay Region, Québec, Canada”, by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA Engineering Ltd., and Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., of Primero Group Americas Inc., Effective Date of June 25, 2023, and Issue Date of September 8, 2023. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralization. • The Property overlies a large portion of the Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt, considered part of the larger La Grande River Greenstone Belt, and is dominated by volcanic rocks metamorphosed to amphibolite facies. Rocks of the Guyer Group (amphibolite, iron formation, intermediate to mafic volcanics, peridotite, pyroxenite, komatiite, as well as felsic volcanics) predominantly underly the Property. The amphibolite rocks that trend east-west (generally steeply south dipping) through this region are bordered to the north by the Magin Formation (conglomerate and wacke) and to the south by an assemblage of tonalite, granodiorite, and diorite, in addition to metasediments of the Marbot Group (conglomerate, wacke) in the areas proximal to the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. Several regional-scale Proterozoic gabbroic dykes also cut through portions of the Property (Lac Spirt Dykes, Senneterre Dykes). The lithium pegmatites on the Property are hosted predominantly within amphibolite’s, metasediments, and to a lesser extent ultramafic rocks. • The geological setting is prospective for gold, silver, base metals, platinum group elements, and lithium over several different deposit styles including orogenic gold (Au), volcanogenic massive sulfide (Cu, Au, Ag), komatiite-ultramafic (Au, Ag, PGE, Ni, Cu, Co), and pegmatite (Li, Ta). • Exploration of the Property has outlined three primary mineral exploration trends crossing dominantly east-west over large portions of the Property – Golden Trend (gold), Maven Trend (copper, gold, silver), and CV Trend (lithium, tantalum). The CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites are situated within the CV Trend. Lithium mineralization at the Property, including at CV5 and CV13 is observed to occur within quartz-feldspar pegmatite, which may be exposed at surface as high relief ‘whale-back’ landforms. The pegmatite is often very coarse-grained and off-white in appearance, with darker sections commonly composed of mica and smoky quartz, and occasional tourmaline. • The lithium pegmatites at Property are categorized as LCT Pegmatites. Core assays and ongoing mineralogical studies, coupled with field mineral identification and assays, indicate spodumene as the dominant lithium-bearing mineral on the Property, with no significant petalite, lepidolite, lithium-phosphate minerals, or apatite present. The pegmatites also carry significant tantalum values with tantalite indicated to be the mineral phase. Drill hole

Information • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. • Drill hole attribute information is included in a table herein. • Pegmatite intersections of <2 m are not typically presented as they are considered insignificant. Data aggregation

methods • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. • Length weighted averages were used to calculate grade over width. • No specific grade cap or cut-off was used during grade width calculations. The lithium and tantalum length weighted average grade of the entire pegmatite interval is calculated for all pegmatite intervals over 2 m core length, as well as higher grade zones at the discretion of the geologist. Pegmatites have inconsistent mineralization by nature, resulting in some intervals having a small number of poorly mineralized samples included in the calculation. Non-pegmatite internal dilution is limited to typically <3 m where relevant and intervals indicated when assays are reported. • No metal equivalents have been reported. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. • If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg ‘down hole length, true width not known’). • At CV5, geological modelling is ongoing on a hole-by-hole basis and as assays are received. However, current interpretation supports a principal, large pegmatite body of near vertical to steeply dipping orientation, flanked by several subordinate pegmatite lenses (collectively, the ‘CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite’). • At CV13, geological modelling is ongoing on a hole-by-hole basis and as assays are received. However, current interpretation supports a series of flat-lying to moderately dipping (northerly), sub-parallel trending spodumene pegmatite bodies, of which three appear to dominate (collectively, the ‘CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite’). • All reported widths are core length. True widths are not calculated for each hole due to the relatively wide drill spacing at this stage of delineation and the typical irregular nature of pegmatite, as well as the varied drill hole orientations. As such, true widths may vary widely from hole to hole. Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. • Please refer to the figures included herein as well as those posted on the Company’s website. Balanced reporting • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. • Please refer to the table(s) included herein as well as those posted on the Company’s website. • Results for pegmatite intervals <2 m are not reported as they are considered insignificant. Other substantive

exploration data • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. • The Company is currently completing site environmental work over the CV5 and CV13 pegmatite area. No endangered flora or fauna have been documented over the Property to date, and several sites have been identified as potentially suitable for mine infrastructure. • The Company has completed a bathymetric survey over the shallow glacial lake which overlies a portion of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The lake depth ranges from <2 m to approximately 18 m, although the majority of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, as delineated to date, is overlain by typically <2 to 10 m of water. • The Company has completed preliminary metallurgical testing comprised of HLS and magnetic testing, which has produced 6+% Li 2 O spodumene concentrates at >70% recovery on both CV5 and CV13 pegmatite material, indicating DMS as a viable primary process approach, and that both CV5 and CV13 could potentially feed the same process plant. A DMS test on CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite material returned a spodumene concentrate grading 5.8% Li 2 O at 79% recovery, strongly indicating potential for a DMS only operation to be applicable. • Various mandates required for advancing the Project towards economic studies have been initiated, including but not limited to, environmental baseline, metallurgy, geomechanics, hydrogeology, hydrology, stakeholder engagement, geochemical characterization, as well as transportation and logistical studies. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. • The Company intends to continue drilling the pegmatites of the Property, focused on completion of the infill drill program at the CV5 Pegmatite as well as testing for extensions along strike, up dip, and down dip where mineralization remains open. The Company also anticipates further drilling at the CV13 Pegmatite and the CV9 Pegmatite.

Section 3 – Estimate and Reporting of Mineral Resources

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database integrity • Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes. • Data validation procedures used. • Data capture utilizes MX Deposit database software whereby core logging data is entered directly into the software for storage, including direct import of laboratory analytical certificates as they are received. Collar and downhole deviation surveys are also validated and stored in MX Deposit database software. The Company employs various on-site and post initial QAQC protocols to ensure data integrity and accuracy. • Drill hole collar points were validated against LiDAR topographic data. • The drill hole database was further validated by the independent Competent Person for the Mineral Resource Estimate, including missing sample intervals, overlapping intervals, and various missing data (survey, collar coordinates, assays, rock type, etc.) • All the analytical certificates since the 2023 MRE were validate against the assays present in the database for Li and Ta. • No significant errors in the database were discovered. The database is considered validated and of high quality, and therefore sufficient to support the Mineral Resource Estimate. Site visits • Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits. • If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. • Todd McCracken (Competent Person) of BBA Engineering Ltd., completed site visits to the Property from April 7 to 11, 2023, and June 4 to 7, 2024. • Core from various drill holes from CV5 and CV13 from the 2023 and 2024 drill program was viewed and core processing protocols reviewed with site geologists. Drilling was active during the 2023 site visit. • Several of the CV5 and CV13 pegmatite outcrops were visited, and various collar locations were visited and GPS coordinates checked against the database. • Pulp samples were collected for check analysis from holes selected by the Competent Person. • No significant issues were found with the protocols practiced on site. The Competent Person considers the QAQC and procedures adopted by the Company to be of a high standard. Geological

interpretation • Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit. • Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made. • The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation. • The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation. • The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. • The CV5 and CV13 geological models were built in Leapfrog Geo using MX Deposit database, through an iterative and interpretive process by Project Geologists and VP Exploration, and validated by the Competent Person. • The CV5 Pegmatite was geologically modelled as an intrusive for the principal pegmatite body (1), and as a vein for adjacent lenses (8). The CV13 Pegmatite was geological modelled as veins for all of its lenses. • A combination of implicit and explicit modelling methods was used, defined by geologically logged drill intersections, channel samples, and outcrop mapping, with external geological controls, including measured contact orientations, cross-sectional polylines, and surface polyline controls to ensure the model follows geological interpretation, validation, and reasonable extensions along trend and dip. • The CV5 geological model’s principal pegmatite was further geochemically domain modelled using rock types and assays. • The geological interpretation of both the CV5 and CV13 geological models are robust. Alternative interpretations are unlikely to materially alter the Mineral Resource Estimate. • Drilling density is the primary factor in assessing the interpreted continuity of both grade and geology. The current drill density is sufficient to support the Mineral Resource Estimate. The controlling factors on mineralization are not fully understood but meaningful structural control is interpreted. Dimensions • The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. • The CV5 portion of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource Estimate includes multiple individual spodumene pegmatite dykes that have been modelled. However, approximately two-thirds of the overall Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource, and vast majority of the CV5 Mineral Resource component, is hosted within a single, large, principal pegmatite dyke, which is flanked on both sides by multiple, subordinate, sub-parallel trending dykes. The principal dyke at CV5 is geologically modelled to extend continuously over a lateral distance of at least 4.6 km and remains open along strike at both ends and to depth along a large portion of its length. The width of the currently known mineralized corridor at CV5 is approximately 500 m, with spodumene pegmatite intersected as deep as 450 m vertical depth from surface. The pegmatite dykes at CV5 trend south-southwest (approximately 250°/070° RHR), and therefore dip northerly, which is opposite to the host amphibolites, metasediments, and ultramafics which steeply dip southerly. The principal dyke ranges from <10 m to >125 m in true width, and may pinch and swell aggressively along strike, as well as up and down dip. It is primarily the thickest at near-surface to moderate depths (<225 m), forming a relatively bulbous, elongated shape, which may flair to surface and to depth variably along its length. • The CV13 portion of the Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource Estimate includes multiple individual spodumene pegmatite dykes that have been modelled, with three appearing to be dominant. The pegmatite bodies are coincident with the apex of a regional structural flexure where the west arm trends ~290° and the east arm at ~230°. Drilling to date indicates the east arm includes significantly more pegmatite stacking compared to the west, and also carries a significant amount of the overall CV13 Pegmatite tonnage and grade, highlighted by the high-grade Vega Zone. Estimation and

modelling

techniques • The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a description of computer software and parameters used. • The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data. • The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products. • Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation). • In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed. • Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units. • Any assumptions about correlation between variables. • Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates. • Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. • The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. • Compositing was done every 1.0 m. Unsampled intervals were assigned a grade of 0.0005% Li and 0.25 ppm Ta. Capping was done after compositing. Based on the statistical analysis capping varies by lithological domain. • On CV5, the spodumene-rich domain within the CV5 principal pegmatite, no capping was required for Li 2 O but Ta 2 O 5 was capped at 3,000 ppm. For the feldspar-rich domain within the CV5 principal pegmatite, a capping of 3.5% Li 2 O and 1,500 ppm Ta 2 O 5 was applied. For the parallel dykes a capping of 5% Li 2 O and 1,200 ppm Ta 2 O 5 was applied. • For CV13 zones, it was determined that no capping was required for Li 2 O, but Ta 2 O 5 was capped at 1,500 ppm. • Variography was done both in Leapfrog Edge and Supervisor. For Li 2 O, a well-structured variogram model was obtained for the CV5 principal pegmatite’s spodumene-rich domain. For the CV5 principal pegmatite, both domains (spodumene-rich and feldspar-rich domains) were estimated using ordinary kriging (OK), using Leapfrog Edge. For Ta 2 O 5 , the spodumene-rich domain and the feldspar-rich domain within CV5 principal pegmatite did not yield well-structured variograms. Therefore, Ta 2 O 5 was estimated using Inverse Distance Squared (ID2). The remaining pegmatite dykes (8) domains at CV5 did not yield well-structured variograms for either Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 and therefore were estimated using Inverse Distance Squared (ID2), also using Leapfrog Edge. • At CV5, three (3) orientated search ellipsoids were used to select data and interpolate Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 grades in successively less restrictive passes. The ellipse sizes and anisotropies were based on the variography, drillhole spacing, and pegmatite geometry. The ellipsoids were 100 m x 50 m x 30 m, 200 m x 100 m x 60 m, and 400 m x 200 m x 120 m. For the first pass interpolation a minimum of five (5) composites and a maximum of twelve (12) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. For the second and third pass a minimum of three (3) composites with a maximum of twelve (12) without a minimum per hole was used. Variable search ellipse orientations (dynamic anisotropy) were used to interpolate for the eight (8) parallel dykes. Spatial anisotropy of the dykes is respected during estimation using Leapfrog Edge’s Variable Orientation tool. The search ellipse follows the trend of the central reference plane of each dyke. • At CV13, variography analysis did not yield a well-structured variogram. On CV13, Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 were estimated using Inverse Distance Squared (ID2) in Leapfrog Edge. • Three (3) orientated search ellipsoids were used to select data and interpolate Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 grades in successively less restrictive passes. The ellipse sizes and anisotropies were based on the variography, drillhole spacing, and pegmatite geometry. The ellipsoids were 80 m x 60 m x 10 m, 160 m x 120 m x 20 m, and 320 m x 240 m x 40 m. For the first pass interpolation a minimum of five (5) composites and a maximum of twelve (12) composites with a minimum of two (2) holes were needed to interpolate. For the second and third pass a minimum of three (3) composites with a maximum of twelve (12) without a minimum per hole was used. Variable search ellipse orientations (dynamic anisotropy) were used to interpolate the dykes. Spatial anisotropy of the dykes is respected during estimation using Leapfrog Edge’s Variable Orientation tool. The search ellipse follows the trend of the central reference plane of each dyke. • Parent cells of 10 m x 5 m x 5 m, subblocked four (4) times in each direction (for minimum subcells of 2.5 m in x, 1.25 m in y, and 1.25 m in z were used. Subblocks are triggered by the geological model. Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 grades are estimated on the parent cells and automatically populated to subblocks. • The block model is rotated around the Z axis (Leapfrog 340°). • Hard boundaries between all the pegmatite domains were used for all Li 2 O and Ta 2 O 5 estimates. • Validation of the block model was performed using Swath Plots, nearest neighbours grade estimates, global means comparisons, and by visual inspection in 3D and along plan views and cross-sections. Moisture • Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. • Tonnages are reported on a dry basis. Cut-off parameters • The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. • Open pit adopted cut-off grade is 0.40% Li 2 O and determined based on operational cost estimates, primarily through benchmarking and an internal trade-off study, for mining ($5.47/t mined for minable resource, waste or overburden, processing ($14.17/t milled), tailings management ($2.62/t milled), G&A ($20.41/t milled), and concentrate transport costs ($287/t mine site to Becancour, QC). Process recovery assumed a Dense Media Separation (DMS) only operation at approximately 70% overall recovery based on processing recovery formula of Recovery % = 75% × (1-e^(-1.995(Li 2 O Feed Grade %) ) )into a 5.5% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate. A spodumene concentrate price of US $1,500 was assumed with USD/CAD exchange rate of 0.76. A royalty of 2% was applied. • Underground adopted cut-off grade for CV5 is 0.60% Li 2 O and determined based on the same parameters than the open pit with the addition of the underground mining cost estimated at 62.95$/t considering a long hole transverse mining method. • Underground adopted cut-off grade for CV13 is 0.80% Li 2 O and determined based on the same parameters than the open pit with the addition of the underground mining cost estimated at 100$/t considering a mining method that will be aligned with the shallow dip lenses. Mining factors or

assumptions • Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. • Open-pit mining method is assumed with an overall pit slope ranging from 45° to 53° considering various sectors, single and double bench. • No dilution or mining recovery has been considered. • Underground mining method considered is long hole for CV5. Stope size considered are vertical 30 m in height, 15 m in width and a minimum of 3 m in thickness. • The mining method for CV13 has not been determined but the mining cost used is higher considering the shallow dip of the lenses in CV13. Stope dimensions considered are horizontal considering length of 15 m, 7.5 m in width and a minimum height of 3 m. • The Mineral Resources are reported as in-situ tonnes and grade. Metallurgical factors or

assumptions • The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. • The processing assumptions are based on HLS and magnetic testing, which has produced 6+% Li 2 O spodumene concentrates at >70% recovery on drill core samples from both the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites and indicate DMS as a viable primary process approach for both CV5 and CV13. This is supported by a subsequent DMS test on CV5 drill core, which returned a spodumene concentrate grading 5.8% Li 2 O at 79% recovery. • For the Mineral Resource conceptual mining shapes, based on a grade versus recovery curve of the test work completed to date, an average recovery of approximately 70% to produce a 5.5% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate was used Environmental

factors or

assumptions • Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. • The Project’s CV5 Pegmatite is in the early stages of economic evaluation. • A conventional tailings management facility and no material adverse environmental impediments are assumed. • No environmental assessment has been completed for the Project. However, a Project Description has been submitted to relevant environmental regulator. Bulk density • Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples. • The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit. • Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. • Density of the pegmatite was estimated using a linear regression function derived from SG field measurements (1 sample every ~4.5 m) and Li 2 O grade. The regression function (SG= 0.0688 x Li 2 O% + 2.625) was used for all pegmatite blocks. Non-pegmatite blocks were assigned a fixed SG based on the field measurement median value (diabase = 2.94, amphibolite group = 2.98, metasediment 2.76, wacke = 2.71, ultramafic = 2.95, overburden = 2.00). Classification • The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories. • Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data). • Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person’s view of the deposit. • The Shaakichiuwaanaan resource classification is in accordance with the JORC 2012 reporting guidelines. All reported Mineral Resources have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. All reported Mineral Resources have been constrained by conceptual open-pit or underground mineable shapes to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (“RPEEE”). • Blocks were classified as Indicated when 1.) demonstrated geological continuity and minimum thickness of 2 m, 2.) the drill spacing was 70 m or lower and meeting the minimum estimation criteria parameters, and 3.) grade continuity at the reported cut-off grade. Blocks were classified Inferred when drill spacing was between 70 m and 140 m and meeting the minimum estimation criteria parameters. Geological continuity and a minimum thickness of 2 m were also mandatory. There are no measured classified blocks. Pegmatite dykes or extension with lower level of information / confidence were also not classified. • Classification shapes are created around contiguous blocks at the stated criteria with consideration for the selected mining method. • The classification of the Mineral Resource Estimate is appropriate and reflects the view of Competent Person (Todd McCracken). Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. • The mineral resource estimate has been reviewed internally by BBA Engineering Ltd. as part of its regular internal review process. • There has been no external audit of the Mineral Resource Estimate. Discussion of

relative accuracy/

confidence • Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate. • The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. • These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. • The Competent Person is of the opinion that the Mineral Resource for the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites (collectively, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource) appropriately consider modifying factors and have been estimated using industry best practices. • The accuracy of the estimate within this Mineral Resource is determined by yet not limited to; geological confidence including understanding the geology, deposit geometry, drill spacing. • As always, changes in commodity price and exchange rate assumptions will have an impact on the optimal size of the conceptual mining open-pit and underground shapes. • Changes in current environmental or legal regulations may affect the operational parameters (cost, mitigation measures). • The Mineral Resource Estimate is constrained using open-pit and underground mining shapes to satisfy reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

ABOUT PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ppm Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O (open-pit), 0.60% Li 2 O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li 2 O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of June 27, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company’s continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

“KEN BRINSDEN”

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management’s current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company’s business plans and financial performance and condition.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the timing of the preliminary economic assessment, the timing of a feasibility study, the potential for production, the cost of production and the potential benefits thereof, the significant potential for further resource growth at the Property through continued drill exploration, notably of the potential for connectivity of the pegmatite body of the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites, the Company’s position as a leading candidate to provide long-term spodumene supply to the North American and European markets, the recoverability of tantalum as a by-product, and the potential for a series of relatively closely spaced/stacked, sub-parallel, and sizable spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies, with significant lateral and depth extent, to be present near CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company’s forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, that proposed exploration and Mineral Resource Estimate work on the Property will continue as expected, the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates, the classification of resources between inferred and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based, long-term demand for spodumene supply, and that exploration and development results continue to support management’s current plans for Property development.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company’s business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to execute on plans relating to the Company’s Project, including the timing thereof. In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

